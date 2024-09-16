The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks

The fall TV season has arrived and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. But first, we recommend binge-watching the full season of Apple TV+’s latest mystery show starring Rashida Jones, catching up on a Vince Vaughn-led black comedy, or beginning a brand new Hulu comedy. And later this week, two superhero villain spinoff series premiere.

These are the five best new TV shows to stream right now.

Sunny (Apple TV+)

All 10 episodes are streaming

Based on the 2018 novel “The Dark Manual” by Colin O’Sullivan, this new mystery/black comedy series on Apple TV+ stars Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto — an American woman living in Japan whose husband and son suddenly go missing in a plane crash. She receives a home bot (a domestic robot named Sunny) from her husband’s robotics company to help her through her grief. As Suzie attempts to figure out her robot, she realizes that there’s a larger mystery (and possibly foul play) behind her family’s disappearance. All episodes are now streaming making Sunny a great option for weekend binge-watching.

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Starring Vince Vaughn as a former Miami Police Department detective, this crime drama/black comedy TV show is fun and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) gets involved in a case after a human arm is found in Key West, while he is dealing with his own struggles of being put on leave as a detective and working as a health inspector. He works with medical examiner Rosa Campesino (Natalie Martinez) to figure out if foul play was involved. The series also stars Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Alex Moffat, and Michelle Monaghan as the colorful characters Yancy must deal with while investigating the case. Six episodes of 10 are currently streaming.

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

New episodes stream on Fridays

This new comedy TV show on Hulu follows Mel (played by The White Lotus‘ Natasha Rothwell), a broke JFK airport employee who has never been in love. After a near-death experience on her 35th birthday, she is inspired to turn her life around. The show also stars Conrad Ricamora (Fire Island) as Rory, Mel’s best friend. This is Rothwell’s first show as a creator. How to Die Alone is a raw portrayal (with just the right amount of witty humor) of loneliness and the human condition.

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Premieres on September 18

For fans of the Marvel universe (and just in time for spooky season), this highly-anticipated new dark-comedy miniseries is a spinoff of WandaVision with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness — a witch that escapes Westview and seeks to regain her powers and form a new coven. A star-studded cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn.

The Penguin (HBO)

Premieres on September 19

Following up on the 2022 film The Batman, this eight-episode TV spinoff stars Colin Farrell as he reclaims his unrecognizable role of the Penguin. The new crime drama miniseries focuses on the transformation of Oswald Cobblepot from a disfigured former chief lieutenant of the deceased crime boss Carmine Falcone to a Gotham gangster. Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Falcone — daughter of Carmine and serial killer who, after being released from Arkham Asylum, wants to control Gotham’s underworld instead of Penguin.