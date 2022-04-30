The 2022 Houston PaperCity Design Awards Winners Are…
Gorgeous Projects in 21 CategoriesBY Lisa Collins Shaddock // 04.30.22
The annual Houston PaperCity Design Awards kicked off Texas Design Week Houston in the Post Oak Hotel’s grand ballroom. The awards recognize winning projects from 21 categories, and were selected out of hundreds of submissions.
This year’s lineup of judges included designer Stephen Sills, NYC; Victoria Hagan, NYC; Young Huh, NYC; Drake/Anderson’s Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson, NYC.
Winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the October 2022 Design + Art edition of PaperCity Houston (50,000 issues).
Following the awards, Texas Design Week Houston ramped up with a full week of design-related salon talks, book signings, cocktail parties, and product launches with some of the most recognized names in the design industry.
Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: New Orleans Auction Galleries, Monogram Luxury Appliances, Arsin Rug Gallery, The Post Oak Hotel and Baccarat.
And the winning entries are …
Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Project: Lindenwood Residence
Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design
Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas
Project Designer: Olivia Austin Mijares
Judge’s Remarks: “This is such a lovely project. The rooms are balanced, thoughtful, well-considered, and just beautiful. The dark blue library coming off the entry beckons you to enter and investigate its moody rich furnishings and art. Each room has such lovely and interesting pieces. Layered, well selected pieces, wonderful scale — what more could a homeowner wish for?” — Young Huh, Young Huh Interior Design
“A gorgeous and sophisticated color palette — this project is elegant in every way. It shows a level of refinement and livability that is both timeless and of the moment.” – Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson
Honorable Mention: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Amanda Holliday, Amanda Brooke Interiors
Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)
Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)
Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)
Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)
Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)
Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)
Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)
Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)
Project: Clearview Residence
Firm: Amanda Brooke Interiors
Lead Designer: Amanda Holliday
Judge’s Remark: “I absolutely love the 3D plaster feature wall. It is beautiful on its own, but the designer also selected furnishings that enhance the feature wall instead of creating competing elements. The kitchen is a stunner. The overall look of warm organic furnishings blended with very clean lines are attractive and liveable looking.” — Young Huh
Honorable Mention: Stacy Graubart, SG Designs
Kelly Cusimano, Cusimano Architect
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)
Project: Shadywood
Firm: Cusimano Architect
Lead Designer: Kelly Cusimano
Judge’s Remarks: “Elegantly proportioned Neo-classicism and restrained materials combine into an elegant 21st century beauty.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson
“Love the interior stair and use of interior finishes – nice detailing and use of finishes.” – Stephen Sills
Honorable Mention: Holly Bell, The Bell Design Group
Joseph and Gail Adams, Adams Architects
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)
Project: The Light House
Firm: Adams Architects
Lead Designer: Joseph and Gail Adams
Judge’s Remark: “With its 1,000% commitment to sustainability, this is a project with remarkable lessons for the design community.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson
Honorable Mention: James Evans, Collaborative Designworks
Stacy Graubart, SG Designs
Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Project: Palmetto Bluff Guest
Firm: SG Designs
Lead Designer: Stacy Graubart
Judge’s Remark: “Sweet and adorable guest suite. . . . It’s a kind of matching that works well because the pieces are different styles. It’s a guest suite that would make me smile and feel happy.” — Young Huh
Honorable Mention: Amanda Medsger, Medsger Studio
TIE: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design
Singular Space — Kitchen, Creative Tonic (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Kitchen, Creative Tonic (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Kitchen, Creative Tonic (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Kitchen, Creative Tonic (Photos Julie Soefer)
(TIE) Project: Zen on the Bayou
Firm: Creative Tonic
Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias
Project Team: Trisha Allen, Boomer Hudson
Judge’s Remark: “Edited with a design vocabulary appropriate to the structure. A mix of dark materials is leavened with white and good lighting.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson
TIE: Kara Childress, Kara Childress, Inc.
Singular Space — Kitchen, Kara Childress Inc. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Kitchen, Kara Childress Inc. (Photos Julie Soefer)
(TIE) Project: Modern Farmhouse Kitchen
Firm: Kara Childress Inc.
Lead Designer: Kara Childress
Architect: Ryan Street
Judge’s Remark: “Fresh and direct, with honest materials used in a bold manner make this kitchen a winner.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson
Honorable Mention: Kara Childress, Kara Childress Inc.
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Project: Symmetrical Bath
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Judge’s Remark: “Beautiful bath! I love the architecture, the materials selections, and the fact that the showers aren’t all exposed glass. It gives it an old world bath look. The reeded shower doors are interesting and add a textural element repeated in the light fixtures and chandelier that I think is thoughtful and attractive.” — Young Huh
Honorable Mention (TIE): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design
Honorable Mention (TIE): Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design
Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design
Singular Space — Children's Room, Lucas/Eilers Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Singular Space — Children's Room, Lucas/Eilers Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Singular Space — Children's Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Project: Hedwig Son’s Room
Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design
Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas
Project Designers: Courtney Mashburn, Ellen Eilers
Judge’s Remark: “Comfortable and inviting. Love the use of color and pattern. A perfect room to grow up in!” — Victoria Hagan
Honorable Mention: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design
Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design
Singular Space — Dining Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Singular Space — Dining Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Singular Space — Dining Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Singular Space — Dining Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)
Project: Lindenwood Dining Room
Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design
Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas
Project Designer: Olivia Austin Mijares
Judge’s Remarks: “Elegant, peaceful, and gorgeous. The beautiful color story creates a serene dining experience, softly uplifting while the de Gournay wallpaper envelopes the room in a special whimsy.” — Caleb Anderson, Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson
“I am not always a fan of high gloss ceilings, but here it adds such a lovely glow to to this elegant and pitch perfect dining room. i adore the furnishings, the delicacy of the chandeliers and the added touch of the chest with the famille rose bowl. It makes the scale of everything perfect.” – Young Huh
Honorable Mention: Laura Umansky, Shannon Smith, Laura U Design Collective
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Project: Living Large
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Project Architect: Robert Dame Design
Judge’s Remark: “A strong layout, with the room divided by back-to-back sofas with interesting detailing, creates two spacious groupings. Interesting furniture and lighting gives the room a strong personality.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson
“I like the warm color scheme of fabrics and finishes — everything is working well together.” — Stephen Sills
Honorable Mention: Alexandra Killion, Lexie Groothuis, Alexandra Killion Interiors
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Use of Small Space, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Use of Small Space, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Use of Small Space, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Use of Small Space, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Project: Belly Up to the Bar
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Judge’s Remarks: “Gorgeous! The materiality and detailing of this bar is next-level – what a gem.” — Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson
“Who doesn’t like a bar filled with moody drama! Luxurious mix of materials create that perfect atmosphere. So fun.” – Victoria Hagan
Honorable Mention: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Brinn Miracle, Architangent, for Common Bond — Downtown
Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond — Downtown (Photos Andrew Hemingway)
Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond Downtown. (Photos Andrew Hemingway)
Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond Downtown. (Photos Andrew Hemingway)
Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond Downtown. (Photos Andrew Hemingway)
Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond Downtown. (Photos Andrew Hemingway)
Project: Common Bond – Downtown, a Lucid Collective Project
Firm: Architangent
Project Lead: Brinn Miracle
Project Team: Furnishings — Gin Braverman, Gin Design Group, Interiors — Martin Weiner, Nema Workshop, Lighting — KPK Lighting
Judge’s Remarks: “Enlivened with big swaths of bold color, this delicious establishment is mouthwatering.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson
“Can tell thought and imagination went into this – nice job” – Stephen Sills
Honorable Mention: Curtis & Windham Architects, for Westheimer Restaurant Complex.
Marcia Eddington, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market
Retail Architectural Design, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market (Photos Michael Craft)
Retail Architectural Design, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market (Photos Michael Craft)
Retail Architectural Design, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market (Photos Michael Craft)
Retail Architectural Design, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market (Photos Michael Craft)
Project: Houston Farmers Market
Firm: Studio Red Architects
Project Lead: Marcia Eddington
Developer: MLB Capital Partners
Judge’s Remark: “A meaningful revitalization that brings forward a community treasure while respecting its history. A successful marriage of the past with the present!” — Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson
“Bravo for revitalizing the oldest and largest farmers market! The sign looks perfectly appropriate and welcoming. There’s a feeling of authenticity and excitement that is wondering to feel through the photos. I’ll be sure to make this a stop at my next visit!” – Young Huh
Honorable Mention: Michael Hsu, Jay Colombo, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for Zadok Jewelers.
Erick Ragni, Kelie Mayfield, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor
Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel)
Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel)
Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel)
Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel)
Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel)
Project: The Victor
Firm: MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Project Leads: Erick Ragni, Kelie Mayfield
Project Team: Rachel Grady, Daniela Gonzalez, Alisha Gaubert, Linnea Wingo
Honorable Mention (TIE): Jared Wood, Micah Simecek, Studio Red Architects, for Faithbridge Student Center
Honorable Mention (TIE): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design, for Moulin Rouge Media Lounge at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2021
Diana Davis, Joe Wilfong, Jeff Chittenden, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway
Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel)
Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel)
Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel)
Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel)
Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel)
Project: Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway
Firm: Perkins & Will
Project Leads: Diana Davis, Joe Wilfong, Jeff Chittenden
Developer: Radom Capital
Honorable Mention: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Carlos Sotelo, Cristobal Pinon, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center.
Todd Blitzer, Flora Yeh, Jerry Hooker, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend
Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande)
Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande)
Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande)
Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande)
Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande)
Project: Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend
Firm: Mirador Group
Project Leads: Todd Blitzer, Flora Yeh, Jerry Hooker
Judge’s Remark: “A carefully considered design that creates multiple experiences and exciting view points from every angle. The marriage of of the sculpture with the plantings and other organic textures make this garden retreat a very special experience.” — Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson
Honorable Mention: Serena Gibson Design. Landscape Construction Moss Landscaping.
Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Carlos Sotela, Cristobal Pinon, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center
Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Project: Willowbrook Event Center
Firm: MC2 Architectural Studio
Project Leads: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Carlos Sotelo, Cristobal Pinon, Constanza Pena
Judge’s Remark: “A beautiful concept — I look forward to seeing how nature’s hand shapes this thoughtful design in the years to come.” — Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson
Honorable Mention (TIE): Alison West, Cleveland’s Flowers and Gardens
Honorable Mention (TIE): Cheryl Quinn with Kevin Nowak, Jim Patterson, White Oak Studios Landscape Architecture, for Bayou Greenways Park. (Photo Anthony Rathbun)
Angel Malave, thing of two, for No 10
Best in Furniture Design, thing of two, for No 10. (Photos Angel Malave, Alejandro Nunez)
Best in Furniture Design, thing of two, for No 10. (Photos Angel Malave, Alejandro Nunez)
Best in Furniture Design, thing of two, for No 10. (Photos Angel Malave, Alejandro Nunez)
Best in Furniture Design, thing of two, for No 10. (Photos Angel Malave, Alejandro Nunez)
Project: Nº10
Firm: thing of two
Lead Designer: Angel Malave
Collaborators: Alejandro Nunez + Abel Martinez
Judge’s Remarks: “Fun, useable shapes that can fit into a number of environments.” — Young Huh
“Perfect scale, great colors. . . My kind of table!” – Victoria Hagan
Honorable Mention (TIE): Ruth Davis, Johazat Campos, FOUND, for Reimagined Furniture Capsule Collection
Honorable Mention (TIE): Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Linnea Wingo, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The B162 Grand Collection
Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors
Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)
Project: Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors
Firm: MC2 Architectural Studio
Project Leads: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena
Fabrication: Universal Ornaments
Karen Pulaski, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection
Best in Textile Design, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Best in Textile Design, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Best in Textile Design, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Best in Textile Design, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection. (Photos Julie Soefer)
Project: Venetian Collection
Firm: Tribute Goods
Lead Designer: Karen Pulaski
Project Team: Nancy Ruby
Judge’s Remark: “The artwork is beautiful, and the balance of masculine and feminine is so sophisticated!” — Young Huh
Honorable Mention: René Garza, AER Textiles, for Entwined Embrace