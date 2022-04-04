Dallas-Based Osadía Tequila Celebrates Its Launch With An Epic Party in the Design District

If there’s one thing Dallasites know about, it’s their tequila. After all, we are the home of the Margarita Mile. From Blanco to Añejo, the spirit is in our blood. So it’s only fitting that in 2021, CEO of S2 Capital Scott Everett decided to launch Osadía Tequila in his hometown of Dallas.

Osadía Tequila is a small-batch 100 percent blue agave tequila that’s exceptionally smooth, delightfully sweet, and surprisingly complex. Its master distillers combine time-tested, traditional processing and modern, innovative technology to create the perfect tequila for shooting, blending, or sipping. Each of Osadía’s tequilas — Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo — are traditionally distilled in Jalisco, Mexico, but they aren’t your grandfather’s tequila. They contain no enhancements, no additives, and no BS.

Plus, Osadía is more than the bottle behind the label. The company donates three percent of all its profits to Everett’s S2 Foundation, which gives back to the DFW community through charitable giving and mentorship.

Event design was planned by MO&CO Custom Events.

To celebrate Osadía Tequila’s launch, the brand hosted a party that puts a night in Vegas to shame.

The party’s aesthetic immediately set the tone for attendees, creating a Vegas vibe and transforming the Design District’s 7 For Parties venue into an Osadía nightclub. Lighting varied from room to room, each as a tribute to either Osadía Anejo or Osadía Blanco.

Signature cocktails included the Dallas Classic, a fun spin on a Ranch Water with Osadía Blanco, Topo Chico, lime and an added Tajin rim. Another signature was the Repo-Soda, a simple mix of Osadía Reposado, Topo Chico and an orange slice.

Party cocktails included the Sweat Equity, a refreshing drink made with Osadía Reposado, Triple Sec, blood orange, tamarind, lime and salt. Another drink was the Spicy Lady, an exciting mix of Osadía Blanco, cucumber habanero, lime and an added Tajin rim. Lastly, The Celebration cocktail included Osadía Anejo, honey, cacao, black cherry and agave.

Perhaps one of the most Instagrammable experiences was the retro tequila van that served frozen margaritas to the clamoring crowd. Other photo-worthy moments included a 5-foot, life-size Osadía bottle on a pedestal, an Osadía claw machine for a chance to win prizes, Osadía vending machines, a silver aerialist hanging from the ceiling pouring champagne for guests, and a roaming face painter that mimicked what you would see on the shores of a Mykonos beach club.

Brittney Stracener Everett celebrating on the dance floor.

Of course, even with these palatable sips and jaw-dropping entertainment, everyone knows that a party is only as good as its food. Osadía Tequila didn’t come to play when feeding its guests. Attendees dined on a variety of savory American-Mexican fusion bites, including tiny beef chimichangas, mini chicken and waffle skewers, mini lobster tacos with lime wedges, ahi tuna tartare on a wonton crisp with wasabi creme fraiche, and more.

Now, as we said, the vibe was a Vegas nightclub and you can’t have a nightclub without music. DJ Lucye Lou kicked off the night, followed by the event headliner (and also Vegas Resident) DJ MADDS. Guests danced on a stunning, elevated dance floor surrounded by VIP lounges offering bottle service and underneath an immersive art installation on the ceiling above the dance floor.

Let’s just say that the next time Osadía Tequila hosts a party, don’t miss it.