la vie style house Jamie Coulter, Lindsey McClain (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Atmosphere (6) (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Atmosphere (21) (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Atmosphere (17) (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Atmosphere (39) (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Atmosphere (15) (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Amy Berry, Jamie Coulter, Bela Cooley, Lauren Holden (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Atmosphere (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Mackenzie Lantefild, Jacy Whitt (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Preston Evans, Amy Berry, Lauren Holden (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Missy Rogers Peck, Shelby Goff (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Bela Cooley, Nolan Kiser (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Blair Isom, Michelle Hunt (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Britt Terry, Jamie Coulter (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Brooke Dowdy, Christina Geyer (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Carlos Alonso-Parada, Nolan Kiser (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Cayla Atha, Brooke Edwards (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Shelly Slater, Libby Mason, Molly Mackey, Amanda Nobles (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Christina Notzon Jafar (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Clara Sepulveda (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Courtney Gaines (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Dawn Maire, Jamie Coulter (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Haley Ortiz, Stephanie Prentiss (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Jamie Coulter, Callie Hollenshead (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Holly Hutchinson Harris, Emily Isom (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Jamie Coulter, Indy Coulter (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Jamie Coulter, Louisa Harwood, Jane Humphrey, Lindsey McClain (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Lauren Pond, Emily Isom, Cayla Catha (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Lindsey McClain, Courtney Dicanio, Jamie Coulter (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Mallory Broaddus, Sarah Claire Corrigan (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Matt McClain, Lindsey McClain (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Meredith Dills, Megan Leftwich (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Molly Cox, Alli Macatee (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Azemina Radoncic, Christina Notzon Jafar, Bela COoley (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Shelby Goff, Libby Mason (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Sofi Sugasti, Shayna Fontana (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Allie Macatee, Simone M Anderson (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Amanda Nobles, Molly Mackey (Photo by Cassandra Willis)
Society / The Seen

La Vie Style House Brings the Party to Parking Lot

French Fries and Flower Crowns for the Jewel Box Store in Highland Park Village

BY // 11.17.20
photography Cassandra Willis
Last week, La Vie Style House, known for fun, celeb-approved fashion kimonos that are becoming as ubiquitous in Dallas as a Mi Golondrina blouse or Golden Goose sneakers, celebrated their new Highland Park Village flagship with a Marie Antoinette-themed opening party. Remember those?

It’s a fair question, considering how many people mentioned this was their first pandemic-era event.

The meaning behind the novelty wasn’t lost on party planner Missy Rogers Peck. Most of the action was hosted outside the boutique, where bright pink walls transformed a section of the shopping center’s parking lot into La Vie’s own personal patio, complete with a bar (serving cocktails in Capri Sun-style pouches), an interactive wall (knock and hand pops out with a flower crown), and a Motus photo booth. The Dallas String Quartet, donning ornate, 18th century-inspired flower crowns by Kyle Branch, played symphonic versions of modern favorites. Masks were worn to compliment the many La Vie kimonos and vintage-inspired caftans in attendance, taken off momentarily to take a photo and sneak La Vie-branded French fries by Proper Catering.

It wasn’t perfect social distancing, but it felt manageable — a hopeful example of what safe celebrating could feel like during the pandemic.

It also felt great to dress up, which many (pictured below) did so beautifully.

