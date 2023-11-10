Powerful Ukrainian War Photographs Create a Gripping Scene at Houston’s Silver Street — Putting the Effects of the Fighting Into Focus

Alena Grom_Eva
Alena Grom_Nikita
Alena Grom_Russian military forces
Viacheslav Ratynskyi_People practice throwing
February 26th 2022, Zhytomyr, UkraineLocal doctor (pediatrician
Pavlo Dorogoy_A building destroyed
Andriy Dubchak_Children
Mikhaylo Palinchak_Wedding
Yelena_Dyachek_PRINT-5
Theo 2
01
10

Alena Grom's "Eva," 2022. Marina, 26, fled the bombing in Kharkiv with her grandmother and two daughters. Her 1-year-old daughter, Eva, is constantly fussy. It is difficult to prepare milk formula and bottle-feed an infant while on the run. The family first arrived in Uzhgorod, Ukraine, and then left the country. (Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers)

02
10

Alena Grom's "Nikita," 2022. Nikita, his mother Svetlana, and his siblings were forced to flee the war in Krivoy Rog. They had nowhere to hide during air raids, and they felt in constant danger. Nikita's father stayed behind to join the military, even though he could have avoided mandatory service because he had three children. He didn't want to hide behind his children; he wanted to protect them. (Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

03
10

Russian military forces launched artillery and air attacks on residential buildings in Irpin, resulting in significant damage and destruction. Approximately 70% of the buildings in the area were affected. A resident of Irpin is seen rebuilding his apartment in a destroyed building. Irpin, Ukraine. July 2022. (Photo by Alena Grom. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

04
10

People practice throwing Molotov cocktails in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. March 1, 2022. (Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

05
10

Local doctor Nadia Zhyhalova provides first aid training to citizens. Zhytomyr, Ukraine. February 26, 2022. (Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

06
10

A building destroyed by missile strikes in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 16, 2022. (Photo by Pavlo Dorogoy. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

07
10

Children with a Ukrainian flag and uniforms flash the victory sign on the central square of Kherson during celebrations of the city’s liberation by Ukrainian army. November 12, 2022.(Photo by Andriy Dubchak. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers)

08
10

Wedding of Anastasiia Mokhina, 24, and Viacheslav Hohlyuk, 43, two members of the Kyiv Territorial Defense who married under martial law in Kyiv, Ukraine. April 7, 2022. (Photo by Mikhaylo Palinchak. Courtesy of Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

09
10

Soprano Yelena Dyachek performs at the Musiqa concert on November 18. (Photo by Simon Pauly)

10
10

Composer Theo Chandler will present "Sung from Ruins" at the Musiqa concert. (Photo by Haley Stage Photography)

Alena Grom_Eva
Alena Grom_Nikita
Alena Grom_Russian military forces
Viacheslav Ratynskyi_People practice throwing
February 26th 2022, Zhytomyr, UkraineLocal doctor (pediatrician
Pavlo Dorogoy_A building destroyed
Andriy Dubchak_Children
Mikhaylo Palinchak_Wedding
Yelena_Dyachek_PRINT-5
Theo 2
Arts / Performing Arts

Powerful Ukrainian War Photographs Create a Gripping Scene at Houston’s Silver Street — Putting the Effects of the Fighting Into Focus

A Free Concert From FotoFest and Musiqa Is Also On Tap

BY // 11.09.23
Alena Grom's "Eva," 2022. Marina, 26, fled the bombing in Kharkiv with her grandmother and two daughters. Her 1-year-old daughter, Eva, is constantly fussy. It is difficult to prepare milk formula and bottle-feed an infant while on the run. The family first arrived in Uzhgorod, Ukraine, and then left the country. (Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers)
Alena Grom's "Nikita," 2022. Nikita, his mother Svetlana, and his siblings were forced to flee the war in Krivoy Rog. They had nowhere to hide during air raids, and they felt in constant danger. Nikita's father stayed behind to join the military, even though he could have avoided mandatory service because he had three children. He didn't want to hide behind his children; he wanted to protect them. (Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)
Russian military forces launched artillery and air attacks on residential buildings in Irpin, resulting in significant damage and destruction. Approximately 70% of the buildings in the area were affected. A resident of Irpin is seen rebuilding his apartment in a destroyed building. Irpin, Ukraine. July 2022. (Photo by Alena Grom. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)
People practice throwing Molotov cocktails in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. March 1, 2022. (Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)
Local doctor Nadia Zhyhalova provides first aid training to citizens. Zhytomyr, Ukraine. February 26, 2022. (Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)
A building destroyed by missile strikes in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 16, 2022. (Photo by Pavlo Dorogoy. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)
Children with a Ukrainian flag and uniforms flash the victory sign on the central square of Kherson during celebrations of the city’s liberation by Ukrainian army. November 12, 2022.(Photo by Andriy Dubchak. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers)
Wedding of Anastasiia Mokhina, 24, and Viacheslav Hohlyuk, 43, two members of the Kyiv Territorial Defense who married under martial law in Kyiv, Ukraine. April 7, 2022. (Photo by Mikhaylo Palinchak. Courtesy of Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)
Soprano Yelena Dyachek performs at the Musiqa concert on November 18. (Photo by Simon Pauly)
Composer Theo Chandler will present "Sung from Ruins" at the Musiqa concert. (Photo by Haley Stage Photography)
1
10

Alena Grom's "Eva," 2022. Marina, 26, fled the bombing in Kharkiv with her grandmother and two daughters. Her 1-year-old daughter, Eva, is constantly fussy. It is difficult to prepare milk formula and bottle-feed an infant while on the run. The family first arrived in Uzhgorod, Ukraine, and then left the country. (Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers)

2
10

Alena Grom's "Nikita," 2022. Nikita, his mother Svetlana, and his siblings were forced to flee the war in Krivoy Rog. They had nowhere to hide during air raids, and they felt in constant danger. Nikita's father stayed behind to join the military, even though he could have avoided mandatory service because he had three children. He didn't want to hide behind his children; he wanted to protect them. (Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

3
10

Russian military forces launched artillery and air attacks on residential buildings in Irpin, resulting in significant damage and destruction. Approximately 70% of the buildings in the area were affected. A resident of Irpin is seen rebuilding his apartment in a destroyed building. Irpin, Ukraine. July 2022. (Photo by Alena Grom. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

4
10

People practice throwing Molotov cocktails in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. March 1, 2022. (Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

5
10

Local doctor Nadia Zhyhalova provides first aid training to citizens. Zhytomyr, Ukraine. February 26, 2022. (Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

6
10

A building destroyed by missile strikes in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 16, 2022. (Photo by Pavlo Dorogoy. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

7
10

Children with a Ukrainian flag and uniforms flash the victory sign on the central square of Kherson during celebrations of the city’s liberation by Ukrainian army. November 12, 2022.(Photo by Andriy Dubchak. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers)

8
10

Wedding of Anastasiia Mokhina, 24, and Viacheslav Hohlyuk, 43, two members of the Kyiv Territorial Defense who married under martial law in Kyiv, Ukraine. April 7, 2022. (Photo by Mikhaylo Palinchak. Courtesy of Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

9
10

Soprano Yelena Dyachek performs at the Musiqa concert on November 18. (Photo by Simon Pauly)

10
10

Composer Theo Chandler will present "Sung from Ruins" at the Musiqa concert. (Photo by Haley Stage Photography)

When we see photographs taken in war, showing the cost of armed conflict on civilian populations, our hearts do not ask about politics.

From the outset of the Russian invasion into Ukraine (which started on February 24, 2022), leading Ukrainian war photographers have been recording the hardship and devastation faced by a country of more than 36 million. Through what they illuminate, these photographs both create a sense of profound loss and unite us in our common humanity.

Take FotoFest’s exhibition “Fighting: Ukrainian War Photographers,” 255 images by 16 of Ukraine’s leading photojournalists, which is on view at Houston’s Silver Street Studios now. FotoFest and Musiqa will present a free concert to commemorate the exhibition’s closing, featuring new work from Houston composer Theo Chandler, next Saturday, November 18.

Children with a Ukrainian flag and uniforms flash the victory sign on the central square of Kherson during celebrations of the city’s liberation by Ukrainian army. November 12, 2022.(Photo by Andriy Dubchak. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers)
Children with a Ukrainian flag and uniforms flash the victory sign on the central square of Kherson during celebrations of the city’s liberation by Ukrainian army. November 12, 2022.(Photo by Andriy Dubchak. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers)

An Extensive Exhibit of Ukrainian War Photos

“Fighting: Ukrainian War Photographers” features 255 images from 16 of Ukraine’s leading photojournalists. The exhibition is organized by FotoFest, Houston’s lens-based cultural organization, which has used Silver Street’s 1,000 feet of wall space as its venue since 2016.

The photographs are divided into five chapters: “The Struggle,” “Mariupol,” “Flight,” “Life and Loss during War” and “Hope.” However, it’s not necessary to follow any particular sequence to appreciate what you are seeing.

Any route you take will lead you through image after image of highly charged moments of emotion: a father running with a baby in bloodied blankets into a medical facility, people crammed together to sleep in a Kharkiv metro station, men filling used soda bottles to turn them into Molotov cocktails, a wedding ceremony for soldiers on the front lines – the bride in the white gown she’d perhaps dreamed of since childhood.

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
Wedding of Anastasiia Mokhina, 24, and Viacheslav Hohlyuk, 43, two members of the Kyiv Territorial Defense who married under martial law in Kyiv, Ukraine. April 7, 2022. (Photo by Mikhaylo Palinchak. Courtesy of Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)
Wedding of Anastasiia Mokhina, 24, and Viacheslav Hohlyuk, 43, two members of the Kyiv Territorial Defense who married under martial law in Kyiv, Ukraine. April 7, 2022. (Photo by Mikhaylo Palinchak. Courtesy of Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

Encompassing all five chapters of the photography exhibit is a video, placed in a quiet area without passersby. In the video, pianist Soroush Zali is seated in the ruins of the once stately House of Culture in Irpin, playing the haunting melody of Arno Babajanian’s Elegy.

In four stunning minutes we see an example of the many cultures represented in Ukraine and neighboring countries — their diverse languages, art and sensibilities. Although the name of the countries may have changed over the centuries, their locations have not.

And the music? What borders can contain music, even when it seems to have sprung from the soil of a certain place?

Alena Grom_Russian military forces
Russian military forces launched artillery and air attacks on residential buildings in Irpin, resulting in significant damage and destruction. Approximately 70% of the buildings in the area were affected. A resident of Irpin is seen rebuilding his apartment in a destroyed building. Irpin, Ukraine. July 2022. (Photo by Alena Grom. Courtesy Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.)

Originally from Iran, Zali is a graduate of the Petro Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv. Russian and Armenian composer Babajanian wrote Elegy in 1978 as a lament on the death of his beloved teacher Aram Khachaturian, who was honored in his lifetime by the former Soviet Union. Babajanian transformed a classic 18th century love song As Long as I’m Alive (kani voor janim) by the Armenian poet and musician Sayat-Nova, who was born in what is now Georgia.

All of these elements come together as the angle of the film pans from the interior rubble of the destroyed building to a largely untouched portion outside. The noble white and soft blue façade gleams, and Zali plays in the brilliant sunlight. The music sounds in the fresh air, unrestrained by walls and accompanied by the unexpected sounds of sweet birdsong and glimpses of new green grass.

And so, through the contribution of all the artists whose visions over centuries contributed to the music and artistry of the video, we have a window into “Hope.”

An Inspired Concert

To cap off the exhibit as it closes next Saturday, November 18, FotoFest will present a much-anticipated free concert at 6 pm organized in conjunction with Musiqa, a Houston organization dedicated to introducing audiences to new music by contemporary composers.

The centerpiece of the evening will be the world premiere of Sung from Ruins for soprano and violin with text by the nationally acclaimed Houston-based composer Theo Chandler. It is his response to the video.

Composer Theo Chandler will present "Sung from Ruins" at the Musiqa concert. (Photo by Haley Stage Photography)
Composer Theo Chandler will present “Sung from Ruins” at the Musiqa concert. (Photo by Haley Stage Photography)

Chandler says he was inspired by the history of the Elegy, with it accumulation of meaning. Babajanian’s Elegy is a song of mourning and sadness. Chandler says his piece holds space for tragedy and grief while containing love at its core. He begins Sung from Ruins with the same note and chord that the video ends with. His text, he says, are “poems describing the video.”

Musically and poetically, we can expect a journey from the silent rubble that cries out with the sounds of disaster, moving aurally into piercing sunlight. Chandler says the text of his love song was inspired by the idea that Sayat-Nova’s love song remained intact through the centuries.

“Even in the form of an elegy, it evokes deep love,” Chandler notes. “What is an elegy but a love song for someone you have lost? It felt similar to the front of the beloved House of Culture building, which was untouched by the bombardment.”

We have heard before the vein of deep romanticism in Chandler’s music in which love overcomes seemingly insurmountable obstacles and breaks free into the sunlight. Such was the story of his Beyond the Sanctuary Walls, a victory for love over struggle premiered by the Kinetic Ensemble in June.

Chandler will introduce the piece, and the four-minute video will be played for the audience. “Sung from Ruins” will begin immediately after, with Jacob Schafer on the violin and Ukrainian-American Yelena Dyachek serving as vocalist.

Dyachek is a graduate of Houston Grand Opera’s prestigious studio program. Chandler notes that the soprano offered to perform part of the piece in Ukrainian, and so he included two lines from Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka, who wrote about Ukrainian independence at the turn of the 20th century:

Ukraine! Bitter tears over thee do I weep.

Alas! Of what use is such grief unto thee?

Also on the program are two works from Ukrainian composers — Valentin Slivestrov’s Postlude for solo violin, and Bohdana Frolyak’s Partita-meditation for two violins, performed by Nanki Chugh and Jacob Schafer.

Chandler has written for voice and a wide variety of instruments and combination of instruments, including Summersongs for soprano and nine bassoons. He recently said the oboe is his favorite instrument. Riverside Symphony will perform his Oboe Concerto (2019) at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York on April 27th.

Soprano Yelena Dyachek will perform at the Musiqa concert on November 18. (Photo by Simon Pauly)
Soprano Yelena Dyachek will perform at the Musiqa concert on November 18. (Photo by Simon Pauly)

A Powerful Map

Try not to miss the enormous map of Ukraine just inside the entrance, marked with many Ukrainian cities and towns and a slice of Russian territory to the east. A closer look reveals war activity taking place in real time. It is a “Live Universal Awareness Map” created in 2014 by software developers and journalists wishing to inform the world about the Ukrainian conflict. Since then, the technology has expanded to cover more than 30 other regions, including the Middle East.

The day I was there, areas on the map in eastern Ukraine lit up with explosions of nine guided bombs and news of a fallen soldiers swap — 50 Ukrainians for the return of 60 Russians.

“Fighting: Ukrainian War Photographers” runs through Saturday, November 18. It is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more here. The concert “Musiqa Responds to Fighting: Ukrainian War Photographers” takes place Saturday, November 18 at 6 pm. Admission is free. Register here. Both the exhibition and the concert are at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards Street. There will be parking at 2101 Winter Street.

LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$330,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X