Black-Owned Houston Distillery Makes Cocktails More Accessible With Eventful Mixology Class

While they mingled across the tables, guests munched on American bites including hamburger sliders, hot wings, and an assortment of cheeses. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

The secret ingredient added to the cocktails was a shot of Highway Vodka, a liquor infused with hemp seeds. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

Nicole Betts and Whitney Allen at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Tommy Ereli)

As beginner mixologists made their first tropical drinks of the evening, a DJ pumped up the party with snazzy electric beats. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

Julia Gray, creative director of Playhaus II, arrives in her best fashion-forward outfit, ready to handcraft some delicious drinks. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

A couple of cocktails later, attendees were on their way to becoming skilled bartenders. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

Houston fashion designers Tai and Raymond Bowen arrived in neon monochrome outfits at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a lemon-drop martini and cocktail kit for two people. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

An expert mixologist from Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending teaches Houstonians how to handcraft specialty cocktails featuring Highway Vodka. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

Cocktail enthusiasts learned how to make four specialty beverages: the Pineapple Express, Herijuana, Purple Haze, and a Chocolate Martini. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

What: Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending and Highway Vodka’s Mixology Class

Where: Superb Studio

PC Moment: Houstonians became mixologists overnight at Houston’s Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending DIY Cocktail Show sponsored by black-owned distillery Highway Vodka.

Exquisite Taste owner Meka Lewis taught cocktail enthusiasts how to make four specialty beverages — the Pineapple Express, Herijuana, Purple Haze and Chocolate Martini — while everyone enjoyed tasty drinks featuring hemp-based Highway Vodka.

The event was COVID-conscious, with each table set for two. Buoyant chatter filled the room where guests were greeted with a lemon-drop martini and cocktail kit. As beginners handcrafted their first tropical drinks of the evening, a DJ pumped up the party with snazzy electric beats.

Eager attendees learned not only the basics behind mixing drinks but also the significance of each ingredient while indulging in American bites such as hamburger sliders, hot wings and an assortment of cheeses. Capping off the evening was a scrumptious dessert cocktail: a blend of vodka and chocolate liqueur, topped with Irish cream.



For one lucky guest, the fun will go on via an exclusive party hosted by Highway Vodka — the night’s highly coveted raffle prize.

PC Seen: Julie Gray, creative director of street-art gallery Playhaus II; fashion designers Tacharra Perry and Tai Bowen; Whitney Allen, Madeline Coats, Tommy Ereli, and Ellen Bacarisse