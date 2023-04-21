Scenes from the MCM SS23 Collection Showcase at NorthPark Center

Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3427 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3423 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Megan Flanagan, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3309 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3303 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lizzy Brauer, Brandi Chambers (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Aisha Saati (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3257 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Monica Bickers, Ashley Murchison (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright, Lisa Sherrod (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Olivia Ward, Anna Howell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Eliza Davis, Barbara Pierce (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3140 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3134 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3106 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lara Francis, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
01
18

Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

02
18

A neon veri(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

03
18

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

04
18

Megan Flanagan, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

05
18

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

06
18

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

07
18

Lizzy Brauer, Brandi Chambers (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

08
18

Aisha Saati (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

09
18

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
18

Monica Bickers, Ashley Murchison (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
18

Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
18

Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright, Lisa Sherrod (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
18

Olivia Ward, Anna Howell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
18

Eliza Davis, Barbara Pierce (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
18

A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
18

A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
18

A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
18

Lara Francis, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3427 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3423 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Megan Flanagan, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3309 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3303 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lizzy Brauer, Brandi Chambers (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Aisha Saati (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3257 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Monica Bickers, Ashley Murchison (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright, Lisa Sherrod (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Olivia Ward, Anna Howell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Eliza Davis, Barbara Pierce (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3140 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3134 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3106 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lara Francis, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Seen / Fashion / Shopping

Scenes from the MCM SS23 Collection Showcase at NorthPark Center

Awash in Luxury Label's 'Acid Lime'

BY PaperCity Dallas // 04.21.23
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A neon veri(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Megan Flanagan, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lizzy Brauer, Brandi Chambers (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Aisha Saati (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Monica Bickers, Ashley Murchison (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright, Lisa Sherrod (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Olivia Ward, Anna Howell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Eliza Davis, Barbara Pierce (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lara Francis, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
1
18

Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

2
18

A neon veri(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

3
18

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

4
18

Megan Flanagan, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

5
18

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

6
18

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

7
18

Lizzy Brauer, Brandi Chambers (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

8
18

Aisha Saati (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

9
18

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
18

Monica Bickers, Ashley Murchison (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
18

Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
18

Sam Raza, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright, Lisa Sherrod (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
18

Olivia Ward, Anna Howell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
18

Eliza Davis, Barbara Pierce (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
18

A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
18

A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
18

A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
18

Lara Francis, Samantha Wortley, Kate Boatright (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

What: An intimate cocktail party to celebrate the Spring/Summer 2023 collection from German-born luxury goods label MCM (an acronym for Modern Creation München) in Dallas. A local calligrapher, Scripts by Tran, was also on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. The latest collection took its punk-inspired cues from Gen Z singer-songwriter Tate McRae, with MCM’s iconic Travia bag updated in neon hues.

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3427 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A Dallas partygoer carrying MCM’s updated Mode Travia Tote in Acid Lime. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Where: The Dallas boutique, one of only two MCM stores in Texas, which is located on level one of NorthPark Center between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, hosted the evening event on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas’ NorthPark Center_ZIZ3140 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A calligrapher, Scripts by Tran, was available to add a more personal logo alongside the iconic German monogram in front of Tate McRae;s image at the MCM store in Dallas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The Seen: The two co-hosts for the evening, Samantha Wortley and Kate Boatright, welcomed a group of well-heeled women to the iconic NorthPark shopping center, including Lizzy Brauer, Brandi Chambers, Olivia Ward, Anna Howell, Sam Raza, Monica Bickers, Ashley Murchison, Lisa Sherrod Aisha Saati, and Lara Francis.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask <em>PaperCity</em> Anything
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask PaperCity Anything
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
10234 White Pines Drive
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

10234 White Pines Drive
Katy, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
10234 White Pines Drive
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
1915 Sedgie Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1915 Sedgie Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1915 Sedgie Drive
13619 Blair Hill Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

13619 Blair Hill Lane
Houston, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
13619 Blair Hill Lane
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
411 Roy Street
Rice Military | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

411 Roy Street
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
411 Roy Street
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Katy, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
1433 Paige Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X