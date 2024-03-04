Inprint’s Houston Poets & Writers Ball Highlights Top Authors and UH’s Powerhouse Creative Writing Program

Inprint Poets & Writers Ball chairs Ky Cooksey, Todd Bondy, Pablo Hernández Schmidt-Tophoff, Cullen Schaar at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Kevin Lewis, Featured Speaker Anthony Doerr, Franci Neely, Inprint Executive Director Rich Levy – 286 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Doreen Stoller, Andrea White – 441 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Glen Brock and Caroline Russell Brock – 456 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint Board President Mary S Dawson and Jack Dawson – 812 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint Board Vice President Chinhui Juhn, Claire Liu – 782 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Yini and Herman Collette – 423 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Lahira Tamani and Larry Amismashawn – 416 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Sis Johnson, Sanford and Susie Criner – 783 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Leroy Chiao, Debbie Gary, Patrick McGuiness – 405 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Lindsay Fehr, John Abodeely, Patricia Restrepo, Katharine Barthelme Frank-410 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Ricardo Nuila and Valeria Schillaci – 459 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Kate Fowler, Emily Haines – 797 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint Board President Mary S Dawson, Susie Dilg – 765 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
01
14

Inprint Poets & Writers Ball chairs Ky Cooksey, Todd Bondy, Pablo Hernández Schmidt-Tophoff, Cullen Schaar at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

02
14

Kevin Lewis, featured speaker Anthony Doerr, Franci Neely, Inprint executive director Rich Levy at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

03
14

Doreen Stoller, Andrea White at Inprint's Poets & Writers Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

04
14

Glen Brock & Caroline Russell Brock at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

05
14

Inprint board president Mary S Dawson & Jackson Dawson at the Poets & Writers Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

06
14

Inprint board vice president Chinhui Juhn, Claire Lu at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

07
14

Yini & Herman Colette at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

08
14

Lahira Tamani, Larry Amismashawn at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

09
14

Sis Johnson, Sanford & Susie Criner at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

10
14

Leroy Chiao, Debbie Gary, Patrick McGuiness at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

11
14

Lindsay Fehr, John Abodeely, Patricia Restrepo, Katharine Barthelme Frank at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

12
14

Ricardo Nuila, Valeria Schillaci at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

13
14

Kate Fowler, Emily Haines at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

14
14

Mary S Dawson, Susie Dilg at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

Inprint Poets & Writers Ball chairs Ky Cooksey, Todd Bondy, Pablo Hernández Schmidt-Tophoff, Cullen Schaar at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Kevin Lewis, Featured Speaker Anthony Doerr, Franci Neely, Inprint Executive Director Rich Levy – 286 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Doreen Stoller, Andrea White – 441 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Glen Brock and Caroline Russell Brock – 456 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint Board President Mary S Dawson and Jack Dawson – 812 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint Board Vice President Chinhui Juhn, Claire Liu – 782 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Yini and Herman Collette – 423 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Lahira Tamani and Larry Amismashawn – 416 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Sis Johnson, Sanford and Susie Criner – 783 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Leroy Chiao, Debbie Gary, Patrick McGuiness – 405 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Lindsay Fehr, John Abodeely, Patricia Restrepo, Katharine Barthelme Frank-410 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Ricardo Nuila and Valeria Schillaci – 459 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Kate Fowler, Emily Haines – 797 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint Board President Mary S Dawson, Susie Dilg – 765 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Society / Featured Parties

Inprint’s Houston Poets & Writers Ball Highlights Top Authors and UH’s Powerhouse Creative Writing Program

A $500,000 Evening at River Oaks Country Club With Real Literary Clout

BY // 03.04.24
photography CJ Martin of RM Photography
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball chairs Ky Cooksey, Todd Bondy, Pablo Hernández Schmidt-Tophoff, Cullen Schaar at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Kevin Lewis, featured speaker Anthony Doerr, Franci Neely, Inprint executive director Rich Levy at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Doreen Stoller, Andrea White at Inprint's Poets & Writers Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Glen Brock & Caroline Russell Brock at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint board president Mary S Dawson & Jackson Dawson at the Poets & Writers Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint board vice president Chinhui Juhn, Claire Lu at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Yini & Herman Colette at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Lahira Tamani, Larry Amismashawn at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Sis Johnson, Sanford & Susie Criner at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Leroy Chiao, Debbie Gary, Patrick McGuiness at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Lindsay Fehr, John Abodeely, Patricia Restrepo, Katharine Barthelme Frank at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Ricardo Nuila, Valeria Schillaci at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Kate Fowler, Emily Haines at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Mary S Dawson, Susie Dilg at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
1
14

Inprint Poets & Writers Ball chairs Ky Cooksey, Todd Bondy, Pablo Hernández Schmidt-Tophoff, Cullen Schaar at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

2
14

Kevin Lewis, featured speaker Anthony Doerr, Franci Neely, Inprint executive director Rich Levy at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

3
14

Doreen Stoller, Andrea White at Inprint's Poets & Writers Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

4
14

Glen Brock & Caroline Russell Brock at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

5
14

Inprint board president Mary S Dawson & Jackson Dawson at the Poets & Writers Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

6
14

Inprint board vice president Chinhui Juhn, Claire Lu at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

7
14

Yini & Herman Colette at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

8
14

Lahira Tamani, Larry Amismashawn at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

9
14

Sis Johnson, Sanford & Susie Criner at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

10
14

Leroy Chiao, Debbie Gary, Patrick McGuiness at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

11
14

Lindsay Fehr, John Abodeely, Patricia Restrepo, Katharine Barthelme Frank at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

12
14

Ricardo Nuila, Valeria Schillaci at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

13
14

Kate Fowler, Emily Haines at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

14
14

Mary S Dawson, Susie Dilg at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

Many of Houston’s philanthropic fundraisers feed the soul for the good works that proceeds support, but for Inprint’s annual Poets & Writers Ball there is a cerebral gratification as well. Consider the recent evening when Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Anthony Doerr was headliner.

The author of the compelling and New York Times best selling All the Light We Cannot See shared with the audience the importance of failure in the creative process, his thoughts delivered in an amusing and engaging talk.

Inprint Board Vice President Chinhui Juhn, Claire Liu – 782 (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)
Inprint board vice president Chinhui Juhn, Claire Lu at the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group)

Before Doerr held court in the River Oaks Country Club ballroom, the sold out throng of more than 450 was invited to check in with salon style readings from the gifted Houston area authors who have benefited from Inprint programs and support.

Sharing their literary talents were:

Weijia Pan is a third-year MFA candidate at the University of Houston Creative Writing Program (UH CWP). His manuscript Motherlands was chosen by Nobel Laureate Louise Glück as the winner of the 2023 Max Ritvo Poetry Prize and will be published by Milkweed Editions in 2024.

Gemini Wahhaj, who earned her PhD in literature and creative writing from the UH Creative Writing Program, is the author of the novel The Children of This Madness, and the forthcoming short-story collection Katy Family.

Adele Elise Williams, a PhD candidate in literature and creative writing at UH CWP, is the author of Wager, selected for the 2024 Miller Williams Poetry Series.

Kevin Lewis, Featured Speaker Anthony Doerr, Franci Neely, Inprint Executive Director Rich Levy – 286

The evening, which raised more than $500,000, was chaired by Inprint Book Club members Todd Bondy, Ky Cooksey, Stephen Goldfarb, Pablo Hernández Schmidt-Tophoff and Cullen Schaar.

As is tradition with this event, a limited edition chapbook for attendees, —this year featuring an excerpt from Doerr’s Cloud Cuckoo Land — was created by artists Fiona McGettigan and Alan Krathaus of CORE Design Studio with the help of a number of volunteers. Also as is tradition, the menu was designed by Robert Del Grande, chef emeritus of The Annie Cafe & Bar, who shared an accompanying menu memoir that conveyed the literary inspiration for the meal from the work of Doerr.

PC Seen: Karen and Mike Brisch, Bettie Cartwright, Yini and Herman Collette, Carolyn and Platt Davis, Gwen Dawson and Ba Nguyen, Mary S and Jack Dawson, Franci Neely, Susie and Joe Dilg, Kate Dearing Fowler, Katharine Barthelme Frank and Shane Frank, Debbie Gary, Sis and Hasty Johnson, Chinhui Juhn and Eddie Allen, Brittany Sakowitz and Kevin Kushner.

Curated Collection

Swipe
2204 Aarhus Way
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2204 Aarhus Way
Dallas, TX

$754,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
2204 Aarhus Way
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,495,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Ashmore
This property is listed by: Kimberly Ashmore (214) 952-5165 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
6516 Riverhill Drive
Shoal Creek
FOR SALE

6516 Riverhill Drive
Plano, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott
This property is listed by: Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott (214) 682-5754 Email Realtor
6516 Riverhill Drive
10701 CR 3418
Brownsboro
FOR SALE

10701 CR 3418
Brownsboro, TX

$9,600,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Gosnell
This property is listed by: Leslie Gosnell (214) 686-5151 Email Realtor
10701 CR 3418
3825 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3825 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3825 Potomac Avenue
6706 Orchid Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6706 Orchid Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6706 Orchid Lane
1918 Olive Street #3802
Downtown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #3802
Dallas, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sanders Avrea
This property is listed by: Sanders Avrea (214) 458-1964 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #3802
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
4517 Southern Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4517 Southern Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4517 Southern Avenue
5038 Deloache Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5038 Deloache Avenue
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5038 Deloache Avenue
6414 Waggoner Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6414 Waggoner Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6414 Waggoner Drive
1725 Placid Oaks Lane
Quail Hollow
FOR SALE

1725 Placid Oaks Lane
Westlake, TX

$9,875,000 Learn More about this property
Dona Robinson
This property is listed by: Dona Robinson (214) 906-7069 Email Realtor
1725 Placid Oaks Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X