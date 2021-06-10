Fighting Those Helicopter Parent Tendencies — Best-Selling Author Hilariously Urges Houston Parents to Raise Real Adults

Abbie Giraud, Allison O’Neill, Alison Powell, Kelly Scofield (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Luncheon chairs Maris Castro and Milessa Lowrie (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_0010 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Carina and Brooks Antweil (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Meredith Marshall, Luvi Wheelock (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Kate and Baron Doke (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Maris Castro, Jason Castro, Ann Perlman, Alan Perlman (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Masha Lyons and Jodi Rubenstein (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Megan Vondra and Natalie Mohtashami (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Dr. Amina Malik, Maris Castro, Dr. Emily Mintz (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Group2 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Group (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
01
13

Abbie Giraud, Allison O'Neill, Alison Powell, Kelly Scofield at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

02
13

Children's Museum Houston luncheon chairs Maris Castro and Milessa Lowrie (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

03
13

Julie Lythcott-Haims addresses the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon crowd. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

04
13

Brooks & Carina Antweil at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

05
13

Meredith Marshall, Luvi Wheelock (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

06
13

Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

07
13

Kate & Baron Doke at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

08
13

Maris & Jason Castro, Ann & Alan Perlman (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

09
13

Masha Lyons, Jodi Rubenstein at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

10
13

Megan Vondra, Natalie Mohtasham at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

11
13

Dr. Amina Malik, Maris Castro, Dr. Emily Mintz at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

12
13

Supporters of the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

13
13

Supporters of the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Abbie Giraud, Allison O’Neill, Alison Powell, Kelly Scofield (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Luncheon chairs Maris Castro and Milessa Lowrie (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_0010 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Carina and Brooks Antweil (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Meredith Marshall, Luvi Wheelock (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Kate and Baron Doke (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Maris Castro, Jason Castro, Ann Perlman, Alan Perlman (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Masha Lyons and Jodi Rubenstein (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Megan Vondra and Natalie Mohtashami (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Dr. Amina Malik, Maris Castro, Dr. Emily Mintz (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Group2 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Group (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Society / The Seen

Fighting Those Helicopter Parent Tendencies — Best-Selling Author Hilariously Urges Houston Parents to Raise Real Adults

Hermann Park's Lott Hall Serves as Quite the Stage

BY // 06.09.21
photography Wilson Parish
Abbie Giraud, Allison O'Neill, Alison Powell, Kelly Scofield at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Children's Museum Houston luncheon chairs Maris Castro and Milessa Lowrie (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Julie Lythcott-Haims addresses the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon crowd. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Brooks & Carina Antweil at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Meredith Marshall, Luvi Wheelock (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Kate & Baron Doke at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Maris & Jason Castro, Ann & Alan Perlman (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Masha Lyons, Jodi Rubenstein at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Megan Vondra, Natalie Mohtasham at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Dr. Amina Malik, Maris Castro, Dr. Emily Mintz at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Supporters of the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Supporters of the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
1
13

Abbie Giraud, Allison O'Neill, Alison Powell, Kelly Scofield at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

2
13

Children's Museum Houston luncheon chairs Maris Castro and Milessa Lowrie (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

3
13

Julie Lythcott-Haims addresses the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon crowd. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

4
13

Brooks & Carina Antweil at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

5
13

Meredith Marshall, Luvi Wheelock (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

6
13

Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

7
13

Kate & Baron Doke at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

8
13

Maris & Jason Castro, Ann & Alan Perlman (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

9
13

Masha Lyons, Jodi Rubenstein at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

10
13

Megan Vondra, Natalie Mohtasham at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

11
13

Dr. Amina Malik, Maris Castro, Dr. Emily Mintz at the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

12
13

Supporters of the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

13
13

Supporters of the Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

What: Children’s Museum Houston annual Friends and Families Luncheon

Where: Lott Hall at Hermann Park (rain forced the event to move from outdoors in the McGovern Centennial Gardens.

PC Moment: The basic message, delivered via Zoom by guest speaker Julie Lythcott-Haims, was essentially, “Drop your helicopter parent tendencies.” In a take on her New York Times best-selling book How To Raise An Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success and in the most humorous of terms, the author delivered her advice by presenting examples, often hilarious, of her own overparenting.

The presentation resonated with the more than 200 participants gathered in the former golf course club house including Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro. His connection? His wife, Maris Castro, co-chaired the luncheon with Milessa Lowrie.

Another special guest was Julia Morales, the Astros reporter and show host for AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

The luncheon, catered by Jackson & Company with flowers from Kroger, raised close to $155,000 for the museum.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS

PC Seen: ABC 13 news anchor Gina Gaston as emcee, Dr. Amina Malik, Dr. Emily Mintz, Carina and Brooks Antweil, Abbie Giraud, Allison O’Neill, Alison Powell, Kelly Scofield, Kate and Baron Doke, Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw, Luvi Wheelock, and Ann and Alan Perlman.

Abbie Giraud, Allison O’Neill, Alison Powell, Kelly Scofield (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Luncheon chairs Maris Castro and Milessa Lowrie (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
RWP_0010 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Carina and Brooks Antweil (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Meredith Marshall, Luvi Wheelock (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Kate and Baron Doke (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Maris Castro, Jason Castro, Ann Perlman, Alan Perlman (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Masha Lyons and Jodi Rubenstein (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Megan Vondra and Natalie Mohtashami (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Dr. Amina Malik, Maris Castro, Dr. Emily Mintz (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Group2 (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Group (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1435 Hewitt Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1435 Hewitt Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1435 Hewitt Drive
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2406 River Oaks Boulevard
Houston, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
2727 Kirby at River Oaks
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
3730 Drake Street
Sunset Terrace
FOR SALE

3730 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3730 Drake Street
1615 Banks Street
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1615 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Annie Hewitt (713) 725-7875 Email Realtor
1615 Banks Street
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X