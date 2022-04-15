Houston Health Care Heroes Spotlighted in a $1.85 Million Night For Nora’s Home

87_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
100_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
11_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
105_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
83_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
73_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
81_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
69_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
135_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
118_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
10

Mary Frances Looke, Carole Looke, Christiana Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
10

Dr. Marc Boom, Roberta Schwartz, Dr. Paul Klotman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
10

Farouk Shami, Amy McCall (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
10

Sneha & Naushir Merchant, Ahmad & Naureen Malik, Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
10

Marie de Limelette, Melissa Tuckerman, Corbin Barnes, Camilla Barnes, Brittney O’Brien (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
10

Maria Rodriguez, Sergei Galperin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
10

Phillip Hawk, Carl Jordan, Ron Hulme, Larry Dickerson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
10

Jay Jones, Russell Brown, Deborah Keener Brown, Terry Wayne Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
10

Carla & Cole Dawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
10

Nora's Home honorees Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Dr. Marc Boom, Dr. Paul Klotman, with gala chairs Jim & Carole Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

87_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
100_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
11_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
105_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
83_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
73_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
81_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
69_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
135_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
118_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Health Care Heroes Spotlighted in a $1.85 Million Night For Nora’s Home

Transformative Doctors Who Make a Major Difference

BY // 04.15.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
Mary Frances Looke, Carole Looke, Christiana Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Marc Boom, Roberta Schwartz, Dr. Paul Klotman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Farouk Shami, Amy McCall (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sneha & Naushir Merchant, Ahmad & Naureen Malik, Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marie de Limelette, Melissa Tuckerman, Corbin Barnes, Camilla Barnes, Brittney O’Brien (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maria Rodriguez, Sergei Galperin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phillip Hawk, Carl Jordan, Ron Hulme, Larry Dickerson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jay Jones, Russell Brown, Deborah Keener Brown, Terry Wayne Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carla & Cole Dawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nora's Home honorees Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Dr. Marc Boom, Dr. Paul Klotman, with gala chairs Jim & Carole Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
10

Mary Frances Looke, Carole Looke, Christiana Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
10

Dr. Marc Boom, Roberta Schwartz, Dr. Paul Klotman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
10

Farouk Shami, Amy McCall (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
10

Sneha & Naushir Merchant, Ahmad & Naureen Malik, Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
10

Marie de Limelette, Melissa Tuckerman, Corbin Barnes, Camilla Barnes, Brittney O’Brien (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
10

Maria Rodriguez, Sergei Galperin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
10

Phillip Hawk, Carl Jordan, Ron Hulme, Larry Dickerson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
10

Jay Jones, Russell Brown, Deborah Keener Brown, Terry Wayne Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
10

Carla & Cole Dawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
10

Nora's Home honorees Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Dr. Marc Boom, Dr. Paul Klotman, with gala chairs Jim & Carole Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Nora’s Home gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Three hometown health care heroes — dean of the UTHealth School of Public Health  Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Houston Methodist president and CEO Dr. Marc Boom, and Baylor College of Medicine president and CEO Dr. Paul Klotman — were honored. With such a heavy-hitter trio, it was no surprise that the evening drew a sellout throng of 700 and raised $1.85 million.

“We are grateful for Drs. Boerwinkle, Boom and Klotman for their commitment and leadership throughout the pandemic. They have become tremendous advocates of our mission of providing organ transplant patients and their families a safe place to stay while they await their life-saving transplant and during their recoveries,”  Natalie Lencioni, executive director of Nora’s Home, told the gathering.

“It’s only fitting that we honor these heroes alongside their respective institutions for everything they do to help advance medicine. Especially in the field of organ donation and transplantation.”

In addition to dinner and dancing to Party on the Moon, the fundraiser included testimonials from two transplant patients who found a welcoming residence in the Texas Medical Center during the transplant process with their families.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
118_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nora’s Home honorees Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Dr. Marc Boom, Dr. Paul Klotman, with gala chairs Jim & Carole Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Applause, applause for gala chairs Carole and Jim Looke and their son and daughter-in-law Steven and Lindsey Looke.

PC Seen: Drs. Lilian and Osama Gaber, Dr. Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Julie Boom, Anita and David Garten, Farouk Shami, Marie and Arnaud de Limelette, Carla and Cole Dawson, Marcela Donadio and Larry Dickerson, Irene and Roger Woolsey, Cindi and Dr. Franklin Rose, Monsterville Horton, and Dr. Bahkti Khatri.

87_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
100_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
11_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
105_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
83_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
73_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
81_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
69_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
135_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
118_NorasHomeGala_DOrtizPhoto_040822 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
251 Piney Point Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point Rd
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X