The 10 Best Breakfast Restaurants In The Woodlands — From Lobster Benedict to Breakfast Burritos, These Morning Meals Deliver
Eggs Take Center Stage and Steal the Show
By Jillian Richstone //
Enjoy everything from omelets and breakfast fried rice to shrimp and grits topped with a sunny-side up egg at Snooze. It is one of the best breakfast spots in The Woodlands.
Dig into one of Another Broken Egg Cafe's signature omelets, from the Lobster & Brie Omelet to the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet. (Photo courtesy Another Broken Egg)
From breakfast tacos and frittatas to hearty breakfast bowls, First Watch serves plenty of morning favorites worth waking up for. (Photo courtesy First Watch)
Madame Brioche brings a taste of France to The Woodlands with dishes like this Smoked Salmon Croissant. (Photo courtesy Madame Brioche)
Weekend brunch at State Fare includes everything from Birria Benedict and chicken fried steak and eggs to sweet griddlecakes. (Photo courtesy State Fare)
The Hearsay Short Rib Hash combines tender shredded beef, crispy potatoes, bell peppers and onions, all topped with perfectly cooked eggs. (Photo courtesy Hearsay)
Tommy Bahama's Filet Mignon and Eggs pairs a tender steak with over-easy eggs, herb chimichurri and breakfast potatoes. (Photo courtesy Tommy Bahama)
Runny yolks, fluffy omelets and perfectly poached eggs never go out of style. Whether you’re craving a classic breakfast plate or something more adventurous, The Woodlands has plenty of memorable breakfast restaurants to start the day. Some mornings call for a simple plate of eggs. Others call for a loaded breakfast burrito or a steaming skillet of shakshouka.
These restaurants are serving some of the area’s most egg-cellent Benedicts, omelets and breakfast staples.
Here are the Best Breakfast Restaurants in The Woodlands:
Hearsay on The Waterway
At Hearsay, breakfast comes with a Southern-inspired flair.
Favorites include eggs Benedict, brunch steak & eggs and the breakfast taco trio. Of course, there’s also the salmon omelet and farmers omelet to indulge in. Don’t forget to add a side of fontina grits to make your meal egg-stra satisfying.
Hearsay offers its indulgent breakfast and brunch options on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm.
To view the menu and make reservations, go here.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar
9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Breakfast at The Audrey comes with plenty of upscale options. The Breakfast at Tiffany’s includes two eggs any style, along with bacon, two sausages, toast, jam, butter, Parmesan grits or potatoes.
Or elevate your eggs Benedict with the coastal Benedict, where you can choose between Maine lobster or Chesapeake crab cake. The menu also features an egg and prosciutto benedict and smoked salmon omelet.
Polish it off with a mimosa or specialty brunch cocktail.
For the full menu and to make reservations, go here.
With a whole menu section called “Egg-ceptionnals,” Madame Brioche is a breakfast destination worth exploring. This intimate French restaurant sits just outside The Woodlands and imports flour and butter directly from France.
Breakfast options include the French Way, which features two oeufs cage-free à la coque (soft-boiled eggs) with smoked salmon or cooked ham, avocado and toasted brioche sticks on the side. More traditional favorites include the American breakfast, eggs Benedict and cowboy breakfast.
To see the full menu, go here.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands
1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
State Fare Kitchen & Bar serves up plenty of breakfast favorites on the weekends. Options include the State Fare Breakfast, crawfish & creole Benedict, ham & cheese omelet, chicken fried steak & eggs, birria Benedict and birria beef hash.
Add a sweet side of Belgian waffles or buttermilk griddlecakes to make it a true breakfast feast.
State Fare is open on Saturdays and Sundays for breakfast and brunch from 10 am to 4 pm.
To see the full menu and make reservations, go here.
Snooze, an A.M Eatery
Whether it’s a weekday craving or a weekend treat, Snooze knows how to do breakfast right.
The extensive menu includes everything from the Snooze classic and Denver omelet to favorites like the habanero pork belly breakfast fried rice or shrimp & grits topped with a sunny-side up egg.
For the full menu and to make a reservation, go here.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
19075 Interstate 45, Suite 102
Shenandoah, TX 77385 | Map
Another Broken Egg Cafe has built a menu around breakfast favorites.
Try the bacon & egg grilled tomato Benedict or the smoked salmon Benedict for delicious takes on a classic. Omelet lovers can choose from the Cajun shrimp & crawfish omelet, lobster & brie omelet or the supreme omelet stuffed with sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese.
For the full menu and to make a reservation, go here.
Postino
If you’re looking for elevated breakfast dishes, Postino has a variety of upscale options.
Favorites include the Classic Remix with bacon or sausage, meatball shakshouka and the focaccia stack.
Top off your meal with a Postino mimosa, espresso martini or prickly pear mezcal margarita.
Breakfast and brunch are served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm.
For the full menu and to make reservations, go here.
First Watch – The Woodands
First Watch offers everything from breakfast classics to more creative morning dishes.
Choose from the elevated egg sandwich, barbacoa breakfast tacos or a traditional breakfast. The smoked salmon and roasted vegetable frittata is also a favorite, along with several Benedicts, omelets and breakfast bowls.
Pair your plate with a specialty iced coffee or refreshing juice, or get boozy with the cinnamon toast cereal milk, spiked lavender lemonade or a classic mimosa.
To see the full menu or to make reservations, go here.
Local Table
The Woodlands
4223 Research Forest Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Local Table features “Brunch for Lunch” Mondays through Fridays from 11 am to 3 pm.
Made with locally sourced, farm-fresh, cage-free eggs, the Huevos Rancheros features jalapeño sausage, cheddar, a Texas caviar blend and tortilla chips topped with three fried eggs. Avocado and pico de gallo add freshness, while rosemary fingerling potatoes and flour tortillas round out the plate.
If weather permits, dine outside on the patio.
Check out the menu for the complete list of breakfast dishes.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
Tommy Bahama has exactly what you’re looking for in a high-protein breakfast: steak and eggs. Alongside a steak, enjoy over-easy eggs, poblano rajas, herb chimichurri and breakfast potatoes.
This Market Street hotspot has the perfect patio, with a great view of all the happenings on the lawn at this lively mixed-use development.
Breakfast favorites are available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm. Reserve a table here or walk-in.
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