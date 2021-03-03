Black-Owned Houston Distillery Makes Cocktails More Accessible With Eventful Mixology Class

Cocktail enthusiasts learned how to make four specialty beverages: the Pineapple Express, Herijuana, Purple Haze, and a Chocolate Martini. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
An expert mixologist from Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending teaches Houstonians how to handcraft specialty cocktails featuring Highway Vodka. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a lemon-drop martini and cocktail kit for two people. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Houston fashion designers Tai and Raymond Bowen arrived in neon monochrome outfits at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
A couple of cocktails later, attendees were on their way to becoming skilled bartenders. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Julia Gray, creative director of Playhaus II, arrives in her best fashion-forward outfit, ready to handcraft some delicious drinks. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
As beginner mixologists made their first tropical drinks of the evening, a DJ pumped up the party with snazzy electric beats. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Nicole Betts and Whitney Allen at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Tommy Ereli)
The secret ingredient added to the cocktails was a shot of Highway Vodka, a liquor infused with hemp seeds. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
While they mingled across the tables, guests munched on American bites including hamburger sliders, hot wings, and an assortment of cheeses. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
01
10

Cocktail enthusiasts learned how to make four specialty beverages: the Pineapple Express, Herijuana, Purple Haze, and a Chocolate Martini. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

02
10

An expert mixologist from Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending teaches Houstonians how to handcraft specialty cocktails featuring Highway Vodka. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

03
10

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a lemon-drop martini and cocktail kit for two people. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

04
10

Houston fashion designers Tai and Raymond Bowen arrived in neon monochrome outfits at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

05
10

A couple of cocktails later, attendees were on their way to becoming skilled bartenders. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

06
10

Julia Gray, creative director of Playhaus II, arrives in her best fashion-forward outfit, ready to handcraft some delicious drinks. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

07
10

As beginner mixologists made their first tropical drinks of the evening, a DJ pumped up the party with snazzy electric beats. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

08
10

Nicole Betts and Whitney Allen at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Tommy Ereli)

09
10

The secret ingredient added to the cocktails was a shot of Highway Vodka, a liquor infused with hemp seeds. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

10
10

While they mingled across the tables, guests munched on American bites including hamburger sliders, hot wings, and an assortment of cheeses. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

Cocktail enthusiasts learned how to make four specialty beverages: the Pineapple Express, Herijuana, Purple Haze, and a Chocolate Martini. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
An expert mixologist from Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending teaches Houstonians how to handcraft specialty cocktails featuring Highway Vodka. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a lemon-drop martini and cocktail kit for two people. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Houston fashion designers Tai and Raymond Bowen arrived in neon monochrome outfits at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
A couple of cocktails later, attendees were on their way to becoming skilled bartenders. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Julia Gray, creative director of Playhaus II, arrives in her best fashion-forward outfit, ready to handcraft some delicious drinks. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
As beginner mixologists made their first tropical drinks of the evening, a DJ pumped up the party with snazzy electric beats. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Nicole Betts and Whitney Allen at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Tommy Ereli)
The secret ingredient added to the cocktails was a shot of Highway Vodka, a liquor infused with hemp seeds. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
While they mingled across the tables, guests munched on American bites including hamburger sliders, hot wings, and an assortment of cheeses. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
Society / The Seen

Black-Owned Houston Distillery Makes Cocktails More Accessible With Eventful Mixology Class

Mixing Your Own Drinks With Style

BY // 03.03.21
Cocktail enthusiasts learned how to make four specialty beverages: the Pineapple Express, Herijuana, Purple Haze, and a Chocolate Martini. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
An expert mixologist from Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending teaches Houstonians how to handcraft specialty cocktails featuring Highway Vodka. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a lemon-drop martini and cocktail kit for two people. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Houston fashion designers Tai and Raymond Bowen arrived in neon monochrome outfits at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
A couple of cocktails later, attendees were on their way to becoming skilled bartenders. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Julia Gray, creative director of Playhaus II, arrives in her best fashion-forward outfit, ready to handcraft some delicious drinks. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
As beginner mixologists made their first tropical drinks of the evening, a DJ pumped up the party with snazzy electric beats. (Photo by Nicole Betts)
Nicole Betts and Whitney Allen at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Tommy Ereli)
The secret ingredient added to the cocktails was a shot of Highway Vodka, a liquor infused with hemp seeds. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
While they mingled across the tables, guests munched on American bites including hamburger sliders, hot wings, and an assortment of cheeses. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)
1
10

Cocktail enthusiasts learned how to make four specialty beverages: the Pineapple Express, Herijuana, Purple Haze, and a Chocolate Martini. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

2
10

An expert mixologist from Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending teaches Houstonians how to handcraft specialty cocktails featuring Highway Vodka. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

3
10

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a lemon-drop martini and cocktail kit for two people. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

4
10

Houston fashion designers Tai and Raymond Bowen arrived in neon monochrome outfits at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

5
10

A couple of cocktails later, attendees were on their way to becoming skilled bartenders. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

6
10

Julia Gray, creative director of Playhaus II, arrives in her best fashion-forward outfit, ready to handcraft some delicious drinks. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

7
10

As beginner mixologists made their first tropical drinks of the evening, a DJ pumped up the party with snazzy electric beats. (Photo by Nicole Betts)

8
10

Nicole Betts and Whitney Allen at the Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending Class. (Photo by Tommy Ereli)

9
10

The secret ingredient added to the cocktails was a shot of Highway Vodka, a liquor infused with hemp seeds. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

10
10

While they mingled across the tables, guests munched on American bites including hamburger sliders, hot wings, and an assortment of cheeses. (Photo by Julian Cavazos)

What: Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending and Highway Vodka’s Mixology Class 

Where: Superb Studio

PC Moment: Houstonians became mixologists overnight at Houston’s Exquisite Taste Mobile Bartending DIY Cocktail Show sponsored by black-owned distillery Highway Vodka

Exquisite Taste owner Meka Lewis taught cocktail enthusiasts how to make four specialty beverages — the Pineapple Express, Herijuana, Purple Haze and Chocolate Martini — while everyone enjoyed tasty drinks featuring hemp-based Highway Vodka. 

The event was COVID-conscious, with each table set for two. Buoyant chatter filled the room where guests were greeted with a lemon-drop martini and cocktail kit. As beginners handcrafted their first tropical drinks of the evening, a DJ pumped up the party with snazzy electric beats.

Eager attendees learned not only the basics behind mixing drinks but also the significance of each ingredient while indulging in American bites such as hamburger sliders, hot wings and an assortment of cheeses. Capping off the evening was a scrumptious dessert cocktail: a blend of vodka and chocolate liqueur, topped with Irish cream.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March

For one lucky guest, the fun will go on via an exclusive party hosted by Highway Vodka — the night’s highly coveted raffle prize.

PC Seen: Julie Gray, creative director of street-art gallery Playhaus II; fashion designers Tacharra Perry and Tai BowenWhitney Allen, Madeline Coats, Tommy Ereli, and Ellen Bacarisse

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X