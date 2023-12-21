Culture

Dallas’ Unique Year in Pop Culture — 2023 Edition

The Moments, Shops, and Stories That Broke Through

BY // 12.20.23
dallas pop culture moments 2023

Kevin Von Erich attends The Iron Claw premiere at the Texas Theatre in Dallas. (photo by Zack Huggins)

From charming viral sensations and glamorous movie premieres to a mysterious case of two missing monkeys, PaperCity takes you through Dallas’ unique year in pop culture.

 

dallas pop culture
A flamboyance of flamingos at the Dallas Zoo. (via Dallas Zoo)

The Dallas Zoo’s Wild Winter

Just a few weeks into 2023, the Dallas Zoo made international headlines after a series of its animals — including a 25-pound clouded leopard and two emperor tamarin monkeys — went missing, sparking an array of wild whodunit theories across the internet.

The aforementioned animals were ultimately returned (though the death of Pin, an endangered, lappet-faced vulture, remains a mystery), a single arrest was made, and the Dallas Zoo has, thankfully, been able to move on. Following the popular Zoo To Do fundraiser in November, Lisa New was appointed as the Dallas Zoo’s first woman CEO in its 135-year history in December 2023. She succeeded the late, beloved Gregg Hudson, who passed away in April 2023 after 16 years leading the organization.

 

“Sunday’s Best,” a two-candle collaboration with Dallas-based Jackson Vaughn.

A Tiny Candle Connoisseur

In the viral TikTok category, Dallas is represented this year, quite charmingly, by Sunday Kramer. The two-year-old’s sophisticated taste in candles first caught the internet’s eye in January after a particularly picky outing at Society in the Bishop Arts District. (Kramer chose Folkore by Jackson Vaughn — wise girl!) She’s gone on to smell (and judge) everything from Tom Ford (not a fan) and Voluspa (loved Baltic Amber) to Trudon, Jo Malone, and Yankee Candle Co., while occasionally cleansing her sniffing palate with Merit Coffee beans.

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023

In true internet celebrity fashion, Kramer received merch from Jimmy Kimmel, booked a guest spot on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and launched her very own product: a collaboration with Dallas-based Jackson Vaughn called “Sunday’s Best.”

 

dallas pop culture
Lily Gladstone in The Unknown Country. (via Music Box Films)

Lily Gladstone Drives By Dallas

After Lily Gladstone’s phenomenal turn as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the actress’ rising star helped shine a light on some Dallas talent with the late summer release of The Unknown Country, an independent docudrama that follows Gladstone’s character on a trip towards the Texas/Mexico border. The film, which features a short but pivotal sequence in downtown Dallas, was directed by Morissa Maltz and shot by cinematographer Andrew Hajek, who lives in Lower Greenville.

 

Pete Davidson sipping a Liquid Death at Dolly Python in Dallas.
Pete Davidson was one of many celebrities who paid a visit to Dolly Python’s hallowed vintage stalls in Dallas. (via @dollypythonvintage)

The Celebrities Descended on Dolly Python

Dolly Python’s vintage emporium is no stranger to the occasional celebrity, but 2023 saw an uptick in starry visits. Those spotted browsing the taxidermy-lined aisles included Brook Shields, Pete Davidson, Leon Bridges, and repeat customer Lana Del Rey. We’re assuming Kacey Musgraves simply flew under the radar this year.

If you’re wondering what Davidson purchased, owner Gretchen Hinkle obliged in the comment section. “He bought some super loud ’90s clothing! He was also such a peach.”

 

3 Photo of CAITLIN BRAX
Caitlin Brax, aka the Denim Whisperer

Dallas’ Denim Whisperer Went Viral

PaperCity first published a story about Dallas’ “Denim Whisperer” in 2021, one year after Caitlin Brax opened AA Vintedge on Henderson Avenue and began netting internet fame for her innate ability to fit her clients in vintage denim with a simple once-over. This year, that virality reached a tipping point after a July 11 TikTok post from Claire Groves inspired commenters from Virginia and Chicago to consider flying to Dallas for Brax, who focuses on body shape over size.

Fun profiles soon followed in D Magazine and Texas Monthly, helping spread the word that, at a little Dallas vintage shop, jean shopping might actually be fun.

 

Love and Death HBO Dallas TV Show
“Love and Death” is based off the true crime story of Dallas ax murderer Candy Montgomery. (Courtesy of HBO Max)

Candy Montgomery Gets the TV Treatment, Again

When Peacock’s anthology series Dr. Death moved on from Christopher Duntsch, it was time for a new ripped-from-the-Texas headlines tale to get the TV treatment. Inspiration came in the form of a pair of Texas Monthly articles called Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I and II, which detail the now infamous 1980 murder committed by Candy Montgomery in Wylie, Texas. The source material was so alluring that it spawned two miniseries: Candy (which was released on Hulu in 2022) and Love & Death (released on HBO Max this May).

The merits of each project have been heavily debated online, but both shows were strong enough to nab Critics Choice and Emmy nominations.

 

Carbone Vino
Carbone Vino, a sister wine bar and restaurant to Carbone, debuts in the Design District tonight.

Is Dallas the New Dubai?

In 2022 and early 2023, Dallas welcomed a collection of high-priced chain restaurants such as Carbone, Crown Block, Sadelle’s, and Komodo. In May, the New York Times seemed to respond to the trend with an article headlined “For Diners with Deep Pockets, Dallas Is the New Dubai.”

After an initial and almost universal huh?, Dallas reacted to the Times piece with a flurry of reflective columns (including one in PaperCity) on the state of our local restaurant industry. Several spotlighted the city’s brilliant, locally-owned restaurants.

Ultimately, it was a major headline swing rooted in (unfortunately or fortunately, depending on who you ask) some plain truths about the state of Dallas’ dining scene.

 

Texas Rangers world series
The Texas Rangers partied like the American League Champions they are. (@rangers)

The Texas Rangers Finally Get Their Win

For the first time since the team was moved to Dallas from Washington D.C. in 1972, the Rangers won the World Series, besting the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on November 1, 2023. The Texas team’s inspiring resilience brought several stars to Arlington’s Globe Life Field throughout the week, including Travis Kelce, H.E.R. (who performed the national anthem before Game 1), and, naturally, George W. Bush.

 

Kevin Von Erich attends The Iron Claw premiere at the Texas Theatre in Dallas. (photo by Zack Huggins)

Dallas is Von Erich Country

Director Sean Durkin skipped the Telluride and Sundance to debut his A24 wrestling drama, The Iron Claw, in Dallas, where the red carpet was rolled out for Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Kevin Von Eric. “Welcome to Von Erich Country” was emblazoned across the marquee of Oak Cliff’s historic Texas Theatre, just three miles from the now-demolished arena where the famous wrestling family used to compete.

“We wanted to come back to where the story is — and bring the family together here, and this seemed like the right place,” Durkin told The Dallas Morning News.

The Iron Claw will have a wide release exclusively in theaters on December 22, 2023.

De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Curated Collection

Swipe
4429 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4429 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,899,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
4429 Colgate Avenue
3704 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3704 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3704 Marquette Street
6803 Kenwood Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6803 Kenwood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,989,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6803 Kenwood Avenue
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,849,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,449,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
9308 Guernsey Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9308 Guernsey Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
9308 Guernsey Lane
6812 Hunters Glen
University Park
FOR SALE

6812 Hunters Glen
Dallas, TX

$16,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6812 Hunters Glen
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X