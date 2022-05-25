Nasher Art Exhibits
On view until September 11, A Sentence in Soil is the second major U.S. show of Netherlands-born, London-based artist Magali Reus.

Sculpture artist Lynda Benglis highlights three new bodies of work in her current exhibit at Nasher Sculpture Center.

Multimedia artist Tiffany Chung is creating an installation of the Dallas Museum of Art's mural series.

3 Under-the-Radar Art Exhibits to Catch in Dallas This Summer

New Sculptures at the Nasher and a Multimedia Project at the DMA

BY // 05.25.22
If you haven’t checked out our round-up of must-see art exhibits this spring, there are tons of new installations still on view throughout the season, as well as the recent opening of Cartier and Islamic Art at the Dallas Museum of Art.

But if you’re looking to catch even more great art this summer, we’ve rounded up a few notable Dallas exhibits that deserve your attention.

 

Magali Reus: A Sentence in Soil

Nasher Sculpture Center

On view until September 11, A Sentence in Soil is the second major U.S. show of Netherlands-born, London-based artist Magali Reus. The installation of new work “examines how the forms of simple, recognizable objects can generate an immediate chain of associations when dislocated from their original functions.” Reus’ sculptures are often inspired by a common object like a ladder or lock, and explore the conflict between confinement and openness.

 

Lynda Benglis

Nasher Sculpture Center

Sculpture artist Lynda Benglis highlights three new bodies of work in her current exhibit at the Nasher Sculpture Center. After five decades in the art world, Benglis presents Bounty, Amber Waves, and Fruited Plains, 2014 (three large fountains installed in The Garden), and large bronze sculptures on view inside the museum. The American sculptor is known for her wax paintings and poured latex sculptures.

 

Tiffany Chung

Dallas Museum of Art

On view from August 5 through July 2, 2023, Houston-based artist Tiffany Chung has created a new project for the Museum’s Concourse mural series. The Vietnamese American artist is known for her cartographic drawings, photos, videos, and more. For this upcoming exhibit, she creates an installation that focuses on migration stories of migration and movement, particularly from those who live in Dallas.

