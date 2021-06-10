Fighting Those Helicopter Parent Tendencies — Best-Selling Author Hilariously Urges Houston Parents to Raise Real Adults

Supporters of the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

What: Children’s Museum Houston annual Friends and Families Luncheon

Where: Lott Hall at Hermann Park (rain forced the event to move from outdoors in the McGovern Centennial Gardens.

PC Moment: The basic message, delivered via Zoom by guest speaker Julie Lythcott-Haims, was essentially, “Drop your helicopter parent tendencies.” In a take on her New York Times best-selling book How To Raise An Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success and in the most humorous of terms, the author delivered her advice by presenting examples, often hilarious, of her own overparenting.

The presentation resonated with the more than 200 participants gathered in the former golf course club house including Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro. His connection? His wife, Maris Castro, co-chaired the luncheon with Milessa Lowrie.

Another special guest was Julia Morales, the Astros reporter and show host for AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

The luncheon, catered by Jackson & Company with flowers from Kroger, raised close to $155,000 for the museum.

PC Seen: ABC 13 news anchor Gina Gaston as emcee, Dr. Amina Malik, Dr. Emily Mintz, Carina and Brooks Antweil, Abbie Giraud, Allison O’Neill, Alison Powell, Kelly Scofield, Kate and Baron Doke, Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw, Luvi Wheelock, and Ann and Alan Perlman.