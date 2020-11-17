La Vie Style House Brings the Party to Parking Lot
French Fries and Flower Crowns for the Jewel Box Store in Highland Park VillageBY Caitlin Clark // 11.17.20
Founders Jamie Coulter and Lindsey McClain

Most of the action was hosted outside the boutique, where bright pink walls transformed a section of the shopping center's parking lot into La Vie's own personal patio.

The Dallas String Quartet, donning ornate, 18th century-inspired flower crowns by Kyle Branch, played symphonic versions of modern favorites.
Flower crowns handed out safely.
Amy Berry, Jamie Coulter, Bela Cooley, Lauren Holden
La Vie's vintage-style kimonos and caftans.
Mackenzie Lantefild, Jacy Whitt
Preston Evans, Amy Berry, Lauren Holden
Missy Rogers Peck, Shelby Goff
Bela Cooley, Nolan Kiser
Blair Isom, Michelle Hunt
Britt Terry, Jamie Coulter
Brooke Dowdy, Christina Geyer
Carlos Alonso-Parada, Nolan Kiser
Cayla Atha, Brooke Edwards
Shelly Slater, Libby Mason, Molly Mackey, Amanda Nobles
Christina Notzon Jafar
Clara Sepulveda
Courtney Gaines
Dawn Maire, Jamie Coulter
Haley Ortiz, Stephanie Prentiss
Jamie Coulter, Callie Hollenshead
Holly Hutchinson Harris, Emily Isom
Jamie Coulter, Indy Coulter
Jamie Coulter, Louisa Harwood, Jane Humphrey, Lindsey McClain
Lauren Pond, Emily Isom, Cayla Catha
Lindsey McClain, Courtney Dicanio, Jamie Coulter
Mallory Broaddus, Sarah Claire Corrigan
Matt McClain, Lindsey McClain
Meredith Dills, Megan Leftwich
Molly Cox, Alli Macatee
Azemina Radoncic, Christina Notzon Jafar, Bela COoley
Shelby Goff, Libby Mason
Sofi Sugasti, Shayna Fontana
Allie Macatee, Simone M Anderson
Amanda Nobles, Molly Mackey
Last week, La Vie Style House, known for fun, celeb-approved fashion kimonos that are becoming as ubiquitous in Dallas as a Mi Golondrina blouse or Golden Goose sneakers, celebrated their new Highland Park Village flagship with a Marie Antoinette-themed opening party. Remember those?
It’s a fair question, considering how many people mentioned this was their first pandemic-era event.
The meaning behind the novelty wasn’t lost on party planner Missy Rogers Peck. Most of the action was hosted outside the boutique, where bright pink walls transformed a section of the shopping center’s parking lot into La Vie’s own personal patio, complete with a bar (serving cocktails in Capri Sun-style pouches), an interactive wall (knock and hand pops out with a flower crown), and a Motus photo booth. The Dallas String Quartet, donning ornate, 18th century-inspired flower crowns by Kyle Branch, played symphonic versions of modern favorites. Masks were worn to compliment the many La Vie kimonos and vintage-inspired caftans in attendance, taken off momentarily to take a photo and sneak La Vie-branded French fries by Proper Catering.
It wasn’t perfect social distancing, but it felt manageable — a hopeful example of what safe celebrating could feel like during the pandemic.
It also felt great to dress up, which many (pictured below) did so beautifully.