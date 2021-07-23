Aspen Retreat Elevates a Houston Hospital’s Message With High-Flying Fun

MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-090 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-216 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-132 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-123 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-151 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-217 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-129 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-198 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-272 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-139 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-218 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_RSS5393 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannBrunchASPEN_072121-45 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-127 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannBrunchASPEN_072121-41 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_RS15152 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-259 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-199 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
18

Hallie Vanderhider, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
18

Jason & Stacy Johnson, Dr. Sean Blackwell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
18

Dr. Jorge & April Salazar, Karen and Roland Garcia (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
18

Meredith Chastang, Edie Lee, Katie Wynn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
18

Nick & Beth Zdeblick, Kathleen & James Jennings (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
18

Valerie & Tracy Dieterich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
18

Susan Hansen, Nancy Mathe, Rozlyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
18

Wells & April McGee, Katherine & Chris Gillman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
18

Lisa Kinzel, Geraldina Wise, Barbara Hines, Scott Wise (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
18

Denise Monteleone, Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
18

Elizabeth & Will Galtney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
18

Stacy & Jason Johnson atop Ajax Mountain following brunch at Ajax Tavern (Photo by Riccardo Savi)

13
18

Roslynn Bazzelle Mitchell, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
18

Jack & Leslie Blanton, Kathy & John Orton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
18

Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
18

Eliza & John Duncan Jr. (Photo by Riccardo Savi)

17
18

Alison & Greg Haralson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
18

Jerry & Lisa Simon, Nina & Edd Hendee, Sherry & Jim Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-090 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-216 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-132 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-123 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-151 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-217 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-129 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-198 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-272 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-139 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-218 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_RSS5393 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannBrunchASPEN_072121-45 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-127 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannBrunchASPEN_072121-41 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_RS15152 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-259 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-199 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Aspen Retreat Elevates a Houston Hospital’s Message With High-Flying Fun

Groundbreaking Techniques Require Plenty of Support

BY // 07.22.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
Hallie Vanderhider, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jason & Stacy Johnson, Dr. Sean Blackwell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Jorge & April Salazar, Karen and Roland Garcia (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meredith Chastang, Edie Lee, Katie Wynn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick, Kathleen & James Jennings (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valerie & Tracy Dieterich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Hansen, Nancy Mathe, Rozlyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Wells & April McGee, Katherine & Chris Gillman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Kinzel, Geraldina Wise, Barbara Hines, Scott Wise (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise Monteleone, Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth & Will Galtney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacy & Jason Johnson atop Ajax Mountain following brunch at Ajax Tavern (Photo by Riccardo Savi)
Roslynn Bazzelle Mitchell, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jack & Leslie Blanton, Kathy & John Orton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eliza & John Duncan Jr. (Photo by Riccardo Savi)
Alison & Greg Haralson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jerry & Lisa Simon, Nina & Edd Hendee, Sherry & Jim Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
18

Hallie Vanderhider, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
18

Jason & Stacy Johnson, Dr. Sean Blackwell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
18

Dr. Jorge & April Salazar, Karen and Roland Garcia (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
18

Meredith Chastang, Edie Lee, Katie Wynn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
18

Nick & Beth Zdeblick, Kathleen & James Jennings (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
18

Valerie & Tracy Dieterich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
18

Susan Hansen, Nancy Mathe, Rozlyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
18

Wells & April McGee, Katherine & Chris Gillman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
18

Lisa Kinzel, Geraldina Wise, Barbara Hines, Scott Wise (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
18

Denise Monteleone, Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
18

Elizabeth & Will Galtney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
18

Stacy & Jason Johnson atop Ajax Mountain following brunch at Ajax Tavern (Photo by Riccardo Savi)

13
18

Roslynn Bazzelle Mitchell, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
18

Jack & Leslie Blanton, Kathy & John Orton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
18

Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
18

Eliza & John Duncan Jr. (Photo by Riccardo Savi)

17
18

Alison & Greg Haralson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
18

Jerry & Lisa Simon, Nina & Edd Hendee, Sherry & Jim Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The clever branding of this week’s two-day Aspen adventure hosted by Memorial Hermann Foundation, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and UTHealth — “Elevated Connections” — said it all.  At 8,000 feet on the patio of popular French restaurant Betula and 11,200 feet atop Ajax Mountain, the “connections” between hospital donors, leaders and friends obviously soared above hometown Houston’s sea level terrain.

Two of the Bayou City’s leading ladies, Hallie Vanderhider and Melissa Juneau, chaired the gatherings that saw Houstonians with second homes in the luxe mountain enclave mingling with others who were vacationing for the week and still others who jetted in just for the cocktail reception on Tuesday and the brunch on Wednesday.

(Actually the daring Vanderhider flew into Aspen with Tony Bradfield on his single engine plane. It was the relatively new pilot’s first Aspen landing. He allows that he is still in training, flying two to five times a week.)

In terms of the Aspen scene, there could have been little better setting for an inspired discussion of advances in medical treatment while sipping cocktails than the terrace of the terribly chic Betula. Memorial Hermann Health System CEO Dr. David Callendar led the medical team from Houston — Dr. Jorge Salazar, Dr. Sean Blackwell, Dr. May Aitken and Dr. Kevin Lally. Not only did they socialize with the group they also shared in conversation about their medical research.

After welcoming guests, Callendar turned the program over to Salazar who shared how Children’s Memorial Hermann is using groundbreaking techniques to save children born with half a heart. He explained that using new techniques to restructure the entire inside of the heart for these patients significantly improves outcomes.

The following day participants were treated to brunch at Ajax Tavern and complimentary gondola rides to the top of Ajax.

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

PC Seen: Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Elizabeth and Will Galtney, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Anne Neeson, Estella Cockrell, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Eliza and John Duncan Jr., April and Wells McGee, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Beth and Nick Zdeblick, Stacy and Jason Johnson, Janet Clark, and Leigh and Reggie Smith.

MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-090 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-216 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-132 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-123 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-151 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-217 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-129 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-198 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-272 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-139 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-218 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_RSS5393 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannBrunchASPEN_072121-45 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-127 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannBrunchASPEN_072121-41 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_RS15152 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-259 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MemorialHermannatBetulaASPEN_072021-199 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads
Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads
Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom
Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom
Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original
Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Museum District / Montrose
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
2073 FM 3186
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

2073 FM 3186
Onalaska, TX

$2,175,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
2073 FM 3186
5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Montrose / Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
538 Bolton Place
Close-In Memorial
FOR SALE

538 Bolton Place
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
538 Bolton Place
6150 Holly Springs Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6150 Holly Springs Drive
Houston, TX

$930,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
6150 Holly Springs Drive
530 Flintdale Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

530 Flintdale Road
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
530 Flintdale Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X