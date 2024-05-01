Hermann Park and Its Exciting New Commons Gets a $700,000 Boost In One Memorable Evening in the Park

Jay Jones, Terry Wayne Jones, Shawn Stephens, Jim Jordan – Evening in the Park Chairs (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mack and Cece Fowler, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristy and Chris Bradshaw (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Claudia Kreisle and Julia Maloy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paula and Reginald DesRoches (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Allison and Troy Thacker (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Camille Connelly, Amanda Boffone, Daniella Hernandez, Julie Longoria Chen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ann Kennedy and Geoffrey Walker (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cody and Mary Rebecca Dick, Kaitlyn and Michael Scheurich (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ashley and Kris DeWalt (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Consul General of Japan in Houston Zentaro Naganuma, Patsy Brown, Jaewon and Robert Gondo (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dan Piette and Conservancy President Doreen Stoller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Danny and Isabel David (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sanford and Susie Criner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Eddie and Chinhui Allen, Claire and Joe Greenberg (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Laura and Brad McWilliams (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marcus and Heidi Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hermann Park510 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hermann Park597 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jeffrey and Alexandra Butt (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phoebe and Bobby Tudor (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jim and Dancie Ware (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Alvin Abraham and Nick Nagurski (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chree Boydstun, Lisa Helfman, Lisa Bordelon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John and Laura Brickley, Mitja and Tina Peterman, Geraldina and Scott Wise (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kevin Bonebrake and Winnie Scheuer Hermann (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tai and Corey Quarles (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leigh and Reggie Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary and Paul Nugent, Marley Lott (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Nicola and Richard Toubia (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Helen and Andrew Yohannes (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rishma Mohamed, Kristen Berger, Ashley Pratka, Carrie Miller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sharon and Errol McLaughlin (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Travis and Kathryn Boeker, Katherine Whaley and Chris Whadley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Van Ngo and David Ruiz (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Y. Ping Sun, Paula DesRoches, Mei Leebron (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Terrylin Neale and Sandy Godfrey (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Hermann Park and Its Exciting New Commons Gets a $700,000 Boost In One Memorable Evening in the Park

Spring Fashions and Serious Art In the Park Delight

BY // 05.01.24
photography Priscilla Dickson
The triumphs continue to exceed expectations at Hermann Park where the past year’s opening of the McWilliams Dog Park and inauguration of the Commons playground were capped by Hermann Park Conservancy’s “Evening in the Park,” with the $700,000 raised surpassing the fundraising goal.

“Have you ever had a dream come true? How many times have you hoped and planned and imagined and had the reality be even better?” Conservancy president Doreen Stoller asks the dinner crowd. “That’s how the Commons, the McWilliams Dog Park and this incredible artwork by Alyson Shotz, soon to be joined by one by Anthony Suber, has turned out.”

Mack and Cece Fowler, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru
Mack & Cece Fowler, Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Hermann Park Conservancy ‘Evening in the Park’

The Shotz and Suber art works, near McGovern Lake and near the Japanese Garden respectively, are integral to the conservancy’s Art in the Park initiative.

The full glory of Hermann Park was on display on this evening when attendees arrived at Lindsey Plaza to hop aboard the Hermann Park Railroad train which traveled through the verdant landscape before ending at Molly Smith Plaza. Some 500 park patrons wearing their spring finest gathered there for sunset cocktails before drifting into the dinner tent that overlooked McGovern Lake.

Be it the frothy fashions, the spring weather, or the al fresco congeniality, this Evening in the Park continues to be one of Houston’s most popular fundraisers — when the weather holds — even with the gents.

Hermann Park597
The Hermann Park Conservancy ‘Evening in the Park’ (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Taking bows for the evening’s success were chairs Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones and Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan. In the spotlight as honorees, recognized for the monumental task of chairing the $52 million “Play Your Park” capital campaign, were Cece Fowler and Stephanie Tsuru.

Elizabeth Anthony

Stoller’s observation is echoed by Conservancy board chair Kristy Bradshaw, who notes: “It’s been amazing to see all the project renderings that we have watched, year after year, literally come to life. Suffice to say, it has greatly exceeded all of our wildest imaginations.”

The soirée concluded at the Pioneer Obelisk with dessert buffet and dancing to the sounds of DJ Mav. Capping off the evening excellence, CityKitchen delivered its typically superb meal just as Sovereign Services, as always, deftly managed the bevy of VIPs wanting their cars ASAP.

Eddie and Chinhui Allen, Claire and Joe Greenberg
Eddie & Chinhui Allen, Claire & Joe Greenberg at the Hermann Park Conservancy ‘Evening in the Park’  (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Susie and Sanford Criner, Kristen and John Berger, Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Isabel and Danny David, Dancie and Jim Ware, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Laura and Brad McWilliams, Chris Bradshaw, Ann Kennedy and Geoffrey Walker, Linnet Deily, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Allison and Troy Thacker, Milton Townsend, Terrylin Neale, Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, and Houston Parks and Recreation director Kenneth Allen.

X