The Best Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

Immersive Photo Experiences, Festivals, and Woodstock for Dogs

BY // 05.11.21
Pop! Dallas

POP! by SnowDay, an immersive photo experiences, opens at Galleria Dallas this Friday. (Courtesy)

From new immersive photo experiences to Woodstock for dogs, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

POP! by SnowDay Opens

From the same minds behind SnowDay, an immersive photo experience during the holidays, comes POP!. Beginning on May 15 through September 6, you can visit the the experience at Galleria Dallas. POP! features more than 24 rooms and photo opportunities, including seven photo moments with integrated professional cameras and lighting. Images are then sent immediately to your phone through a touchless RFID technology. Tickets are available here.

 

The Boho Market Victory Park
The Boho Market at Victory Park is this Saturday. (Courtesy)

Victory Park Boho Market

On Saturday from 4 pm to 8 pm, don’t miss The Boho Market at Victory Park. One of the largest. makers’ markets in Texas, the event features local, handmade, vintage products. There will also be live music and food. Just RSVP before you go.

Boots, Brews, and BBQ

In Addison this Saturday night, Addison After Dark is featuring a free, one-day festival with line dancing, music from Straight Tequila Night, lasso throwing, barbecue, and beer. Food trucks like Tu Bones BBQ and Street Bites will be serving burgers, ribs, brisket, and tacos.

 

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
Kate Weiser Chocolate Dallas
Learn how to hand paint bonbons at Kate Weiser Chocolate. (Courtesy)

Hand Painted Bonbon Class

This Saturday at 7 pm, sign up for a hand painted bonbon class at Kate Weiser Chocolate at Trinity Groves. For $100 per person, you’ll learn and practice the four steps that go into creating these chocolate delicacies. Each person will also receive a 15 piece artist collection to take home. Make sure to bring closed toe shoes and a face mask. Those ages 21 and up can also bring their own wine or beer to enjoy.

37th Annual Main Street Fest “Reimagined”

Head to Grapevine this Saturday and Sunday for the annual Main Street Fest in historic downtown Grapevine. “Re-imagined to a simpler time” when businesses were the main focus of the festival, the event is free and includes food, shopping, and a craft beer experience. There will be live music, European-style theatrical street performances, turkey legs, funnel cakes, and more. You can purchase tickets to the craft brew experience, which includes a souvenir glass and eight 3-ounce tastings, here.

 

Mutts
Woofstock 2021 is taking place at MUTTS Canine Cantina in Fort Worth.

Woofstock 2021

This year, the annual Woofstock festival from MUTTS Canine Cantina is taking place at the Fort Worth park on Saturday, May 15. Members and their pups are invited to attend the all-day festival starting at 11 am. Non-members can also purchase a day pass for $9. The event features local vendors, craft beers from Rahr & Sons, and floral crowns from Token Flowers. Adoptable pets will also be on-site for those looking for a new furry friend.

