Houston’s Leading Women Showcased By Zadok — These Female Leaders Are Helping Change the Bayou City For the Better

fbpx
Amy Zadok, Hannah Nates, and Courtney Beck (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
June Rodil Speaking at Leading Women
Lisa Phillips Frankel and Danielle Frankel Nemiroff
Paula Harris (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Kent (1)
Jodi Sanchez and Lisa Zadok
Lauren Paine, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, and Kimberly Bell
Ursaline Hamilton and Shephali Perkins
Jen Torres and Graciela Saldivia
Hannah Swiggard and Lauren Paine
Olivia Mandola and Diana Fisher
Neshat Yazdi and Graciela Saldivia
Katherine Ross and Ashley Muncie
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Kristen Cannon
Joy Hutton and Allison Bagley
Jocelyn Abrams, Rachel Strauss, and Stacy Seofer Gomar
Elena Lefebvre, April Salazar, and Lisa Zadok
Renee Galang and Megan McLain
June Rodil, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, and Roz Pactor
Marian Harper, Paula Harris and Joy Hutton
Lisa Phillips Frankel, Danielle Frankel Nemiroff, Lisa Zadok, June Rodil, Paula Harris, Shelby Hodge, Amy Zadok, and Julie Kent (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
21

Amy Zadok, Hannah Nates, Courtney Beck at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
21

PaperCity's Shelby Hodge interviews Goodnight Hospitality CEO and partner June Rodil at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch

03
21

Phillips House founder/owners Lisa Phillips Frankel, Danielle Frankel Nemiroff at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch

04
21

Houston Astros Foundation executive director Paula Harris at Zadok Jewelers 'Leading Women' champagne brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
21

Houston Ballet artistic director Julie Kent at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
21

Jodi Sanchez, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
21

Lauren Paine, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kimberly Bell at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
21

Ursaline Hamilton, Shephali Perkins at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
21

Jen Torres, Graciela Saldivia, Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
21

Hannah Swiggard, Lauren Paine Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
21

Olivia Mandola, Diana Fisher at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
21

Neshat Yazdi, Graciela Saldivia at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
21

Katherine Ross, Ashley Muncie at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
21

Kalet Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
21

Joy Hutton, Allison Bagley at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
21

Joycelyn Abrams, Rachel Strauss, Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
21

Elena Lefebvre, April Salazar, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
21

Renee Galang, Megan McLain at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
21

June Rodil, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Roz Pactor at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
21

Marian Harper, Paula Harris, Joy Hutton at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
21

Lisa Phillips Frankel, Danielle Frankel Nemiroff, Lisa Zadok, June Rodil, Paula Harris, Shelby Hodge, Amy Zadok, Julie Kent at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amy Zadok, Hannah Nates, and Courtney Beck (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
June Rodil Speaking at Leading Women
Lisa Phillips Frankel and Danielle Frankel Nemiroff
Paula Harris (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Kent (1)
Jodi Sanchez and Lisa Zadok
Lauren Paine, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, and Kimberly Bell
Ursaline Hamilton and Shephali Perkins
Jen Torres and Graciela Saldivia
Hannah Swiggard and Lauren Paine
Olivia Mandola and Diana Fisher
Neshat Yazdi and Graciela Saldivia
Katherine Ross and Ashley Muncie
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Kristen Cannon
Joy Hutton and Allison Bagley
Jocelyn Abrams, Rachel Strauss, and Stacy Seofer Gomar
Elena Lefebvre, April Salazar, and Lisa Zadok
Renee Galang and Megan McLain
June Rodil, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, and Roz Pactor
Marian Harper, Paula Harris and Joy Hutton
Lisa Phillips Frankel, Danielle Frankel Nemiroff, Lisa Zadok, June Rodil, Paula Harris, Shelby Hodge, Amy Zadok, and Julie Kent (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Leading Women Showcased By Zadok — These Female Leaders Are Helping Change the Bayou City For the Better

Priceless Insights Shared With Some Serious Bonus Shopping Perks

BY // 10.31.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Amy Zadok, Hannah Nates, Courtney Beck at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
PaperCity's Shelby Hodge interviews Goodnight Hospitality CEO and partner June Rodil at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch
Phillips House founder/owners Lisa Phillips Frankel, Danielle Frankel Nemiroff at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch
Houston Astros Foundation executive director Paula Harris at Zadok Jewelers 'Leading Women' champagne brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Ballet artistic director Julie Kent at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jodi Sanchez, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren Paine, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kimberly Bell at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ursaline Hamilton, Shephali Perkins at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Graciela Saldivia, Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hannah Swiggard, Lauren Paine Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Olivia Mandola, Diana Fisher at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Neshat Yazdi, Graciela Saldivia at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Katherine Ross, Ashley Muncie at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kalet Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joy Hutton, Allison Bagley at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joycelyn Abrams, Rachel Strauss, Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elena Lefebvre, April Salazar, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Renee Galang, Megan McLain at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
June Rodil, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Roz Pactor at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marian Harper, Paula Harris, Joy Hutton at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Phillips Frankel, Danielle Frankel Nemiroff, Lisa Zadok, June Rodil, Paula Harris, Shelby Hodge, Amy Zadok, Julie Kent at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
21

Amy Zadok, Hannah Nates, Courtney Beck at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
21

PaperCity's Shelby Hodge interviews Goodnight Hospitality CEO and partner June Rodil at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch

3
21

Phillips House founder/owners Lisa Phillips Frankel, Danielle Frankel Nemiroff at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch

4
21

Houston Astros Foundation executive director Paula Harris at Zadok Jewelers 'Leading Women' champagne brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
21

Houston Ballet artistic director Julie Kent at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
21

Jodi Sanchez, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
21

Lauren Paine, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kimberly Bell at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
21

Ursaline Hamilton, Shephali Perkins at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
21

Jen Torres, Graciela Saldivia, Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
21

Hannah Swiggard, Lauren Paine Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
21

Olivia Mandola, Diana Fisher at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
21

Neshat Yazdi, Graciela Saldivia at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
21

Katherine Ross, Ashley Muncie at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
21

Kalet Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
21

Joy Hutton, Allison Bagley at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
21

Joycelyn Abrams, Rachel Strauss, Stacy Soefer Gomar at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
21

Elena Lefebvre, April Salazar, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
21

Renee Galang, Megan McLain at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
21

June Rodil, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Roz Pactor at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
21

Marian Harper, Paula Harris, Joy Hutton at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
21

Lisa Phillips Frankel, Danielle Frankel Nemiroff, Lisa Zadok, June Rodil, Paula Harris, Shelby Hodge, Amy Zadok, Julie Kent at Zadok Jewelers' 'Leading Women' brunch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ah, the lessons garnered when a powerhouse quartet of successful women sits down for a panel discussion about their paths to uber achievement. Insights during Zadok Jewelers’ annual “Leading Women” champagne brunch and program were shared by Houston Astros Foundation executive director Paula Harris, Houston Ballet artistic director Julie Kent, Goodnight Hospitality CEO and partner June Rodil, and Phillips House co-founders and designers Lisa Frankel and Danielle Frankel Nemiroff.

Elena Lefebvre, April Salazar, and Lisa Zadok
Elena Lefebvre, April Salazar, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers’ ‘Leading Women’ brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

For example, as a petroleum engineer at a time when both few women and Blacks were in the field, Harris credited much of her success to her ability to focus on the similarities with others in the profession rather than the differences. In her second career as a nonprofit luminary, Harris shared intel on the generous work of the Astros Foundation.

Zadok Jewelers was joined by the foundation in presenting the festive invitation-only gathering that hosted some 75 women, each notable in her own right.

Jewelry emporium matriarch Helene Zadok was joined in hosting the event by her daughters-in-law Amy Zadok and Lisa Zadok, who lead the marketing department of the family owned jewelry business. The fête took place “Upstairs at Zadok” with an elegant brunch service by Elizabeth Swift + Company served in the chic Nina Magon Lounge. Among the libations were mimosas,Vietnamese coffee, cucumber mint water and June’s Rosé, an exceptional rosé created by Rodil.

Before the program, Frankel and Nemiroff visited with attendees, chatting about their fine jewelry collection that literally dazzled from display cases. Shopping? Yes, please.

Marian Harper, Paula Harris and Joy Hutton
Marian Harper, Paula Harris, Joy Hutton at Zadok Jewelers’ ‘Leading Women’ brunch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Among the women leaders in attendance were Victoria Pappas Bludorn of Bludorn Hospitality Group; Beth Wolff, Beth Wolff Realtors CEO and chair; Renee Galang, CEO of Gala Design; philanthropist and author April Salazar; March of Dimes senior executive director Jen Torres; Tidbits Media Group CEO Allison Bagley; and Kids’ Meals executive director Beth Harp.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

PC Seen: Hannah Nates, Courtney Beck, Kristen Cannon, Jodi Sanchez, Ursaline Hamilton, Shephali Perkins, Lauren Paine, Joy Hutton, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kimberly Bell, Jen Torres, Graciela Saldivia, Stacy Soefer Gomar, Marian Harper, and Rachel Strauss.

Featured Events
sophies gasthaus
THE PREMIER BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS
LEARN MORE
487 W. SAN ANTONIO STREET | NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
(830) 627-9025 | SOPHIESGASTHAUS.COM | FOLLOW UD @SOPHIESGASTHAUS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1402 Wisterwood Drive
Shadow Oaks
FOR SALE

1402 Wisterwood Drive
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1402 Wisterwood Drive
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
10043 Briar Rose Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10043 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$759,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
10043 Briar Rose Drive
2517 Dryden Road
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2517 Dryden Road
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2517 Dryden Road
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,980,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$739,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$389,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$356,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$430,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
10920 Wrenwood Manor
Spring Branch, Upland Park
FOR SALE

10920 Wrenwood Manor
Houston, TX

$4,200 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
10920 Wrenwood Manor
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
8103 Greenbush Street
Braeswood
FOR SALE

8103 Greenbush Street
Houston, TX

$1,185,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
8103 Greenbush Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,275,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$639,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
5100 San Felipe Street #331E
Four Leaf Towers
FOR SALE

5100 San Felipe Street #331E
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
5100 San Felipe Street #331E
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$354,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
7226 Glenbank Way
Sheffield, Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

7226 Glenbank Way
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
7226 Glenbank Way
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Montebello | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
5022 Royal Amber Lane
King Crossing, Katy | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

5022 Royal Amber Lane
Katy, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5022 Royal Amber Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X