The Best Things To Do in Dallas on This First Spring Weekend

Exciting Art Exhibits, '80s Skate Nights, Live Music, and Pop-Up Markets

03.16.21
Yoshitomo Nara Dallas Contemporary

See this large pup at Dallas Contemporary's new Yoshitomo Nara exhibit starting this Saturday. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

The first day of Spring is officially this Saturday, May 20. To celebrate, several Dallas venues are hosting live music events and pop-up markets. There are also exciting new art exhibits and ice skating parties to enjoy.

Yoshimoto Nara at Dallas Contemporary

This Saturday, March 20 marks opening day of the highly-anticipated career survey of Japanese artist and leader of the Superflat movement Yoshitomo Nara at Dallas Contemporary. The exhibit will feature a selection of paintings, drawings and sculptures from the start of Nara’s career in 2006 to now. Curated by adjunct curator Pedro Alonzo, I Forgot Their Names and Often Can’t Remember Their Faces but Remember Their Voices Well is a collection of Nara’s work that portrays subjects in complex emotional states. Reserve your spot here.

Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

Beginning on Thursday, March 18, you’ll be able to view the Dallas Museum of Art’s latest exhibit highlighting Spanish artist Juan Gris. The first exhibit in over 35 years dedicated to the artist, Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris is a collection of almost 40 pieces that focus on Gris’ contributions to the Cubist movement from 1911 to 1926. Tickets cost $16 for adults.

 

The Rustic Dallas Weekend
Celebrate the first day of Spring at The Rustic this Saturday. (Courtesy)

First Day of Spring Celebration at The Rustic

To celebrate the first day of Spring, one of Uptown’s most popular outdoor venues is hosting a pop-up market with floral activations and live music on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. The market will be hosted by House of Velvet Rose and flower crowns will be crafted by Token Flowers Dallas.

’80s Skate Night at Galleria Dallas

To coincide with Galleria Dallas’ “She’s Got the Look: Fashion From the ’80s” exhibit which is currently on display, the Galleria Ice Skating Center is hosting a ‘80s skate night on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Dress in your best ’80s attire and listen to hits from the era while you ice skate. Admission is $12 and skate rental is $5.

The Kessler Theater Dallas
The Kessler Theater kicks off Spring on The Green on their outdoor stage this weekend. (Courtesy of The Kessler)

Spring on The Green

This Friday and Saturday, head to The Kessler Theater for the kickoff of Spring on The Green. An evening of bites, drinks, and live acoustic music on the outdoor stage, Sara Hickman performs on Friday and Doug Burr on Saturday. The series is free, but you can reserve a picnic table online.

