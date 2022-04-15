Houston Health Care Heroes Spotlighted in a $1.85 Million Night For Nora’s Home
Transformative Doctors Who Make a Major DifferenceBY Shelby Hodge // 04.15.22
Mary Frances Looke, Carole Looke, Christiana Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Marc Boom, Roberta Schwartz, Dr. Paul Klotman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Farouk Shami, Amy McCall (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sneha & Naushir Merchant, Ahmad & Naureen Malik, Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marie de Limelette, Melissa Tuckerman, Corbin Barnes, Camilla Barnes, Brittney O’Brien (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maria Rodriguez, Sergei Galperin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phillip Hawk, Carl Jordan, Ron Hulme, Larry Dickerson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jay Jones, Russell Brown, Deborah Keener Brown, Terry Wayne Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carla & Cole Dawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nora's Home honorees Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Dr. Marc Boom, Dr. Paul Klotman, with gala chairs Jim & Carole Looke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Nora’s Home gala
Where: The Post Oak Hotel
PC Moment: Three hometown health care heroes — dean of the UTHealth School of Public Health Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Houston Methodist president and CEO Dr. Marc Boom, and Baylor College of Medicine president and CEO Dr. Paul Klotman — were honored. With such a heavy-hitter trio, it was no surprise that the evening drew a sellout throng of 700 and raised $1.85 million.
“We are grateful for Drs. Boerwinkle, Boom and Klotman for their commitment and leadership throughout the pandemic. They have become tremendous advocates of our mission of providing organ transplant patients and their families a safe place to stay while they await their life-saving transplant and during their recoveries,” Natalie Lencioni, executive director of Nora’s Home, told the gathering.
“It’s only fitting that we honor these heroes alongside their respective institutions for everything they do to help advance medicine. Especially in the field of organ donation and transplantation.”
In addition to dinner and dancing to Party on the Moon, the fundraiser included testimonials from two transplant patients who found a welcoming residence in the Texas Medical Center during the transplant process with their families.
Applause, applause for gala chairs Carole and Jim Looke and their son and daughter-in-law Steven and Lindsey Looke.
PC Seen: Drs. Lilian and Osama Gaber, Dr. Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Julie Boom, Anita and David Garten, Farouk Shami, Marie and Arnaud de Limelette, Carla and Cole Dawson, Marcela Donadio and Larry Dickerson, Irene and Roger Woolsey, Cindi and Dr. Franklin Rose, Monsterville Horton, and Dr. Bahkti Khatri.