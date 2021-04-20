Violin Star Thrills a Packed River Oaks Ballroom in a Chic $769,000 Afternoon

Lilly Andress, Gayle Eury, Maureen Higdon, Vicki West (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Suzie Wilson, Laura McWilliams (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sarah Burchfield, Alison Gemp (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Brenda Love, Jana Arnoldy, Betty Hrncir (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Major Shelley Bell, Major Zach Bell (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Susan Hansen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dorothy Nicholson, Deborah Dunkum (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Anne Duncan, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bobbie Nau, Bridget Wade (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Gina Saour, Francesa Saour (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Liz Scully, Cherie Lindley (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Vicki West, Gayle Eury (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Salvation Army Reflections on Style invitation (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
01
14

Lilly Andress, luncheon chair Gayle Eury, Maureen Higdon, honoree Vicki West at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

02
14

Chic Boutique chairs Suzie Wilson, Laura McWilliams at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

03
14

Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sarah Burchfield, Alison Gemp at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

04
14

Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

05
14

Brenda Love, Jana Arnoldy, Betty Hrncir at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

06
14

The Salvation Army Greater Houston Command Majors Shelley Bell & Zach Bell at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

07
14

Susan Hansen shops the Chic Boutique at the Salvation Army Reflections on Style luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

08
14

Dorothy Nicholson, Deborah Dunkum at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

09
14

Anne Duncan, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
14

Bobbie Nau, Bridget Wade at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

11
14

Gina Saour, Francesca Saour at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

12
14

Liz Scully, Cherie Lindley at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

13
14

Vicki West, Gayle Eury (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

14
14

The Salvation Army Reflections on Style invitation with the 'Symphony of Style' logo (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Lilly Andress, Gayle Eury, Maureen Higdon, Vicki West (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Suzie Wilson, Laura McWilliams (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sarah Burchfield, Alison Gemp (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Brenda Love, Jana Arnoldy, Betty Hrncir (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Major Shelley Bell, Major Zach Bell (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Susan Hansen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dorothy Nicholson, Deborah Dunkum (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Anne Duncan, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bobbie Nau, Bridget Wade (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Gina Saour, Francesa Saour (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Liz Scully, Cherie Lindley (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Vicki West, Gayle Eury (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Salvation Army Reflections on Style invitation (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Society / Featured Parties

Violin Star Thrills a Packed River Oaks Ballroom in a Chic $769,000 Afternoon

The Salvation Army Lets the Music Flow

BY // 04.19.21
photography Jenny Antill Clifton
Lilly Andress, luncheon chair Gayle Eury, Maureen Higdon, honoree Vicki West at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Chic Boutique chairs Suzie Wilson, Laura McWilliams at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sarah Burchfield, Alison Gemp at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Brenda Love, Jana Arnoldy, Betty Hrncir at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Salvation Army Greater Houston Command Majors Shelley Bell & Zach Bell at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Susan Hansen shops the Chic Boutique at the Salvation Army Reflections on Style luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dorothy Nicholson, Deborah Dunkum at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Anne Duncan, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bobbie Nau, Bridget Wade at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Gina Saour, Francesca Saour at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Liz Scully, Cherie Lindley at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Vicki West, Gayle Eury (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The Salvation Army Reflections on Style invitation with the 'Symphony of Style' logo (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
1
14

Lilly Andress, luncheon chair Gayle Eury, Maureen Higdon, honoree Vicki West at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

2
14

Chic Boutique chairs Suzie Wilson, Laura McWilliams at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

3
14

Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sarah Burchfield, Alison Gemp at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

4
14

Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

5
14

Brenda Love, Jana Arnoldy, Betty Hrncir at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

6
14

The Salvation Army Greater Houston Command Majors Shelley Bell & Zach Bell at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

7
14

Susan Hansen shops the Chic Boutique at the Salvation Army Reflections on Style luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

8
14

Dorothy Nicholson, Deborah Dunkum at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

9
14

Anne Duncan, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
14

Bobbie Nau, Bridget Wade at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

11
14

Gina Saour, Francesca Saour at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

12
14

Liz Scully, Cherie Lindley at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

13
14

Vicki West, Gayle Eury (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

14
14

The Salvation Army Reflections on Style invitation with the 'Symphony of Style' logo (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

What: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Reflections on Style 2o21 luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Professional violinist Patricia Quintero surprised the full ballroom with a performance that brought to life the 2021 luncheon logo of a violinist in a red gown. It was lost on only a few that the performance and the luncheon theme, Symphony of Style, was a nod to the classical music penchant of the luncheon honoree Vicki West, a longtime supporter of the Houston Symphony. In fact, the Salvation Army and the Houston Symphony are passions of this much-admired community leader.

In the able hands of luncheon chair Gayle Eury, Chic Boutique chairs Laura McWilliams and Suzie Wilson, and Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sarah Burchfield and Alison Gemp the event raised more than $769,000 for Salvation Army Coffers.

As is tradition, luncheon patrons shopped the Chic Boutique packed with gently-used clothing and accessories garnered from some of the best closets in the city. Highlight of the annual luncheon is the runway show of the crème-de-la crème designer fashions that are presented for sale in the Chic Boutique following the luncheon.

PC Seen: Lilly Andress, Linda McReynolds, Bob Eury, Ann and John Bookout, Susan Hansen, Lynn Wyatt, Penny Loyd, Maureen Higdon, Cynthia Allshouse, Betty Hrncir, Stick Delaup, Paula West, Ginger Blanton, Bobbie Nau, and Salvation Army Majors Shelly and Zach Bell.

Lilly Andress, Gayle Eury, Maureen Higdon, Vicki West (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Suzie Wilson, Laura McWilliams (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sarah Burchfield, Alison Gemp (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Brenda Love, Jana Arnoldy, Betty Hrncir (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Major Shelley Bell, Major Zach Bell (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Susan Hansen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dorothy Nicholson, Deborah Dunkum (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Anne Duncan, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bobbie Nau, Bridget Wade (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Gina Saour, Francesa Saour (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Liz Scully, Cherie Lindley (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Vicki West, Gayle Eury (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Salvation Army Reflections on Style invitation (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2073 FM 3186
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

2073 FM 3186
Onalaska, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
2073 FM 3186
44 Bash Place
Highland Village Area
FOR SALE

44 Bash Place
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
44 Bash Place
1418 Missouri Street
Open House
Montrose/Hyde Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/25 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1418 Missouri Street
Houston, TX

$693,500 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Willis
This property is listed by: Stephanie Willis (713) 256-3369 Email Realtor
1418 Missouri Street
5629 Sugar Hill Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5629 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5629 Sugar Hill Drive
9906 Hornpipe Lane
Open House
Spring Shadows/Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/25 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

9906 Hornpipe Lane
Houston, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
9906 Hornpipe Lane
2823 Albany Street
Midtown
FOR SALE

2823 Albany Street
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
2823 Albany Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X