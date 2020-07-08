$1.2 Million Houston Night Serves as a How To For Virtual Fundraisers — Blowing the Online Roof Off

Drew Dougherty, Rick Byrd
The theme of the evening, The Power of Us, was displayed through an inspiring video featuring T1D heroes.
Dr. Aaron J Kowalski, JDRF President and CEO, provides opening remarks
Grayson Schnellhardt and his family counted down to the start of the virtual gala
(Photo credit_ Barbara Perlick) Fielding & Meredith Cocke, Alexander Cocke_1
William Hagans and Norton
(Photo credit_ Barbara Perlick) Clockwise from top left – Perri, Michael, Madison and Andrea Soper
Clay and Amber Bretches
01
08

Promise Ball emcee Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and JDRF executive director Rick Byrd joining the party virtually. (Courtesy JDRF)

02
08

The theme of the evening, The Power of Us, was displayed through an inspiring video featuring T1D heroes. (Courtesy JDRF)

03
08

Dr. Aaron J Kowalski, JDRF President and CEO, provides opening remarks at the virtual gala.

04
08

Grayson Schnellhardt and his family count down to the start of the virtual gala. (Courtesy JDRF)

05
08

Fielding and Meredith Cocke and Alexander Cocke join JDRF Houston's virtual fundraiser in poolside black-tie attire. (Photo by Barbara Perlick)

06
08

William Hagans and his friend Norton dressed up to stay home and attended the virtual JDRF Houston gala. (Photo by Barbara Perlick)

07
08

The JDRF Houston virtual gala was a family affair for Perri, Michael, Madison and Andrea Soper. (Photo by Barbara Prelick)

08
08

Amber & Clay Bretches don their fashionable pajamas for the JDRF Houston virtual gala. Love the Shipley's Do-Nuts!(Photo by Barbara Perlick)

Drew Dougherty, Rick Byrd
The theme of the evening, The Power of Us, was displayed through an inspiring video featuring T1D heroes.
Dr. Aaron J Kowalski, JDRF President and CEO, provides opening remarks
Grayson Schnellhardt and his family counted down to the start of the virtual gala
(Photo credit_ Barbara Perlick) Fielding & Meredith Cocke, Alexander Cocke_1
William Hagans and Norton
(Photo credit_ Barbara Perlick) Clockwise from top left – Perri, Michael, Madison and Andrea Soper
Clay and Amber Bretches
Society / Featured Parties

$1.2 Million Houston Night Serves as a How To For Virtual Fundraisers — Blowing the Online Roof Off

JDRF's Ingenuity Gets it Done

BY // 07.08.20
Promise Ball emcee Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and JDRF executive director Rick Byrd joining the party virtually. (Courtesy JDRF)
The theme of the evening, The Power of Us, was displayed through an inspiring video featuring T1D heroes. (Courtesy JDRF)
Dr. Aaron J Kowalski, JDRF President and CEO, provides opening remarks at the virtual gala.
Grayson Schnellhardt and his family count down to the start of the virtual gala. (Courtesy JDRF)
Fielding and Meredith Cocke and Alexander Cocke join JDRF Houston's virtual fundraiser in poolside black-tie attire. (Photo by Barbara Perlick)
William Hagans and his friend Norton dressed up to stay home and attended the virtual JDRF Houston gala. (Photo by Barbara Perlick)
The JDRF Houston virtual gala was a family affair for Perri, Michael, Madison and Andrea Soper. (Photo by Barbara Prelick)
Amber & Clay Bretches don their fashionable pajamas for the JDRF Houston virtual gala. Love the Shipley's Do-Nuts!(Photo by Barbara Perlick)
1
8

Promise Ball emcee Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and JDRF executive director Rick Byrd joining the party virtually. (Courtesy JDRF)

2
8

The theme of the evening, The Power of Us, was displayed through an inspiring video featuring T1D heroes. (Courtesy JDRF)

3
8

Dr. Aaron J Kowalski, JDRF President and CEO, provides opening remarks at the virtual gala.

4
8

Grayson Schnellhardt and his family count down to the start of the virtual gala. (Courtesy JDRF)

5
8

Fielding and Meredith Cocke and Alexander Cocke join JDRF Houston's virtual fundraiser in poolside black-tie attire. (Photo by Barbara Perlick)

6
8

William Hagans and his friend Norton dressed up to stay home and attended the virtual JDRF Houston gala. (Photo by Barbara Perlick)

7
8

The JDRF Houston virtual gala was a family affair for Perri, Michael, Madison and Andrea Soper. (Photo by Barbara Prelick)

8
8

Amber & Clay Bretches don their fashionable pajamas for the JDRF Houston virtual gala. Love the Shipley's Do-Nuts!(Photo by Barbara Perlick)

When JDRF executive director Rick Byrd was asked back in late March if he knew how to put on a virtual gala, his response was no but he was going to learn. And learn he did. The nonprofit’s virtual evening was such a success with net proceeds of $1.2 million that Byrd’s “expertise” is now being sought by other nonprofits.

Only six weeks prior to the May 8 gala, which was expected to fill a hotel ballroom with as many as 1,000 paying guests, the decision was made, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to change gears.

“We serve clients with Type 1 diabetes who are at greater risk of complications from the virus,” Byrd said. “We knew it wasn’t the safest or most prudent thing to do.”

The greater threat to diabetes patients underscored the need for the virtual evening’s success and perhaps moved donors to loosen their purse strings even more than they ordinarily would have. Consider that the live, online Fund the Cure appeal (in place of ballroom Paddles Up) raised a remarkable $900,000.

The basic key to the annual Promise Ball’s success, Byrd says, was “months and prior years of donor stewardship and cultivation.”

Table buyers and sponsors were encouraged to keep their giving at the previously planned level and were encouraged to host Zoom happy hours in advance of the gala in order to boost enthusiasm and participation. One JDRF supporter hosted a happy hour with invitations sent to 60 friends. Byrd reports that each joined the party and contributed to the gala.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)

The virtual gala program was fast paced with Type 1 diabetes patient Drew Dougherty of Texans TV reprising his previous role as the evening’s emcee. He joined from his Houston home as did Byrd, who quipped that they were dressed in black tie above the waist and Bermuda shorts below.

Between testimonials, the tribute to the honorees and words from key players, the program was peppered with happenings to maintain viewer interest. The live auction which typically includes 10 items had only three. The silent auction closed during the program. Viewers were encouraged to post photos from their gala parties on the JDRF Social Wall via Facebook and Instagram.

The program included participation from Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Carter, who has Type 1 diabetes, and WWE star Lacey Evans, who suffered from gestational diabetes. Honorees Peggy and Robert Kruckemeyer shared their story as well. The theme of the evening, The Power of Us, was displayed through an inspiring video featuring T1D heroes.

LD Systems produced the far flung event from their studios and aired it on YouTube.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X