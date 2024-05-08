Houston Real Estate Icon Martha Turner’s Treasures to Be Sold In a Powerhouse Estate Sale — With Mental Health Winning

Martha Turner with her husband, Glenn Bauguss, at The Wilshire opening in 2018 in a fur shawl that will be for sale this weekend. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Glenn Bauguss & Martha Turner attend 'An Evening at The Bryan' in 2016, wearing a turquoise necklace that will be offered at this weekend's estate sale. (Courtesy photo)

Bejeweled compacts, cameos, and rings are among the items to be sold at 'An Estate of Grace' sale at the Montrose Center. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Chunky beads and gilded bracelets are among the items to be offered in this weekend's Martha Turner estate sale. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Coral, amethyst, and jade necklaces are among the accessories to be found at the Martha Turner estate sale. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The vest that Deasa Turner created using brooches from her mother's collection to be raffled this weekend. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Deasa Turner shown here with items, including a sable wrap, from the upcoming estate sale of her mother, residential real estate icon Martha Turner. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The philanthropic side of the late residential real state icon Martha Turner will be revisited this Mother’s Day weekend when an incredible collection of her fashions and accessories will be offered in what is being called “An Estate of Grace” sale. Proceeds from the sale of everything from furs including a sable cape to alligator handbags to coral, amethyst and turquoise jewelry, all priced below online resale sites, will benefit the Montrose Center and Healthcare for the Homeless.

Turner’s daughter, artist Deasa Turner, is contributing the items. That includes more than 1,000 accessories and statement jewelry pieces on this Mother’s Day weekend (this Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11) in memory of her mother and her mother’s well-known philanthropy. Organized by the StellaNova Foundation, the sale will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Montrose Center.

Tuesday morning, I took a walk with Deasa Turner through the massive collection of items being packaged for the move to the Montrose Center. Having known the real estate trailblazer well, I was reminded of Martha Turner’s penchant for oversized brooches and rings along with statement necklaces and bracelets. She held an uncompromising flare for fashion that found her dressing professionally for day and with a taste for the opulent for night.

Deasa Turner selected the StellaNova Foundation for its support of organizations that provide mental health care assistance and treatment for those who could not otherwise afford it. She shared that she had lost her father to suicide and that mental health has always been at the forefront of her philanthropic interests.

In addition to Martha Turner’s estate, the sale will include new, gently used, and antique accessories curated by the late real estate investor and world traveler Anthony Kouzounis, along with cinematic treasures donated by the Houston Film Critics Society.

While Deasa Turner is promoting the sale as the perfect resource for Mother’s Day gifting, I would say it will also be an amazing place for stocking up on great fashion. Think Oscar de la Renta, Roberta di Camerino, scores of shoes (size 8.5 to 9), tons of cashmeres, scarves and shawls.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe OLYMPIA LE-TAN ASSAEL KATHERINE JETTER MEREDITH YOUNG KATHERINE JETTER LEIGH MAXWELL MARIA OLIVER LEIGH MAXWELL MARIA OLIVER















Next

“My mother was a generous soul, an active philanthropist, and a woman of great style,” Deasa Turner says. “It’s most fitting that this will take place over Mother’s Day weekend.”

Perhaps the most special item of all is the custom satin vest created for Martha Turner by her daughter. It is adorned with a selection of Martha’s brooches, the piece inspired by Chanel’s Fall 2008 Collection. It is being offered in raffle with only 35 tickets sold at $100 each.

There is a VIP ticketed preview from 8:30 am to 11 am this Friday, May 10, with free admission beginning at 11 am. Things open at 9 am on Saturday with free admission. The sale closes both days at 6 pm.

More information is available here.