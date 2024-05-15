Andrew Marshall performing photo by Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

J.J. Watt and Charles Barkley’s Big Houston Surprises Highlight a Powerful $1.7 Million Night Where Make-A-Wish Wins

This First Year Event Brought All the Wows

BY // 05.15.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana “The Wish Ball”

Where: Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Some would say that the surprise videos from Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt and NBA Hall of Famer turned TV star Charles Barkley revealing wishes to be granted for two deserving youngsters was the highlight. Others would say that the unexpected $350,000 gift from Holly and Ryan Lambert was the biggest news of the night. In the end, all would agree that proceeds of more than $1.7 million for Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana’s  inaugural event turned out to be tops.

Helming the charge to raise funds for the organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses were honorary chairs Claudia and Brad Freels, and Carly and John Whitehurst. The evening had special meaning for the Freels and their  daughter Carly Whitehurst, who was marking the 10th anniversary of the year her own wish to attend the Country Music Awards was granted.

“What an extraordinary and magical night for Make-A-Wish. The generous funds raised from our inaugural event will help grant many wishes and bring joy and hope to more local children facing unimaginable illnesses,”  Make-A-Wish president and CEO Shelly Millwee says. “We are incredibly humbled by the big hearts of so many who helped make this evening a tremendous success.”

Taking bows as honorees were Kay and Tommy Austin of Montgomery County, introduced in the program that featured KHOU Channel 11 morning show host Deborah Duncan as emcee.

Adding to the depth of the evening were performances from former Make-A-Wish kids — Franklin Ingalls on the grand piano and Andrew Marshall, a finalist from The Voice, singing several songs for the crowd.

PC Seen: Ashley and Jonathan Sloan, Brenda and Joe Trial, Heather and Don Hrap, Christy and Ron Phillips, Lyndsay and Matt Pennebaker, Neil Bush, Jennifer and Alan Rosen, Michael Vanderhider, Frances and Tony Buzbee, Mandy S. Williams, Greg Miller, Melanie Gray and Mark Wawro, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Lindsey Yates and Brian Ching, Patricia and Sig Cornelius, Thomas and Stephanie Hatfield, and Kristen and Barry Palmer.

