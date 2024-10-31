Houston’s Leading Women Showcased By Zadok — These Female Leaders Are Helping Change the Bayou City For the Better

Ah, the lessons garnered when a powerhouse quartet of successful women sits down for a panel discussion about their paths to uber achievement. Insights during Zadok Jewelers’ annual “Leading Women” champagne brunch and program were shared by Houston Astros Foundation executive director Paula Harris, Houston Ballet artistic director Julie Kent, Goodnight Hospitality CEO and partner June Rodil, and Phillips House co-founders and designers Lisa Frankel and Danielle Frankel Nemiroff.

For example, as a petroleum engineer at a time when both few women and Blacks were in the field, Harris credited much of her success to her ability to focus on the similarities with others in the profession rather than the differences. In her second career as a nonprofit luminary, Harris shared intel on the generous work of the Astros Foundation.

Zadok Jewelers was joined by the foundation in presenting the festive invitation-only gathering that hosted some 75 women, each notable in her own right.

Jewelry emporium matriarch Helene Zadok was joined in hosting the event by her daughters-in-law Amy Zadok and Lisa Zadok, who lead the marketing department of the family owned jewelry business. The fête took place “Upstairs at Zadok” with an elegant brunch service by Elizabeth Swift + Company served in the chic Nina Magon Lounge. Among the libations were mimosas,Vietnamese coffee, cucumber mint water and June’s Rosé, an exceptional rosé created by Rodil.

Before the program, Frankel and Nemiroff visited with attendees, chatting about their fine jewelry collection that literally dazzled from display cases. Shopping? Yes, please.

Among the women leaders in attendance were Victoria Pappas Bludorn of Bludorn Hospitality Group; Beth Wolff, Beth Wolff Realtors CEO and chair; Renee Galang, CEO of Gala Design; philanthropist and author April Salazar; March of Dimes senior executive director Jen Torres; Tidbits Media Group CEO Allison Bagley; and Kids’ Meals executive director Beth Harp.

