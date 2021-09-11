View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Alison Judge, Kathryne Pruitt, Katie Schonert, Chad Miller
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center – Giving Goes Glam donated meals from sponsors and guests.
Society / Featured Parties

Giving Goes Glamorous in The Woodlands With Community Models and a Heartfelt Pandemic Pivot

An 11th Hour Switch to Virtual Cannot Stop the Fun — Or the Philanthropic Push

BY // 09.10.21
There might have been an 11th hour pivot from the typically packed-house luncheon that Interfaith of The Woodlands and the Junior League of The Woodlands had planned for its annual  Giving Goes Glam fundraiser. But the switch from a vast ballroom extravaganza to a virtual fashion show and program failed to dampen enthusiasm and support for the two vital nonprofits.

Generous  funds were raised for the community programs of both organizations and there was an extra philanthropic bonus.

The unexpected increase in COVID-19 cases in the Houston area was responsible for the change just as the pandemic was responsible for cancelation of the 2020 fundraiser. Only weeks before August 27 luncheon date, CHI St. Luke’s The Woodlands was setting up overflow tents to handle the surge of COVID patients. Thus, it was only prudent that the event go virtual, particularly considering that with St. Luke’s Health was a presenting sponsor.

“It became abundantly clear as we were going into late July and early August as we were watching the cases in the community rise, as well as discussions with all of our health care institutions that are really incredible supporters and sponsors of this event,” Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon told the Houston Chronicle, “that we had to pivot and show that we support our health care workers and made the choice to move the event virtual.”

And so the models, under direction of Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar and donning the latest looks from Saks Fifth Avenue, gathered in the empty ballroom of The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center to tape the fashion presentation. Likewise, luncheon co-chairs Erin Doré and Brianna Masterson were joined in their video presentation by emcee Ian Hernandez, Jennifer Sheehan and Herndon.

While luncheon ticket-holders and sponsors were able to pick up a packaged lunch at the Marriott, more than 200 of those opted to donate their meals to area hospitals. Herndon and Kathryne Pruitt, Junior League of The Woodlands president, oversaw distribution of the donated meals.

As supporters note, the Giving Goes Glam event is “the perfect combination of fashion and philanthropy” supporting the two nonprofits’ work in providing programs and services for the North Harris County and South Montgomery County communities.

Community models: Blake Wilcox, Jennifer Bulovas, Mike Seder, Rikki Speck, Michelle Little, Lonny Soza, Carol Durkee, Alison Judge, Kathryne Pruitt, Katie Schonert, Chad Mille, and Brooke Schmitt.

 

