The Mercury Chamber Orchestra is joined by LD Company samba dancers during the ‘Carnival of the Animals’ gala at The Post Oak Hotel.
Shane & Marissa Gilroy at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.
The Mercury Chamber Orchestra is joined by LD Company samba dancers during the 'Carnival of the Animals' gala at The Post Oak Hotel.

Gala chairs Julie & Keith Little at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Brian Ritter, Blake Eskew, Kelly Rose, Antoine Plante at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Tim & Martha Pandalis at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Robert Navo & Ginny Hart at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra gala.

Matthew & Jaime Tutus at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra gala.

Kelly & David Rose at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Aaron & Bodie Moniotte at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Shane & Marissa Gilroy at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Elena Lexina & Brian Rishikof at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Michelle Furcho & Jonathan de la Garza at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Emily Key & Martin Simoncic at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Mike & Donna Boyd at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Kathy Kyrish, Jackie Perry, June Barth, Suzanne Starley, and Tia Neyman at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Steve & June Barth, Antoine Plante at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

The Mercury Chamber Orchestra and the LD Dance Company team performs at the 'Carnival of the Animals' gala at The Post Oak Hotel.

Duane & Kathy Kvrish, de Boulle's Sarah Boardmanat the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Society / Featured Parties

Rio’s Carnival Gets Its Own Houston Version Thanks to Mercury’s Post Oak Hotel Takeover — Keeping It Musical

Flamboyant Salas Dancers Turn Up the Heat

BY // 03.20.23
The Mercury Chamber Orchestra is joined by LD Company samba dancers during the 'Carnival of the Animals' gala at The Post Oak Hotel.
The Mercury Chamber Orchestra is joined by LD Company samba dancers during the 'Carnival of the Animals' gala at The Post Oak Hotel.

Gala chairs Julie & Keith Little at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Brian Ritter, Blake Eskew, Kelly Rose, Antoine Plante at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Tim & Martha Pandalis at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Robert Navo & Ginny Hart at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra gala.

Matthew & Jaime Tutus at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra gala.

Kelly & David Rose at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Aaron & Bodie Moniotte at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Shane & Marissa Gilroy at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Elena Lexina & Brian Rishikof at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Michelle Furcho & Jonathan de la Garza at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Emily Key & Martin Simoncic at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Mike & Donna Boyd at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Kathy Kyrish, Jackie Perry, June Barth, Suzanne Starley, and Tia Neyman at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

Steve & June Barth, Antoine Plante at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

The Mercury Chamber Orchestra and the LD Dance Company team performs at the 'Carnival of the Animals' gala at The Post Oak Hotel.

Duane & Kathy Kvrish, de Boulle's Sarah Boardmanat the Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala.

What: Mercury Chamber Orchestra “Carnival of the Animals” gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

Mise en Scène: It was a night of beautiful and energetic music with Mercury artistic director Antoine Plante leading Mercury musicians in performing famous selections from Saints-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals,” Paganini’s dazzling “Carnival of Venice” and Pink Martini’s rousing samba “Brazil.”

The grand finale earned the company a standing ovation for the ensemble that featured Donna Bella Litton on vocals, Carmon Kerl on trombone, Jesus Pacheco and Charlie Perez on percussion and flamboyant, colorful samba dancers from Houston’s LD Dance Company.

This 15th anniversary gala, which honored ConocoPhillips as longtime Mercury and local arts supporter, saved the best for the last as the evening began with cocktails and dinner amid an ebullient setting that played off of the color and spirit of carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Decor was in the hands of Art Attack.

In the hands of gala chairs Julie and Keith Little, the event raised more than $250,000 for Mercury’s concerts and educational programs. Mercury music presentations can be heard in downtown and neighborhood concerts across Houston. Upcoming monthly concerts feature Tchaikovsky, Klemzer and Beethoven.

