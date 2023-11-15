Lights 2023 – Stockyards is decked out for Christmas, and Cowboy Santa will be on hand
Culture / Entertainment

Fort Worth’s Best Holiday Light Displays — From the Parade of Lights Downtown to Texas Motor Speedway, Clearfork and More

It’s Time To Light Up Cowtown

BY // 11.14.23
As Turkey Day draws near, Fort Worth is about to transform into a winter wonderland, with holiday light displays popping up all around the city. But which Fort Worth holiday lights are worth your time?

These are the Best Holiday Light Displays In Fort Worth:

Clearfork Holiday Market & Tree

Fort Worth’s premium shopping destination shines during Christmas. Clearfork Holiday Market kicks off the season on Saturday, December 2 from 9 am to 3 pm in the same location where the regular Saturday Farmers Market is held.

Then, waltz over to The Shops at Clearfork for some extended holiday shopping and cheer. There are blocks of trees filled with lights and the central Christmas Tree is ready for Saint Nic to pay a visit as well.

Stockyards Historic District

The Backyard at Hotel Drover will have a 30-foot-hall Christmas tree adorned with thousands of twinkling lights alongside the hotel’s full holiday decor display.

Along with Mule Alley’s festive and bright displays, there’s also the Stockyards Rodeo Rink to enjoy this holiday season. The historic Stockyards will be filled with sounds of the season. Expect photos with Cowboy Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, reindeer games, even the Strolling Dickens Carolers.

Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway is usually home to fast cars. But during the Christmas season, you can enjoy the race track at much more leisurely pace.

This popular drive-through lights experience on the track is perfect for the whole family and no matter the weather. Opening night for The Gift of Lights is Thanksgiving itself (Thursday, November 23) and the racetrack fun runs through January 7. The cost is $35 per car.

The Modern Lights

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is always a festive backdrop. The reflecting pool, it seems, was just made for the holiday season. The trees are sparkling with brilliant lights to celebrate. The Modern Lights will be on view from next Friday, November 24 through February 4.

Uplift your holiday spirit as this Fort Worth tradition continues with evening viewing opportunities galore. There is even free admission until 8 pm on Fridays.

Parade of Lights

Fort Worth’s annual Parade of Lights takes over the streets of downtown this Sunday, November 19 beginning at 6 pm. This year, in honor of TCU’s 150th Anniversary, football coach Sonny Dykes will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. The theme will be holiday magic, with the fun winding its way through downtown.

Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanic Gardens

The international sellout sensation Lightscape returns to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden this holiday season. If you experienced it during last year’s inaugural show, there is a lot new to explore this season. Eighty percent of the displays are newly designed. This year’s reimagined event promises an even more immersive and enthralling experience for visitors of all ages. The magical landscape runs from this Friday, November 17 through January 1.

Lightscapes light installations are even choreographed to holiday-themed music. Some crowd favorites are returning, including the field of Bluebonnets and, of course, the Winter Cathedral. All other displays are completely reimagined and created exclusively for Fort Worth. Lightscape 2023 will feature an all-new Christmas Village, complete with fire pits, s’mores roasting, hot cocoa, holiday music and photo opportunities with Santa Claus on certain nights before Christmas. Check the calendar for exact dates.

Let’s get this party started. It’s time to really turn the lights on in Fort Worth.

