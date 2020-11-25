Culture / Entertainment

The Best New Holiday Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Season

A Christmas Coming Out, a Teenage Love Story, and a Comedic Twist on the Fairy Godmother

BY // 11.25.20
Happiest Season Hulu Movie

Kirsten Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in "Happiest Season," now streaming on Hulu.

‘Tis the season for twinkling lights, lots of cookies, hot chocolate, and holiday entertainment. These three new Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ Christmas films and TV series are our top picks for streaming this season.

Happiest Season (Hulu)

Now Streaming

One of the most highly anticipated rom-coms of the season, Happiest Season tells the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart), who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) while at her family’s annual holiday gathering. She quickly finds out that Harper has not yet come out to her conservative-leaning parents. Also starring Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Clea DuVall (also director and co-writer of the film),  Happiest Season is a modern twist on the classic romance Christmas movie.

 

Dash and Lily Netflix Holiday Movies and TV Shows
A new Netflix romantic comedy series Dash & Lily is the holiday cheer we need.

Dash & Lily (Netflix Series)

Now Streaming

This new eight-episode Christmas rom-com stars Austin Abrams (Dash) and Midori Francis (Lily) as two teenagers living in New York City. Lily loves the holidays and Dash hates them, but things suddenly get interesting when Lily places a notebook filled with clues and dares for an unsuspecting reader on the shelf of a local bookstore. Naturally, Dash finds it and the games being. Oh, and the Jonas Brothers also make an appearance.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

 

Godmothered Holiday Movies and TV Shows
“Godmothered” premieres on Disney+ on December 4.

Godmothered (Disney+)

Streaming beginning December 4

Jillian Bell caught my attention as a comedic gem in 2019’s Brittany Runs a Marathon. Now the comedy actress is back in the iconic role of a Fairy Godmother named Eleanor. Bell plays a newbie fairy godmother-in-training and follows her journey of proving that people in the modern world still need fairy godmothers. Isla Fisher plays Eleanor’s “child” Mackenzie who once requested help. Judging by the trailer, this kid-friendly comedy looks entertaining enough for adults as well.

The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X