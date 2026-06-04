The 10 Best Breakfast Restaurants In The Woodlands — From Lobster Benedict to Breakfast Burritos, These Morning Meals Deliver

Tommy Bahama's Filet Mignon and Eggs pairs a tender steak with over-easy eggs, herb chimichurri and breakfast potatoes. (Photo courtesy Tommy Bahama)

The Hearsay Short Rib Hash combines tender shredded beef, crispy potatoes, bell peppers and onions, all topped with perfectly cooked eggs. (Photo courtesy Hearsay)

Weekend brunch at State Fare includes everything from Birria Benedict and chicken fried steak and eggs to sweet griddlecakes. (Photo courtesy State Fare)

Madame Brioche brings a taste of France to The Woodlands with dishes like this Smoked Salmon Croissant. (Photo courtesy Madame Brioche)

From breakfast tacos and frittatas to hearty breakfast bowls, First Watch serves plenty of morning favorites worth waking up for. (Photo courtesy First Watch)

Dig into one of Another Broken Egg Cafe's signature omelets, from the Lobster & Brie Omelet to the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet. (Photo courtesy Another Broken Egg)

Enjoy everything from omelets and breakfast fried rice to shrimp and grits topped with a sunny-side up egg at Snooze. It is one of the best breakfast spots in The Woodlands.

Runny yolks, fluffy omelets and perfectly poached eggs never go out of style. Whether you’re craving a classic breakfast plate or something more adventurous, The Woodlands has plenty of memorable breakfast restaurants to start the day. Some mornings call for a simple plate of eggs. Others call for a loaded breakfast burrito or a steaming skillet of shakshouka.

These restaurants are serving some of the area’s most egg-cellent Benedicts, omelets and breakfast staples.

Here are the Best Breakfast Restaurants in The Woodlands: