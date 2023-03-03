Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap is one of three legendary groups performing at Houston Children's Charity October 13 gala at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown.

Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits is among those performing at Houston Children's Charity October 13 gala at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown.

The Association is one of three legendary bands performing at Houston Children's Charity October 13 gala at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown.

Philanthropist Trini Mendenhall will receive the Lifetime of Giving award at the Houston Children's Charity gala on October 13.

Society / Featured Parties

Three Legendary Rock Bands Are Headed to Houston For the Latest Memorable Houston Children’s Charity Gala

Peace, Love and Rock & Roll Surely Means Wild Costumes

BY // 03.02.23
Known for its national music headliners including Pitbull, Cyndi Lauper, Frankie Valli and more at its annual galas, Houston Children’s Charity is rolling back the clock to the rocking 1960s and ’70s with three legendary bands that had top hits during the decades of love, peace and rock ‘n’ roll. Cue to costuming for the gala.

Signed on to take the stages at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown for the October 13th fundraiser are Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (“Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Into Something Good, “Silhouettes),” Gary Puckett & The Union Gap (“Lady Willpower,” “Woman, Woman,”  “Young Girl”) and The Association (“Never My Love,” “Windy,” “Cherish”).

Three acts, three stages, nonstop musical entertainment. Singalongs a must.

The “Peace, Love and Rock & Roll” theme casts a broad net for festive costuming. Of course, if you’re not into bell bottoms, fringe and pink hair, cocktail attire is always an option.

The HCC board of directors is hosting the 26th annual gala with CEO Laura Ward orchestrating the three-stage setup that is expected to keep the dance floor packed throughout the night. The high-profile board includes chairman Tilman Fertitta, vice chairman Gary D. Becker, Grant Guthrie, Edna Meyer-Nelson and Penny Loyd.

Returning as Title Sponsors of the fundraiser are Maria Moncada Alaoui, BMW of West Houston, and Tommy Kuranoff, Momentum BMW Southwest, who regularly contribute outright one of the German car company’s sleek vehicles.

The beloved Trini Mendenhall will receive the “Lifetime of Giving” award. Through the years, her philanthropy has reached across many corners of the city.

Monies raised at the rock ‘n roll evening help fund the Houston Children’s Charity mission of providing beds, much-needed vans, school supplies, clothing, Christmas toys and gifts to underprivileged, abused and disabled children in the Greater Houston area. In 2022, the gala raised $3.6 million thanks to the efforts of chair Sheridan Williams, her husband John Eddie Williams and Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

