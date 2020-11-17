Most of the action was hosted outside the boutique, where bright pink walls transformed a section of the shopping center’s parking lot into La Vie’s own personal patio. (Photo by Cassandra Willis)

Last week, La Vie Style House, known for fun, celeb-approved fashion kimonos that are becoming as ubiquitous in Dallas as a Mi Golondrina blouse or Golden Goose sneakers, celebrated their new Highland Park Village flagship with a Marie Antoinette-themed opening party. Remember those?

It’s a fair question, considering how many people mentioned this was their first pandemic-era event.

The meaning behind the novelty wasn’t lost on party planner Missy Rogers Peck. Most of the action was hosted outside the boutique, where bright pink walls transformed a section of the shopping center’s parking lot into La Vie’s own personal patio, complete with a bar (serving cocktails in Capri Sun-style pouches), an interactive wall (knock and hand pops out with a flower crown), and a Motus photo booth. The Dallas String Quartet, donning ornate, 18th century-inspired flower crowns by Kyle Branch, played symphonic versions of modern favorites. Masks were worn to compliment the many La Vie kimonos and vintage-inspired caftans in attendance, taken off momentarily to take a photo and sneak La Vie-branded French fries by Proper Catering.

It wasn’t perfect social distancing, but it felt manageable — a hopeful example of what safe celebrating could feel like during the pandemic.

It also felt great to dress up, which many (pictured below) did so beautifully.