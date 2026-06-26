Tire Sculptures, 25 Years of Arts Writing and a Trendy Garage Make For a Fitting Homage To the Groundbreaking Glasstire

1 / 0 Eleni Pappas, Linley Stroud, Madeline Kelly, Eve French, Sarah Foltz, Fendley Russell, Laura Bledsoe at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Chair Julia Stallcup, honorary chair Elisa Stude Pye, honorary chair Marita Fairbanks, honoree Rainey Knudson, chair Leigh Smith, Glasstire publisher Brandon Zech at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Barbara Davis, Meg Poissant at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Jay Shinn, Megan Olivia Ebel, Juliet Franco, Clare Robinson, Sheryl Kolasinski, Dalton Harris, Glasstire publisher Brandon Zech at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Texas Art Writing Award winner Colette Copeland, Glasstire publisher Brandon Zech at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Texas Art Writing Award winner Bill Davenport, honoree Rainey Knudson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Tudor Mitroi, Bob Ackerley, Aaron Parazette at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Louise & Drew Pennebaker, Madeline Kelly, Sarah Foltz at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Martha Finger, Heidi & David Gerger at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Ty & Christine Hoffer, Karen & Harry Susman at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Leyla Ballantyne, Eve French, Linley Stroud at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Sharon Engelstein, Joey Fauerso at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Chairs Reggie & Leigh Smith, Caroline & Ross Smith at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Chair Julia Stallcup, honorary chair Marita Fairbanks, chair Leigh Smith, honoree Rainey Knudson at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Marcel & Mary Barone at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Pepper Paratore, Martha Finger, Aaron Parazette, Michael Landrum at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Andrew & Rebecca Shin, Andrea Albin, Emily Stein, Sandra Zalman, Brandon Stein at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Cece Fowler, honoree Rainey Knudson, Mack Fowler at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Richard Finger, Shawn Stephens, Nicole Romano, Jim Jordan at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Tara Conley, Heidi Gerger, Tracy Leiman, Piper Faust at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Christopher Alexandar, Pilar Carter, Brian Garrie at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Jereann Chaney, Lester Marks, Jana Cothren, Steve Satterwhite, honoree Rainey Knudson at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Shawn Stephens, Jeannie Chandler at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Jeromy & Lori Murphy, Jenny & Mark Johnson at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Scott & Anna Deans, Jack Massing, Sharon Graham at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Amy Stewart, Erin & Kyle Cummings at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Megan Goldfarb, Amma Grodin, Deborah Domning, Caroline Harrison, Alison Goulding Mustoe at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Tim Hurst, Sheryl Kolasinski, Jay Shinn at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Eddie & Chinhui Allen, chairs Leigh & Reggie Smith at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Betty Moody, Jack Massing at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Sarah Beth Seifert, Amma Grodin, chair Julia Stallcup at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Steve Satterwhite & honoree Rainey Knudson, Sally & Norman Reynolds at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Ryan Dennis, Eleanor L Williams, Julie Cushman at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Charmaine Locke & James Surls at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Franziska Regier, Jessica Phifer, Arthur Warren at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Peter Molick, Judy Nyquist at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Rebekah Johnson, Milton Townsend, Chinhui Allen at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton) Yvette & Scott Hill at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A tire-themed party, paying homage to the glass tire sculptures of Robert Rauschenberg, set the scene for Glasstire’s 25th Anniversary Party & Auction. The milestone is a testament to Glasstire’s legacy as the oldest online art magazine in the country.

Bergner & Johnson supplied painted tires as decorations, fashioned into fixtures hung from the ceiling. A stack of those artful creations also greeted everyone as they entered the event.

Tara Conley, Heidi Gerger, Tracy Leiman, Piper Faust at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A crowd of 300 filled the Garage HTX space — a fitting venue for a publication that takes its name from a sculpture of a car part. Catering was provided by Wolfgang Puck Catering, and attendees could enjoy a Ruby Roadster Spritz cocktail, a refreshing combination of cappelletti, cava, club soda and orange. With music by Ice House radio host Josh Allen and a disco ball that scattered light across the dance floor, this party rocked.

The night honored Glasstire founding publisher Rainey Knudson. It also marked the public debut of Glasstire’s 25th Anniversary Print Portfolio, featuring specially made prints from Joey Fauerso, Laura Lark, David McGee, Aaron Parazette and Vincent Valdez. In addition, Glasstire produced a 50-plus page physical magazine for the first time, containing highlights of stories from throughout its quarter-century history.

Chair Julia Stallcup, honorary chair Marita Fairbanks, chair Leigh Smith, honoree Rainey Knudson at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Texas Art Writing Awards went to Colette Copeland and Bill Davenport. Copeland won for her art writing in Glasstire in 2025, while Davenport’s award recognized a lifetime of writing and service to Glasstire and Texas’ arts scene as a whole.

“Our publication’s mandate, from the beginning, was to cover art across all of Texas — from Brownsville to Amarillo, and from Beaumont to El Paso,” Glasstire publisher Brandon Zech says. “Our work has been supported and emboldened by many of you in this room tonight. Rainey couldn’t have sustained Glasstire without your support.

“And we would not be here today without all of you.”

Zech introduced Marita Fairbanks, a former board member and honorary chair of the evening.

Fairbanks spoke of the origins of the publication and introduced Knudson as the honoree. Knudson spoke about the people of Glasstire, the backbone of the publication’s work and writing.

Texas Art Writing Award winner Colette Copeland, Glasstire publisher Brandon Zech at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

An Auction of the Best in Texas Art

The auction artists were all Glasstire veterans — writers, board members and artists featured in the publication.

A print from Vincent Valdez, sold in collaboration with the acclaimed Artpace residency program in San Antonio, drew one of the top bids. A painting from Houston artist and Glasstire contributor Doug Welsh went to a prominent Houston collection. Works from Dallas-based artist Richard Patterson and The Art Guys also were acquired by Houston collectors.

Richard Finger, Shawn Stephens, Nicole Romano, Jim Jordan at Glasstire 25th Anniversary Party & Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Other Glasstire Auction talents included Christopher Blay, Debra Barrera, Michael Bise, Garland Fielder, Rachel Hecker, Cody Ledvina, Jack Massing, Mark Menjivar, Emily Peacock, Jon Revett, Ariane Roesch, Ludwig Schwarz, Hills Snyder, Jon Whitfill, Zeke Williams and Glasstire board member Jay Shinn.

PC Seen: Chairs Leigh and Reggie Smith; chairs Julia and John Stallcup; honorary co-chair and former Glasstire board member Elisa Stude Pye; honorary chair J.B. Fairbanks; collectors Lester Marks, Judy Nyquist, Heidi and David Gerger, and Jereann Chaney; artist Sharon Engelstein; Cat Spring Collection’s Bob Ackerley; Leah Bennett; gallerists Betty Moody, Barbara Davis, Sarah Foltz, and Meg Poissant; Mary and Marcel Barone; CAMH co-directors Ryan N. Dennis and Melissa McDonnell Lujan; Ruby City director Elyse Gonzales; former board chair Scott Hill and Yvette Hill; The Menil Collection’s Madeline Kelly; former Glasstire editor Kelly Klaasmeyer, in from Ireland; Chinhui and Eddie Allen; Lee Anthony and Travis Capps Jr.; FotoFest’s Steven Evans; Caroline and Ross Smith; Candy and Tom Knudson; Sally and Norman Reynolds; Nicole Romano; Emily and Brandon Stein; Phoebe and Bobby Tudor; Eleanor Williams; Cece and Mack Fowler; Michael Landrum and Pepper Paratore; and Mitra Mehta Murthy.