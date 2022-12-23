Truth be told, the best Dallas and Fort Worth brunches, spas, and taco joints usually take the top yearly slots per Google Analytics, but reading between the lines reveals a selection of popular news stories that highlight 2022 in a way those well-loved lists can’t quite manage. This year, we saw a touch of Hollywood in North Texas, fantastic new dining opportunities across the city, and a little fundraising drama. So before we dive into 2023, we wanted to showcase the stories that attracted readers nearly as much as we loved reporting them.

Taylor Sheridan Brought the Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere to Fort Worth

The people (about 12.1 million of them) love Yellowstone as much as Taylor Sheridan loves Fort Worth. When executives at the Paramount Network asked if he’d like to premiere season 5 of his modern-day Western in Dallas (after Sheridan refused Los Angeles or New York), the showrunner replied, “That’s about 30 miles too far to the east. This time Hollywood comes to Fort Worth, instead of the other way around.”

Read the full story here.

Infamous Texas Ax Murderer Candy Montgomery Will Get the Hollywood Treatment (Twice) This Year

This year, North Texas was highlighted in a true crime drama based on a 1980 murder committed by Candy Montgomery in Wylie. It’s a notoriously juicy story, featuring an affair, 80s-era suburbia, female friendship, and (notably) female rage. The Hulu mini-series Candy debuted in May and stars Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey. The second series (on HBO Max) called Love and Death will stream in 2023.

Read the full story here.

10 Classic Dallas Restaurants That Are Always Worth the Visit

Dallas’ restaurant and bar scene is constantly changing, with new hotspots and must-try places continuously making headlines. But it’s the classic spots that truly make the city’s dining scene special. With origins as early as 1950, these restaurants have persisted in our ever-evolving dining scene, and for good reason.

Check out the full list here.

The Texas Design and Architecture Icons That Define the State

Great architecture is always in style. This year, we debuted our annual design icons series with 100 glorious examples of Texas’ design lexicon.

From John Staub to Charles Dilbeck, Ellsworth Kelly’s installation Austin at the Blanton Museum of Art to the movie Giant, the sweeping survey took countless hours to compile, and was helped along the way with guidance from colleagues in the design world.

Read the full feature here.

Our Favorite New Restaurants in Dallas — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

The first story in our new series this year, The Best New Restaurants in Dallas — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot, this roundup featured seven new dining concepts. From The Mexican to Sadelle’s, we visited them all to help you narrow down the best of the buzziest (and some of the best cocktails and dishes).

Read the full story here.

Meow Wolf to Bring Its Otherworldly Immersive Art Experience to Texas

Immersive art experience Meow Wolf is coming to Dallas and Houston and we got scoop from Executive Creative Director Dale Sheehan. Opened in Santa Fe in 2016, the otherworldly experience has since expanded to new portals in Las Vegas and Denver. As for why Grapevine Mills was chosen for the DFW portal? We got the answer.

Read the full feature here.

Tim Love’s New Italian Restaurant Is His Most Intimate Fort Worth Spot Yet

The opening from Fort Worth’s leading chef is always newsworthy, but Tim Love’s Caterina’s, a swanky new concept in the historic Stockyards, drew particular attention for a particular patron request: no cellphones.

“I wanted to create a little jewel box,” Love told PaperCity. “A place where people could get dressed up, and enjoy a relaxed meal and good conversation.”

Read the full feature here.

Inside the Fight for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2022

The annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House, the longstanding, design-centric fundraiser for the TK, doesn’t often court controversy, but the 2022 Dallas iteration of the glamorous event sparked a bit of debate. After an alleged miscommunication with the City about permits, the Show House was allowed to open in Preston Hollow for just one weekend (as opposed to the usual full month). Designers rallied, design lovers turned out, and all worked out in the end. However, if Kips Bay returns to Dallas next year (and we hope they do), Preston Hollow won’t likely playlist host.

Read the full story here.

The 9 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — June 2022 Edition

With soaring interest rates in Texas and a recession looming, perusing multi-million dollar properties from Austin to Old Preston Hollow provided a surreal kind of escapism this summer, even if it led to little actual home buying. (The majority of these properties are still very much on the market.)

Read the full story here.