The 2022 Houston PaperCity Design Awards Winners Are…

The annual Houston PaperCity Design Awards kicked off Texas Design Week Houston in the Post Oak Hotel’s grand ballroom. The awards recognize winning projects from 21 categories, and were selected out of hundreds of submissions.

This year’s lineup of judges included designer Stephen Sills, NYC; Victoria Hagan, NYC; Young Huh, NYC; Drake/Anderson’s Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson, NYC.

Winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the October 2022 Design + Art edition of PaperCity Houston (50,000 issues).

Following the awards, Texas Design Week Houston ramped up with a full week of design-related salon talks, book signings, cocktail parties, and product launches with some of the most recognized names in the design industry.

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: New Orleans Auction Galleries, Monogram Luxury Appliances, Arsin Rug Gallery, The Post Oak Hotel and Baccarat.

And the winning entries are …

Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design 1 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 2 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 3 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 4 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 5 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 6 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 7 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 8 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 9 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 10 10 Lindenwood Residence: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)

Project: Lindenwood Residence

Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design

Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas

Project Designer: Olivia Austin Mijares

Judge’s Remarks: “This is such a lovely project. The rooms are balanced, thoughtful, well-considered, and just beautiful. The dark blue library coming off the entry beckons you to enter and investigate its moody rich furnishings and art. Each room has such lovely and interesting pieces. Layered, well selected pieces, wonderful scale — what more could a homeowner wish for?” — Young Huh, Young Huh Interior Design

“A gorgeous and sophisticated color palette — this project is elegant in every way. It shows a level of refinement and livability that is both timeless and of the moment.” – Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson

Honorable Mention: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design

Amanda Holliday, Amanda Brooke Interiors 1 8 Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson) 2 8 Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson) 3 8 Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson) 4 8 Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson) 5 8 Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson) 6 8 Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson) 7 8 Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson) 8 8 Clearview Residence: Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Amanda Brooke Interiors. (Photos Jack Thompson)

Project: Clearview Residence

Firm: Amanda Brooke Interiors

Lead Designer: Amanda Holliday

Judge’s Remark: “I absolutely love the 3D plaster feature wall. It is beautiful on its own, but the designer also selected furnishings that enhance the feature wall instead of creating competing elements. The kitchen is a stunner. The overall look of warm organic furnishings blended with very clean lines are attractive and liveable looking.” — Young Huh

Honorable Mention: Stacy Graubart, SG Designs

Kelly Cusimano, Cusimano Architect 1 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald) 2 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald) 3 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald) 4 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald) 5 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald) 6 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald) 7 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald) 8 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald) 9 9 Shadywood: Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet, Cusimano Architect. (Photo Zac Seewald)

Project: Shadywood

Firm: Cusimano Architect

Lead Designer: Kelly Cusimano

Judge’s Remarks: “Elegantly proportioned Neo-classicism and restrained materials combine into an elegant 21st century beauty.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson

“Love the interior stair and use of interior finishes – nice detailing and use of finishes.” – Stephen Sills

Honorable Mention: Holly Bell, The Bell Design Group

Joseph and Gail Adams, Adams Architects 1 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 2 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 3 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 4 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 5 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 6 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 7 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 8 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 9 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic) 10 10 The Light House: Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Adams Architects (Photos Gary Zvonkovic)

Project: The Light House

Firm: Adams Architects

Lead Designer: Joseph and Gail Adams

Judge’s Remark: “With its 1,000% commitment to sustainability, this is a project with remarkable lessons for the design community.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson

Honorable Mention: James Evans, Collaborative Designworks

Stacy Graubart, SG Designs 1 5 Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer) 2 5 Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer) 3 5 Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer) 4 5 Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer) 5 5 Singular Space — Bedroom, SG Designs for Palmetto Bluff Guest Room. (Photos Julie Soefer)

Project: Palmetto Bluff Guest

Firm: SG Designs

Lead Designer: Stacy Graubart

Judge’s Remark: “Sweet and adorable guest suite. . . . It’s a kind of matching that works well because the pieces are different styles. It’s a guest suite that would make me smile and feel happy.” — Young Huh

Honorable Mention: Amanda Medsger, Medsger Studio

TIE: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design 1 4 Singular Space — Kitchen, Creative Tonic (Photos Julie Soefer) 2 4 Singular Space — Kitchen, Creative Tonic (Photos Julie Soefer) 3 4 Singular Space — Kitchen, Creative Tonic (Photos Julie Soefer) 4 4 Singular Space — Kitchen, Creative Tonic (Photos Julie Soefer)

(TIE) Project: Zen on the Bayou

Firm: Creative Tonic

Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias

Project Team: Trisha Allen, Boomer Hudson

Judge’s Remark: “Edited with a design vocabulary appropriate to the structure. A mix of dark materials is leavened with white and good lighting.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson

TIE: Kara Childress, Kara Childress, Inc. 1 2 Singular Space — Kitchen, Kara Childress Inc. (Photos Julie Soefer) 2 2 Singular Space — Kitchen, Kara Childress Inc. (Photos Julie Soefer)

(TIE) Project: Modern Farmhouse Kitchen

Firm: Kara Childress Inc.

Lead Designer: Kara Childress

Architect: Ryan Street

Judge’s Remark: “Fresh and direct, with honest materials used in a bold manner make this kitchen a winner.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson

Honorable Mention: Kara Childress, Kara Childress Inc.

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design 1 5 Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 2 5 Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 3 5 Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 4 5 Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 5 5 Singular Space — Bath, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)

Project: Symmetrical Bath

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Judge’s Remark: “Beautiful bath! I love the architecture, the materials selections, and the fact that the showers aren’t all exposed glass. It gives it an old world bath look. The reeded shower doors are interesting and add a textural element repeated in the light fixtures and chandelier that I think is thoughtful and attractive.” — Young Huh

Honorable Mention (TIE): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design

Honorable Mention (TIE): Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design

Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design 1 3 Singular Space — Children's Room, Lucas/Eilers Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 2 3 Singular Space — Children's Room, Lucas/Eilers Design. (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 3 3 Singular Space — Children's Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)

Project: Hedwig Son’s Room

Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design

Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas

Project Designers: Courtney Mashburn, Ellen Eilers

Judge’s Remark: “Comfortable and inviting. Love the use of color and pattern. A perfect room to grow up in!” — Victoria Hagan

Honorable Mention: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design

Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design 1 4 Singular Space — Dining Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 2 4 Singular Space — Dining Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 3 4 Singular Space — Dining Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch) 4 4 Singular Space — Dining Room, Lucas/Eilers Design (Photos Stephen Karlisch)

Project: Lindenwood Dining Room

Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design

Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas

Project Designer: Olivia Austin Mijares

Judge’s Remarks: “Elegant, peaceful, and gorgeous. The beautiful color story creates a serene dining experience, softly uplifting while the de Gournay wallpaper envelopes the room in a special whimsy.” — Caleb Anderson, Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson

“I am not always a fan of high gloss ceilings, but here it adds such a lovely glow to to this elegant and pitch perfect dining room. i adore the furnishings, the delicacy of the chandeliers and the added touch of the chest with the famille rose bowl. It makes the scale of everything perfect.” – Young Huh

Honorable Mention: Laura Umansky, Shannon Smith, Laura U Design Collective

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design 1 5 Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 2 5 Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 3 5 Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 4 5 Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 5 5 Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)

Project: Living Large

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Project Architect: Robert Dame Design

Judge’s Remark: “A strong layout, with the room divided by back-to-back sofas with interesting detailing, creates two spacious groupings. Interesting furniture and lighting gives the room a strong personality.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson

“I like the warm color scheme of fabrics and finishes — everything is working well together.” — Stephen Sills

Honorable Mention: Alexandra Killion, Lexie Groothuis, Alexandra Killion Interiors

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design 1 4 Use of Small Space, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 2 4 Use of Small Space, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 3 4 Use of Small Space, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer) 4 4 Use of Small Space, Benjamin Johnston Design. (Photos Julie Soefer)

Project: Belly Up to the Bar

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Judge’s Remarks: “Gorgeous! The materiality and detailing of this bar is next-level – what a gem.” — Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson

“Who doesn’t like a bar filled with moody drama! Luxurious mix of materials create that perfect atmosphere. So fun.” – Victoria Hagan

Honorable Mention: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design

Brinn Miracle, Architangent, for Common Bond — Downtown 1 5 Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond — Downtown (Photos Andrew Hemingway) 2 5 Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond Downtown. (Photos Andrew Hemingway) 3 5 Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond Downtown. (Photos Andrew Hemingway) 4 5 Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond Downtown. (Photos Andrew Hemingway) 5 5 Hospitality Architectural Design, Architangent, for Common Bond Downtown. (Photos Andrew Hemingway)

Project: Common Bond – Downtown, a Lucid Collective Project

Firm: Architangent

Project Lead: Brinn Miracle

Project Team: Furnishings — Gin Braverman, Gin Design Group, Interiors — Martin Weiner, Nema Workshop, Lighting — KPK Lighting

Judge’s Remarks: “Enlivened with big swaths of bold color, this delicious establishment is mouthwatering.” — Jamie Drake, Drake/Anderson

“Can tell thought and imagination went into this – nice job” – Stephen Sills

Honorable Mention: Curtis & Windham Architects, for Westheimer Restaurant Complex.

Marcia Eddington, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market 1 4 Retail Architectural Design, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market (Photos Michael Craft) 2 4 Retail Architectural Design, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market (Photos Michael Craft) 3 4 Retail Architectural Design, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market (Photos Michael Craft) 4 4 Retail Architectural Design, Studio Red Architects, for Houston Farmers Market (Photos Michael Craft)

Project: Houston Farmers Market

Firm: Studio Red Architects

Project Lead: Marcia Eddington

Developer: MLB Capital Partners

Judge’s Remark: “A meaningful revitalization that brings forward a community treasure while respecting its history. A successful marriage of the past with the present!” — Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson

“Bravo for revitalizing the oldest and largest farmers market! The sign looks perfectly appropriate and welcoming. There’s a feeling of authenticity and excitement that is wondering to feel through the photos. I’ll be sure to make this a stop at my next visit!” – Young Huh

Honorable Mention: Michael Hsu, Jay Colombo, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for Zadok Jewelers.

Erick Ragni, Kelie Mayfield, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel) 1 5 Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel) 2 5 Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel) 3 5 Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel) 4 5 Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel) 5 5 Commercial Architectural Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Victor (Photos Eric Laignel)

Project: The Victor

Firm: MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio

Project Leads: Erick Ragni, Kelie Mayfield

Project Team: Rachel Grady, Daniela Gonzalez, Alisha Gaubert, Linnea Wingo

Honorable Mention (TIE): Jared Wood, Micah Simecek, Studio Red Architects, for Faithbridge Student Center

Honorable Mention (TIE): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design, for Moulin Rouge Media Lounge at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2021

Diana Davis, Joe Wilfong, Jeff Chittenden, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway 1 5 Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel) 2 5 Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel) 3 5 Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel) 4 5 Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel) 5 5 Historical Restoration/Preservation: Commercial, Perkins & Will, for Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway.( Photos Chase Daniel)

Project: Star Engraving, 3201 Allen Parkway

Firm: Perkins & Will

Project Leads: Diana Davis, Joe Wilfong, Jeff Chittenden

Developer: Radom Capital

Honorable Mention: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Carlos Sotelo, Cristobal Pinon, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center.

Todd Blitzer, Flora Yeh, Jerry Hooker, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend 1 5 Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande) 2 5 Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande) 3 5 Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande) 4 5 Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande) 5 5 Residential Landscape Design, Mirador Group, for Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend. (Photos Divya Pande)

Project: Private Roof Terrace at The Sophie at Bayou Bend

Firm: Mirador Group

Project Leads: Todd Blitzer, Flora Yeh, Jerry Hooker

Judge’s Remark: “A carefully considered design that creates multiple experiences and exciting view points from every angle. The marriage of of the sculpture with the plantings and other organic textures make this garden retreat a very special experience.” — Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson

Honorable Mention: Serena Gibson Design. Landscape Construction Moss Landscaping.

Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Carlos Sotela, Cristobal Pinon, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center 1 5 Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez) 2 5 Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez) 3 5 Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez) 4 5 Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez) 5 5 Commercial Landscape Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Willowbrook Event Center. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)

Project: Willowbrook Event Center

Firm: MC2 Architectural Studio

Project Leads: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Carlos Sotelo, Cristobal Pinon, Constanza Pena

Judge’s Remark: “A beautiful concept — I look forward to seeing how nature’s hand shapes this thoughtful design in the years to come.” — Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson

Honorable Mention (TIE): Alison West, Cleveland’s Flowers and Gardens

Honorable Mention (TIE): Cheryl Quinn with Kevin Nowak, Jim Patterson, White Oak Studios Landscape Architecture, for Bayou Greenways Park. (Photo Anthony Rathbun)

Angel Malave, thing of two, for No 10 1 4 Best in Furniture Design, thing of two, for No 10. (Photos Angel Malave, Alejandro Nunez) 2 4 Best in Furniture Design, thing of two, for No 10. (Photos Angel Malave, Alejandro Nunez) 3 4 Best in Furniture Design, thing of two, for No 10. (Photos Angel Malave, Alejandro Nunez) 4 4 Best in Furniture Design, thing of two, for No 10. (Photos Angel Malave, Alejandro Nunez)

Project: Nº10

Firm: thing of two

Lead Designer: Angel Malave

Collaborators: Alejandro Nunez + Abel Martinez

Judge’s Remarks: “Fun, useable shapes that can fit into a number of environments.” — Young Huh

“Perfect scale, great colors. . . My kind of table!” – Victoria Hagan

Honorable Mention (TIE): Ruth Davis, Johazat Campos, FOUND, for Reimagined Furniture Capsule Collection

Honorable Mention (TIE): Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Linnea Wingo, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The B162 Grand Collection

Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors 1 5 Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez) 2 5 Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez) 3 5 Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez) 4 5 Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez) 5 5 Best in Product Design, MC2 Architectural Studio, for Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors. (Photos Stephen Gutierrez)

Project: Hoi Long Hoa Mausoleum Brass Doors

Firm: MC2 Architectural Studio

Project Leads: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena

Fabrication: Universal Ornaments

Karen Pulaski, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection 1 4 Best in Textile Design, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection. (Photos Julie Soefer) 2 4 Best in Textile Design, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection. (Photos Julie Soefer) 3 4 Best in Textile Design, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection. (Photos Julie Soefer) 4 4 Best in Textile Design, Tribute Goods, for Venetian Collection. (Photos Julie Soefer)

Project: Venetian Collection

Firm: Tribute Goods

Lead Designer: Karen Pulaski

Project Team: Nancy Ruby

Judge’s Remark: “The artwork is beautiful, and the balance of masculine and feminine is so sophisticated!” — Young Huh

Honorable Mention: René Garza, AER Textiles, for Entwined Embrace