6 Fabulous Dallas Things To Do and Look Forward to in 2024

The holidays may be winding down, but there are plenty of Dallas events to look forward to at the start of 2024. May your resolutions and reservations be bright.

Donald Robertson’s Bougie Art Classes at Stanley Korshak

Dare to wield a brush with Drawbertson himself? When he’s not whipping up perfect pop culture encapsulations (seemingly overnight), the noted artist will be posted up in a VIP room at Stanley Korshak to host a “Bougie Art Class.” Tickets are $1,000, and include a pizza party, a signed, hand painted print from Robertson, and an endless supply of Instagrammable bougieness.

A Dallas Omakase Menu to Remember

From Shoyo and Pearl to the new speak-easy style Sushi By Scratch in the Adolphus Hotel, omakase services are having a moment in Dallas. Despite the deluge, the recent arrival of Austin-based Sushi | Bar, known for its intimate, 14-course set menu, still feels notable. To further elevate the excitement, however, Sushi | Bar’s chef Francis Arguilla is partnering with James Beard-nominated chef Junior Borges (who generated local buzz in October by leaving his post at Meridian and other concepts at The Village Dallas) for a special 18-course dinner.

For two nights only (January 24 and 25, 2024), the talented duo will craft a menu featuring rare fish, caviar, top-grade Wagyu beef, and Dom Perignon. There are two seatings a night (6 pm and 8:30 pm) starting a $375 a person. Space is, unsurprisingly, extremely limited. Reservations can be made here.

Treat Your Skin to a Bespoke Refresh At Storied Beauty

After gaining a cult Instagram audience under the handle @StoriedBeauty for her transparent (and often less-is-more) approach to the saturated skincare market, former Estee Lauder educator Lindsay Freedman began hosting virtual one-on-one sessions crafting bespoke routines (she doesn’t rep any particular brand). Freedman is now available in Dallas IRL, operating out of a new Preston Hollow showroom, but rest assured, she’s still on hand to answer DMs.

“I give out my cell phone, which is probably a little crazy, but I love to respond — I don’t miss a message,” Freedman shared with us earlier this fall. “Even when we grow, I still want to maintain that sense of smallness and intimacy. Otherwise, you lose who you are. You lose your cult following.”

Partenope Pizza Making Class

One of the best Italian spots in Dallas (and the country for that matter) is offering Saturday pizza making classes this January. Learn how the downtown spot crafts its superb Neapolitan pies and leave with hand-made pizza, prepped dough, and saucy knowledge to last a lifetime.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased here.

A New Kind of Dallas Afternoon Tea

Dallas is no stranger to a chic (and champagne-fueled) afternoon tea, but only at the recently reimagined and unveiled Mirador atop downtown’s Forty Five Ten can you enjoy chef Travis Wyatt’s dim sum-inspired spin on traditional teatime fare served up on gorgeous dishes from Seoul ceramics studio Mujagi. It’s deconstructed indulgence with a view.

Tea (served with bubbly) is $89. Reservations required.

The Texas Theatre’s Wild Lineup

The Texas Theatre, which recently hosted the premiere of the buzzy A24 movie The Iron Claw, has an unrivaled event lineup. Just a taste of what’s coming to the historic Oak Cliff destination in 2024’s first quarter: the book tour of vegan Instagram legend Tabitha Brown, an evening with comedian Margaret Cho, and a live roast of the classic ’80s flop Street Fighter. A little something for everyone.