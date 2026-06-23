Inside White Desert’s Once-in-a-Lifetime Antarctica Exploration Experiences

More than 120,000 travelers make their way to Antarctica each year. Most of those lucky enough to venture to the southernmost continent are aboard cruise ships, glimpsing the continent’s coastline from a distance. Fewer than one percent of these travelers ever set foot on the interior. White Desert has spent 20 years making that rarest of Antarctica experiences possible, and doing it at a level of luxury that redefines what luxury adventure travel can look like.

The London-based experiential travel operator is one of only a handful in the world with the logistics and expertise to land guests directly on the Antarctic continent, maintaining a private runway on glacial ice, flying a private Airbus from Cape Town, and deploying ski-equipped aircraft to reach some of the most remote coordinates in Antarctica. White Desert operates three different camps, each hosting no more than 12 travelers at a time, and each is designed to reflect a different mood of the continent.

1 / 0 Fewer than 1% of Antarctica’s visitors ever reach the interior. White Desert has spent 20 years making sure the ones who do arrive in style. We chatted with White Desert Founder and CEO Patrick Woodhead on the heels of the operator’s 20th anniversary about what makes a quintessential Antarctic exploration experience. Whichaway Camp features warm interiors with rich textures and fur throws, inspired by the golden age of exploration Fresh ingredients are flown into the camps weekly and prepared by on-site gourmet chefs. Emperor Penguin colonies, ice caves, glacier rappelling and South Pole expeditions are among the experiences available to White Desert guests. Ski-equipped aircraft, including Baslers and Twin Otters, transport guests from the main camps to remote locations such as the South Pole. White Desert camp structures are designed to be fully removable, leaving no permanent trace on the landscape. Each White Desert camp hosts a maximum of 12 guests at a time, but comes complete with ample five star amenities. White Desert itineraries range from a single-day expedition to multi-night journeys of up to eight nights on the continent.

White Desert’s Three Different Camp Options

Whichaway, the flagship, channels the golden age of exploration through warm textures, fur throws, and mid-century European interiors – what White Desert founder Patrick Woodhead describes as “the sort of place where you might find James Bond, but on holiday.”

Echo Base, another camp, is its opposite: sleek, futuristic pods with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a two-billion-year-old glacier, designed for guests who want to feel like they’re on a high-tech mission to the edge of the universe. And the newly relaunched Explorer Camp sits at the foot of jagged mountain peaks that Woodhead says “look like shark teeth,” allowing for a stripped-back, chalet-style gateway for those drawn to the raw power of the landscape itself.

A High-Touch, Five-Star Experience

Despite the remote and incredibly raw destination, White Desert provides an incredibly high-touch, five-star experience during all of its itineraries, ranging from a few quick days to 12 nights exploring all the way to the geographic South Pole. There are world-class adventure experts who guide excursions, gourmet meals prepared by on-site chefs, with fresh ingredients flown in weekly, and wines curated for altitude and cold.

No matter which camp or itinerary discerning travelers are choosing, White Desert is offering something ultra luxury travelers are craving: access to the untouched.

White Desert Founder and CEO Patrick Woodhead

We chatted with White Desert Founder and CEO Patrick Woodhead on the heels of the operator’s 20th anniversary about what makes a quintessential Antarctic exploration experience.

White Desert is marking 20 years of operating in Antarctica. What does that milestone mean to you personally, and how has the experience of bringing guests to the continent evolved?

When Robyn [Woodhead’s co-founder and wife] and I started, we had three tents and an idea. The idea was simple: why should the interior of Antarctica be reserved only for scientists and explorers? We’d spent a few seasons out there, living rough, and knew that what we were seeing was extraordinary. We wanted to share it.

What’s changed is scale and sophistication — the camps, the logistics, the team. What hasn’t changed is the moment a guest steps off the plane for the first time. That look on their face. The silence hits them first, then the scale. That reaction is the same now as it was in year one.

Fewer than one percent of Antarctica visitors ever reach the interior. What does it actually take logistically to make that possible, and why does it matter that people experience it this way versus from a cruise ship?

It’s a startling statistic, isn’t it? Most people don’t realize that the ‘Antarctica’ they see on a cruise, while beautiful, is really just the edge of the map.

We maintain and operate ‘Wolf’s Fang,’ our private runway located on a vast stretch of ancient, shimmering blue glacial ice. It requires constant monitoring and grooming to ensure a 200-ton jet can land safely in the middle of Antarctica. We have a ‘weather window’ that we have to hit with surgical precision.

There is also a fundamental difference between seeing Antarctica from a balcony and standing in its heart. In the interior, you experience the infinite. It is a landscape of such immense scale that it actually recalibrates your brain. When you are 800 miles from the nearest human being (who isn’t in your group), your relationship with the planet changes.

Emperor Penguin colonies, ice caves, glacier rappelling and South Pole expeditions are among the experiences available to White Desert guests.

Most luxury travel is about comfort as the destination. Antarctica seems to invert that – the discomfort, the scale, the isolation is the point. How do you design an experience around something that can’t really be curated?

We’ve designed the experience around specific ‘inverted’ luxuries, like the luxury of certainty in an uncertain place. We don’t curate the weather or the wildlife; we curate the safety and the expertise that allow you to experience them. The true luxury isn’t a silk sheet — though we have those — it’s the fact that world-record-breaking explorers and IFMGA mountain guides are leading you.

Another inverted luxury is looking at radical isolation as the ultimate amenity. In a world that is hyper-connected and noisy, true silence is the rarest thing on earth. We don’t try to fill the space with ‘activities’ in the traditional sense.

Lastly, we look at sophistication against the rawness. There is a specific, surreal joy in flying five hours into the interior of a frozen continent, stepping off a plane in -20°C, and then being handed a glass of chilled Champagne.

White Desert has been carbon neutral since 2007. How do you balance the inherent tension of flying guests to one of the world’s most pristine environments with the responsibility of protecting it?

The tension between exploration and preservation is something we live with every day.

Our camps are designed to be entirely removable and ephemeral. We use high-tech, composite structures that leave no permanent trace on the landscape. When we move, the ice returns to its original state. We operate under the mantra that we are guests of the continent, not residents.

Each White Desert camp hosts a maximum of 12 guests at a time, but comes complete with ample five star amenities.

What do guests get wrong about what they’re signing up for and what surprises them most once they’re there?

Most people arrive expecting cold. The cold is the thing they’ve prepared for mentally, packed for, worried about. And yes, it’s cold. But it’s rarely what defines the experience. What surprises almost everyone is the silence. No wind, no animals, no distant traffic. Nothing.

What does a typical guest look like – not demographically, but in terms of what they’re looking for that they can’t find anywhere else?

They’ve usually done a lot of traveling. What they’re actually looking for – though they don’t always articulate it this way – is to feel small again. The reason they book varies enormously. But the experience they leave with is almost always the same: a recalibration.

What’s next for White Desert beyond this season?

We have recently launched the White Desert Foundation. Its work is built around three pillars: supporting Antarctic science, investing in blue carbon restoration, and education and awareness. We’re offering a £110,000 grant for new climate-related field research, funding seagrass restoration projects in South Africa, and working towards net zero by 2050. That work feels important in a way that goes beyond the company.