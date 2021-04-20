Violin Star Thrills a Packed River Oaks Ballroom in a Chic $769,000 Afternoon

The Salvation Army Reflections on Style invitation with the 'Symphony of Style' logo (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Susan Hansen shops the Chic Boutique at the Salvation Army Reflections on Style luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

The Salvation Army Greater Houston Command Majors Shelley Bell & Zach Bell at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Brenda Love, Jana Arnoldy, Betty Hrncir at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Chic Boutique chairs Suzie Wilson, Laura McWilliams at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Lilly Andress, luncheon chair Gayle Eury, Maureen Higdon, honoree Vicki West at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

What: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Reflections on Style 2o21 luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Professional violinist Patricia Quintero surprised the full ballroom with a performance that brought to life the 2021 luncheon logo of a violinist in a red gown. It was lost on only a few that the performance and the luncheon theme, Symphony of Style, was a nod to the classical music penchant of the luncheon honoree Vicki West, a longtime supporter of the Houston Symphony. In fact, the Salvation Army and the Houston Symphony are passions of this much-admired community leader.

In the able hands of luncheon chair Gayle Eury, Chic Boutique chairs Laura McWilliams and Suzie Wilson, and Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sarah Burchfield and Alison Gemp the event raised more than $769,000 for Salvation Army Coffers.

As is tradition, luncheon patrons shopped the Chic Boutique packed with gently-used clothing and accessories garnered from some of the best closets in the city. Highlight of the annual luncheon is the runway show of the crème-de-la crème designer fashions that are presented for sale in the Chic Boutique following the luncheon.

PC Seen: Lilly Andress, Linda McReynolds, Bob Eury, Ann and John Bookout, Susan Hansen, Lynn Wyatt, Penny Loyd, Maureen Higdon, Cynthia Allshouse, Betty Hrncir, Stick Delaup, Paula West, Ginger Blanton, Bobbie Nau, and Salvation Army Majors Shelly and Zach Bell.