How Gen Z and Millennials Are Reshaping Divorce With Dallas Attorney Alyssa S. Hernandez at Calabrese Budner

Divorce is still divorce. It’s personal, emotional, and often complicated. But the way people approach it is changing, and that shift is most noticeable among the younger crowd, millennials and Gen Z. They’re not coming in with the same expectations their parents had. And they’re definitely not interested in divorcing the same way that previous generations did.

“Today, my millennial and Gen Z clients are thinking about divorce very differently right from the start,” says Alyssa S. Hernandez, an attorney with Calabrese Budner. “They’re asking how to move through the process in a way that makes sense for their child, their mental and emotional health, and their financial well-being now and after it’s over.” That change in perspective shapes everything from how cases begin to how they resolve.

They Want Clarity, Not Confusion

Younger clients want to understand the process upfront to make a well-rounded, informed decision on strategy. “How long is this going to take? What is this going to cost? What are my options if we can’t reach an agreement right away? What would the judge do?” Hernandez says. “Those are the questions we hear right away.” Understandably, they want those answers to be honest. “Almost all of my millennial and Gen Z clients appreciate the sometimes necessary harsh truths about the divorce process,” she says.

Having grown up with instant access to information, they expect the same level of responsiveness. “With Google, AI, and social media, they’re used to being informed about anything,” Hernandez says. For law firms, that means communication has to be tighter, and explanations have to be in-depth. Younger clients will fact-check you on what they’ve already researched, and they want to know the why — and rightfully so. Law firms need to make sure they are setting the expectations about communication and responsiveness early on with younger clients. “It’s really important to the younger generations that they hear from their lawyer often, even if it’s just a check in.” Hernandez says.

Fighting Isn’t Their Goal

Another noticeable shift: Younger clients have less interest in drawn-out conflict. That doesn’t mean they avoid difficult issues. They don’t. But they’re more intentional about how they approach them. “A lot of my younger clients aren’t asking how to ‘win’ every issue,” Hernandez says. “They’re asking what actually gets them to a resolution.” For some, that means staying out of court as much as possible. For others, it means being strategic about when to take a firm position and when to let something go. There’s a growing understanding that not every disagreement is worth the cost, financially or emotionally.

“The goal is not to avoid conflict entirely,” Hernandez says. “It’s to use it when it’s necessary and not to create more of it than needed. I always tell my clients, ‘There’s a price to peace,’ and my younger clients get what I mean straight away.”

Technology is Reshaping the Process — For Better and Worse

If there’s one area where the generational shift is most obvious, it’s technology. Younger clients walk in with more information than ever before. They’ve read articles, browsed social media, and, in many cases, used AI tools to try to understand their situation before they even contact a lawyer. “Sometimes that’s helpful; sometimes it creates confusion,” Hernandez says.

AI and online resources can give a general sense of how divorce works, but they can’t account for the nuances of a specific case. “Divorce, especially a divorce that involves parenting disputes or complex assets, is very fact-specific,” she says.

Financial transactions particularly are more visible than ever. Between banking apps, payment platforms, and digital records, there is often a clearer picture of how money moves. “That transparency can be helpful,” Hernandez says. “But it also means there’s less room to explain things away.”

Social media adds another layer of confusion. It can shape expectations, sometimes unrealistically. “I’ve had to tell my younger clients that your friend’s divorce that they’ve been posting about on their Instagram story is not your divorce. The TikTok of the lawyer from California that you watched has nothing to do with your Texas divorce. Again, it’s all fact specific,” Hernandez says. Law firms should identify early on what information clients have learned online in order to set realistic expectations.

Social media activity, including AI conversations, can also become evidence — a fact that most clients, regardless of their generation, are unaware of. “People forget how much of their life is documented and visible, even with a private account,” Hernandez says. “What you post, what you message, how you move money, what you ask AI about … It all leaves a discoverable trail.”

Parenting With the Long View in Mind

For millennials and Gen Z clients with children, co-parenting is often approached with a longer lens. “Younger clients tend to want a parenting plan that works for everyone,” Hernandez says. The focus is on building something sustainable, not just a plan for the moment. “My younger clients are consistently trying to make intentional decisions so that they aren’t back in the courtroom in a year,” she says.

A Quieter Kind of Change

This isn’t a dramatic overhaul of the legal system; the laws haven’t drastically changed, and the core issues in divorce remain the same. What’s changed is how people want to move through the process. “It’s less about proving a point,” Hernandez says, “and more about getting to a place where you can start the next part of your life.”

Less drama. More strategy. For millennials and Gen Z, that approach isn’t just a preference, it’s an expectation.