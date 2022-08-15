Performing Arts Houston includes Dance Theatre of Harlem in its Houston Theater Week offering.
Performing Arts Houston includes Dance Theatre of Harlem in its Houston Theater Week offering.

The Houston Symphony presentation of Handel's 'Messiah' is one of 77 performances included in the Houston Theater Week BOGO program. Tickets on sale August 22-29.

Main Street Theater's 'Cinderella' is one of 77 performances included in the Houston Theater Week BOGO program.

4th Wall Theater Co. features 'The Sound Inside' by Adam Rapp in its Houston Theater Week offerings.

Da Camera includes the Juilliard String Quartet in its Houston Theater Week offering. (Photo by Erin Baiano)

Christian McBride's 'New Jawn' is included the Wortham Theater Center Houston Theater Week offerings.

ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra) is one of 18 performing arts groups participating in Houston Theater Week.

Arts / Performing Arts

First Ever Houston Theater Week Brings Buy One Ticket, Get One Free Deals For Powerhouse Shows

A Rare Treat For Theater Fans That's Even Bigger Than New York's Version

BY // 08.15.22
Performing Arts Houston includes Dance Theatre of Harlem in its Houston Theater Week offering.

The Houston Symphony presentation of Handel's 'Messiah' is one of 77 performances included in the Houston Theater Week BOGO program. Tickets on sale August 22-29.

Main Street Theater's 'Cinderella' is one of 77 performances included in the Houston Theater Week BOGO program.

4th Wall Theater Co. features 'The Sound Inside' by Adam Rapp in its Houston Theater Week offerings.

Da Camera includes the Juilliard String Quartet in its Houston Theater Week offering. (Photo by Erin Baiano)

Christian McBride's 'New Jawn' is included the Wortham Theater Center Houston Theater Week offerings.

ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra) is one of 18 performing arts groups participating in Houston Theater Week.

With the curtain about to rise on the fall theater season, Houston First Corporation and Houston Theater District is getting ready to kickoff the launch with the first annual Houston Theater Week, August 22 through 29. During this special week, performing arts audiences will have the rare opportunity to purchase a ticket for select Theater District productions during the 2022-2023 season and receive a second ticket for free.

This gift to theater fans covers some 77 productions from 18 different performing arts organizations. More details are available here. It’s a boon for theater fans. By comparison only 18 performances were offered during the long-established NYC Broadway Week for winter 2022.

“We’re pretty pumped about what this will do for the performing arts community and for the consumer,” Carolyn Campbell, Houston First director of communications, tells PaperCity.

Included in the offerings are Theater Under the Stars’ Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Chicago, Main Street Theater’s Cinderella, along with the Houston Symphony’s She’s Got Soul headlining Capathia Jenkins and the spectacular holiday presentation of Handel’s Messiah. Add Performing Arts Houston’s presentation of Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Hobby Center presentation of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh and Mercury Chamber Orchestra’s Bach Cello Suites.

“Houston Theater Week was developed to showcase and strengthen Houston’s diverse professional performing arts portfolio,” Houston First president and CEO Michael Heckman says in a statement. “We are proud to partner with resident companies in the heart of downtown as well as community theater groups located throughout our city and look forward to this campaign continuing to grow in popularity and success.”

Joining the BOGO week are Da Camera, ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra), Dirt Dogs Theatre Company, Kinetic Ensemble, 4th Wall Theatre Company and more. Heavyweights including Houston Ballet, Alley Theatre and Houston Grand Opera are joining the program.

“The Theater District Houston Association is thrilled to collaborate with Houston First Corporation on this new cultural tradition that celebrates our wonderfully diverse performing arts and live event scene. And with 18 professional performing arts organizations joining forces there is truly something for everyone,”  Theater District Houston Association chair and Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson says.

