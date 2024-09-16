The Penguin Show
Agatha All Along Best New TV Shows
How to Die Alone Best New TV Shows
Bad Monkey Best New TV Shows@._V1_
Sunny Best New TV Shows
01
05

"The Penguin" stars Colin Farrell as the DC Comics character from "The Batman."

02
05

A spin-off of Marvel's "WandaVision," "Agatha All Along" stars Kathryn Hahn as a witch who escapes from Westview to form a new coven.

03
05

New Hulu series "How to Die Alone" stars Natasha Rothwell as a JFK airport employee. (Courtesy)

04
05

Vince Vaughn stars in "Bad Monkey," a new crime drama on Apple TV+. (Courtesy)

05
05

Based on "The Dark Manual," "Sunny" stars Rashida Jones.

The Penguin Show
Agatha All Along Best New TV Shows
How to Die Alone Best New TV Shows
Bad Monkey Best New TV Shows@._V1_
Sunny Best New TV Shows
Culture / Entertainment

The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks

Must-Watch Drama, Comedy, and Superhero Villain Spinoff Series

BY // 09.16.24
"The Penguin" stars Colin Farrell as the DC Comics character from "The Batman."
A spin-off of Marvel's "WandaVision," "Agatha All Along" stars Kathryn Hahn as a witch who escapes from Westview to form a new coven.
New Hulu series "How to Die Alone" stars Natasha Rothwell as a JFK airport employee. (Courtesy)
Vince Vaughn stars in "Bad Monkey," a new crime drama on Apple TV+. (Courtesy)
Based on "The Dark Manual," "Sunny" stars Rashida Jones.
1
5

"The Penguin" stars Colin Farrell as the DC Comics character from "The Batman."

2
5

A spin-off of Marvel's "WandaVision," "Agatha All Along" stars Kathryn Hahn as a witch who escapes from Westview to form a new coven.

3
5

New Hulu series "How to Die Alone" stars Natasha Rothwell as a JFK airport employee. (Courtesy)

4
5

Vince Vaughn stars in "Bad Monkey," a new crime drama on Apple TV+. (Courtesy)

5
5

Based on "The Dark Manual," "Sunny" stars Rashida Jones.

The fall TV season has arrived and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. But first, we recommend binge-watching the full season of Apple TV+’s latest mystery show starring Rashida Jones, catching up on a Vince Vaughn-led black comedy, or beginning a brand new Hulu comedy. And later this week, two superhero villain spinoff series premiere.

These are the five best new TV shows to stream right now.

Sunny Best New TV Shows
Based on “The Dark Manual,” “Sunny” stars Rashida Jones.

Sunny (Apple TV+)

All 10 episodes are streaming

Based on the 2018 novel “The Dark Manual” by Colin O’Sullivan, this new mystery/black comedy series on Apple TV+ stars Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto — an American woman living in Japan whose husband and son suddenly go missing in a plane crash. She receives a home bot (a domestic robot named Sunny) from her husband’s robotics company to help her through her grief. As Suzie attempts to figure out her robot, she realizes that there’s a larger mystery (and possibly foul play) behind her family’s disappearance. All episodes are now streaming making Sunny a great option for weekend binge-watching.

Bad Monkey Best New TV Shows
Vince Vaughn stars in “Bad Monkey,” a new crime drama on Apple TV+. (Courtesy)

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Starring Vince Vaughn as a former Miami Police Department detective, this crime drama/black comedy TV show is fun and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) gets involved in a case after a human arm is found in Key West, while he is dealing with his own struggles of being put on leave as a detective and working as a health inspector. He works with medical examiner Rosa Campesino (Natalie Martinez) to figure out if foul play was involved. The series also stars Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Alex Moffat, and Michelle Monaghan as the colorful characters Yancy must deal with while investigating the case. Six episodes of 10 are currently streaming.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
How to Die Alone
New Hulu series “How to Die Alone” stars Natasha Rothwell as a JFK airport employee. (Courtesy)

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

New episodes stream on Fridays

This new comedy TV show on Hulu follows Mel (played by The White Lotus‘ Natasha Rothwell), a broke JFK airport employee who has never been in love. After a near-death experience on her 35th birthday, she is inspired to turn her life around. The show also stars Conrad Ricamora (Fire Island) as Rory, Mel’s best friend. This is Rothwell’s first show as a creator. How to Die Alone is a raw portrayal (with just the right amount of witty humor) of loneliness and the human condition.

Agatha All Along
A spin-off of Marvel’s “WandaVision,” “Agatha All Along” stars Kathryn Hahn as a witch who escapes from Westview to form a new coven.

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Premieres on September 18

For fans of the Marvel universe (and just in time for spooky season), this highly-anticipated new dark-comedy miniseries is a spinoff of WandaVision with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness — a witch that escapes Westview and seeks to regain her powers and form a new coven. A star-studded cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn.

The Penguin Show
“The Penguin” stars Colin Farrell as the DC Comics character from “The Batman.”

The Penguin (HBO)

Premieres on September 19

Following up on the 2022 film The Batman, this eight-episode TV spinoff stars Colin Farrell as he reclaims his unrecognizable role of the Penguin. The new crime drama miniseries focuses on the transformation of Oswald Cobblepot from a disfigured former chief lieutenant of the deceased crime boss Carmine Falcone to a Gotham gangster. Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Falcone — daughter of Carmine and serial killer who, after being released from Arkham Asylum, wants to control Gotham’s underworld instead of Penguin.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch

Featured Properties

Swipe
1207 Nantucket Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1207 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
1207 Nantucket Drive
3815 Drake Street
Open House
Sunset Terrace | West University Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/22 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3815 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3815 Drake Street
3750 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3750 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
3750 Arnold Street
1616 Fountain View Drive #402
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

1616 Fountain View Drive #402
Houston, TX

$330,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Ghandour
This property is listed by: Sarah Ghandour (713) 530-1344 Email Realtor
1616 Fountain View Drive #402
2 Kings Lake Estates Boulevard
Kingwood | Atascocita
FOR SALE

2 Kings Lake Estates Boulevard
Kingwood, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Dana Olejniczak
This property is listed by: Dana Olejniczak (832) 527-2590 Email Realtor
2 Kings Lake Estates Boulevard
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X