Houston Zoo’s Own Starry Night Pulls In More Than $2 Million, Showcases the Magic of the Galápagos Islands

The bidding goes high at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

An artist at work at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Victoria Villarreal and Arthur ‘Will’ Brown at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ed Finger and Dean Putterman at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Matt & Lacey Goossen, Kathy and Marty Goossen at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lee Ehmke, Sue Chin, Stacy, and Dee Methvin at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Auction chairs Margaret Farnsworth and Stephanie von Stein Schusterman at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs Dylan & Jordan Seff and Vanessa & Chuck Ames at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Could there be a more stimulating launch to a black-tie evening than touring the world’s first conservation-focused habitat based on the magical Galápagos Islands? Just ask the 740 patrons of Houston Zoo, who had the opportunity to explore the $70 million exhibition during the annual Zoo Ball, themed “A Starry Night in the Galápagos.”

The remarkable wildlife of the legendary island chain, displayed in an extraordinary exhibition, set the stage for a sold-out gala that scored more than $2 million for Houston Zoo.

Following a cocktail hour of exploring the exhibition that evokes the archipelago’s unique landscapes and oceanic habitats, the throng moved on to the Houston Zoo’s tented event space the Masihara Pavilion. That was transformed into a shimmering ballroom perfectly suited for the starry night theme.

For Zoo Ball fans, it was difficult to imagine that a mere year ago Houston Zoo celebrated its centennial with yet another seven-figure in proceeds.

Applause, applause for the 2023 ball chairs Jordan and Dylan Seff and Vanessa and Chuck Ames who shepherded the gala to its resounding success. Congratulations as well to auction chairs Margaret Farnsworth and Stephanie von Stein Schusterman who accumulated a treasure house of must-have trips that went for $27,500 (sold twice), $22,000 (sold twice) with others hitting the $19,500 high bid. When the paddles were raised, the throng showed further generosity by committing an additional $180,000.

The gala honored Stacy Methvin, recognized for her leadership as Houston Zoo board chair from 2016 to 2022, with her guidance and influence in helping transform Houston Zoo into a leader in wildlife conservation. To honor Methvin’s legacy, Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke announced that a wild Asian elephant will be named after her. The elephant will be monitored by one of the zoo’s conservation partners, Dr. Farina Othman from Borneo.

SHOP Swipe



Next

In keeping with the theme, City Kitchen provided an Ecuadorian-inspired menu featuring poached shrimp and jumbo lump crab salad with heart of palm, micro cilantro and a plantain chip followed by medallions of prime aged beef tenderloin with a cabernet reduction and chimichurri, twice baked Andean gold potato with scallions with a bittersweet chocolate and dulce de leche tart with a cinnamon gelato and carajillo chocolate sauce.

Dinner done and monies raised, late night action kicked into high gear with the After Party, chaired by Kristina Somerville and sponsored by PNC. Open bars and dancing to the sounds of The Party Feels kept the action rolling until midnight.

PC Seen: Dee Methvin, Sue Chen, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Kelley and Stephen Lubanko, Alie and Dave Pruner, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Gillian Hobson, Carey Kirkpatrick, Sadie Rucke, Lacey and Matt Goossen, Kathy and Marty Goossen, and Courtney and Bas Solleveld.