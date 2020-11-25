‘Tis the season for twinkling lights, lots of cookies, hot chocolate, and holiday entertainment. These three new Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ Christmas films and TV series are our top picks for streaming this season.

Happiest Season (Hulu)

Now Streaming

One of the most highly anticipated rom-coms of the season, Happiest Season tells the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart), who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) while at her family’s annual holiday gathering. She quickly finds out that Harper has not yet come out to her conservative-leaning parents. Also starring Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Clea DuVall (also director and co-writer of the film), Happiest Season is a modern twist on the classic romance Christmas movie.

A new Netflix romantic comedy series Dash & Lily is the holiday cheer we need.

Dash & Lily (Netflix Series)

Now Streaming

This new eight-episode Christmas rom-com stars Austin Abrams (Dash) and Midori Francis (Lily) as two teenagers living in New York City. Lily loves the holidays and Dash hates them, but things suddenly get interesting when Lily places a notebook filled with clues and dares for an unsuspecting reader on the shelf of a local bookstore. Naturally, Dash finds it and the games being. Oh, and the Jonas Brothers also make an appearance.

FERN FREEMAN Swipe

















Next

“Godmothered” premieres on Disney+ on December 4.

Godmothered (Disney+)

Streaming beginning December 4

Jillian Bell caught my attention as a comedic gem in 2019’s Brittany Runs a Marathon. Now the comedy actress is back in the iconic role of a Fairy Godmother named Eleanor. Bell plays a newbie fairy godmother-in-training and follows her journey of proving that people in the modern world still need fairy godmothers. Isla Fisher plays Eleanor’s “child” Mackenzie who once requested help. Judging by the trailer, this kid-friendly comedy looks entertaining enough for adults as well.