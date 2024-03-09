Austin Knight the center of attention at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala which kicked off in Weiss Energy Hall. This HMNS night was all Big Energy. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

The World’s Largest Drill Bit and Big Energy Makes This $1.84 Million Night a Whopping Success For HMNS

A Gala Perfect For the Energy Capital of the World

BY // 03.08.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Austin Knight the center of attention at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala which kicked off in Weiss Energy Hall. This HMNS night was all Big Energy. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gala chairs Alan & Michelle Smith at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
A guest getting into the action in the Weiss Energy Hall at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Demola the Violinist welcomes guests to the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aimee & Wynne Snoots at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Serena Paquette, Bob Boblitt, Bobbie Nau at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jason & Caroline Peters, Maggie & Rob Vermillion at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jake & Carolyn Sabat at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Glitter Bar HTX spreads the sparkles beneath the massive drill bit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Courtesy photo) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amanda & Josh Weber at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn & Gary Tanner at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jimmy & Whitney Hinton, Elizabeth & Robert Mann at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carter & Meredith Crow at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cissy Abel, Bobby Dees & Hallie Vanderhider at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Danny & Isable David, Lama & Samir Danial at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dining in the Matter & Motion Hall at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marty & Liane Phillips, Lisa & John Walker at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna & Steve Greenlee at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alan Smith, Mark Kelly at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Matt Tinley & Dr. Chandler Self at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shafik Rifaat gets into the action in Weiss Energy Hall at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (courtesy photo) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Guests at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Magical drinks at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Big Energy!' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whoa! The world’s largest tricone drill bit rotating overhead in the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS) Weiss Energy Hall is astounding. Almost as wondrous as the costumes that partygoers donned in homage to the museum gala’s “Big Energy!” theme. No buttoned up black-tie gala this.

Consider museum benefactor Bobbie Nau in a wig of silver streamers, HMNS president and CEO Joel Bartsch in casual wildcatters garb, John Berger one of several gents in a pink or neon suits and all the attendees who stepped up to the Glitter Bar HTX for a sprinkling of pixie dust.

Alan and Michelle Smith_Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Gala chairs Alan & Michelle Smith at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Big Energy!’ gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

This Houston museum never fails to put the fun in fundraising and the recent “Big Energy!” gala was a whopping success not only for the $1.84 million raised by a mere 350 lucky party goers but also for the blast of merriment that resonated through the 30,000-square-foot Weiss Energy Hall. Congrats to the HMNS gala’s colorfully attired chairs Michelle and Alan Smith, appropriately co-founder, president and CEO of Rockcliff Energy LLC.

The playful cocktail start to the evening included an educational element via the exhibits and thanks to one or two of the geologists in the mix who walked friends through the hall explaining the process of finding crude and turning it into big oil, the fuel that keeps Houston humming as the energy capital of the world. Of course, the importance of renewable energy sources was also on the exhibition table.

Jason and Caroline Peters, Maggie and Rob Vermillion_Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jason & Caroline Peters, Maggie & Rob Vermillion at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Big Energy!’ gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

From the Houston Museum of Natural Science entry, where guests were greeted by the out-of-this-world sounds of Demola the Violinist, to across the various levels of the sprawling museum, Blooming Gallery and The Neon Gallery created a futuristic decor saluting the HMNS exhibitions that give a nod to the next generation of energy. (Demola was provided to the evening by Gulf Coast Entertainment.)

Following the most entertaining cocktail hour, it was on to the elevators as the throng was seated for dinner across the museum where City Kitchen served another well-received meal. Dancing to the spins of DJ Kiss in the Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Hall concluded the fun.

319_HMNSGala_DOrtizPhoto_030224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Magical drinks at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Big Energy!’ gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Susanne Bartsch, Bobbie Nau, Kristen and John Berger, Patty and T. Mark Kelly, Dr. Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Carolyn and Jake Sabat, Jennifer and Wil VanLoh, Isabel and Danny David, Carolyn and Garry Tanner, Ron Neal, Caroline and Jack Williams, Monica and Fox Benton, Cornelius Dupré, Aimee and Wynne Snoots, Denise and David Baggett, Amanda and Josh Weber, Liane and Marty Phillips, and Marianne and Neil Duffin.

