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The 10 Best Breakfast Restaurants In The Woodlands — From Lobster Benedict to Breakfast Burritos, These Morning Meals Deliver

Eggs Take Center Stage and Steal the Show

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Enjoy everything from omelets and breakfast fried rice to shrimp and grits topped with a sunny-side up egg at Snooze. It is one of the best breakfast spots in The Woodlands.

Enjoy everything from omelets and breakfast fried rice to shrimp and grits topped with a sunny-side up egg at Snooze. It is one of the best breakfast spots in The Woodlands.

Dig into one of Another Broken Egg Cafe's signature omelets, from the Lobster & Brie Omelet to the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet. (Photo courtesy Another Broken Egg)

Dig into one of Another Broken Egg Cafe's signature omelets, from the Lobster & Brie Omelet to the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet. (Photo courtesy Another Broken Egg)

From breakfast tacos and frittatas to hearty breakfast bowls, First Watch serves plenty of morning favorites worth waking up for. (Photo courtesy First Watch)

From breakfast tacos and frittatas to hearty breakfast bowls, First Watch serves plenty of morning favorites worth waking up for. (Photo courtesy First Watch)

Madame Brioche brings a taste of France to The Woodlands with dishes like this Smoked Salmon Croissant. (Photo courtesy Madame Brioche)

Madame Brioche brings a taste of France to The Woodlands with dishes like this Smoked Salmon Croissant. (Photo courtesy Madame Brioche)

Weekend brunch at State Fare includes everything from Birria Benedict and chicken fried steak and eggs to sweet griddlecakes. (Photo courtesy State Fare)

Weekend brunch at State Fare includes everything from Birria Benedict and chicken fried steak and eggs to sweet griddlecakes. (Photo courtesy State Fare)

The Hearsay Short Rib Hash combines tender shredded beef, crispy potatoes, bell peppers and onions, all topped with perfectly cooked eggs. (Photo courtesy Hearsay)

The Hearsay Short Rib Hash combines tender shredded beef, crispy potatoes, bell peppers and onions, all topped with perfectly cooked eggs. (Photo courtesy Hearsay)

Tommy Bahama's Filet Mignon and Eggs pairs a tender steak with over-easy eggs, herb chimichurri and breakfast potatoes. (Photo courtesy Tommy Bahama)

Tommy Bahama's Filet Mignon and Eggs pairs a tender steak with over-easy eggs, herb chimichurri and breakfast potatoes. (Photo courtesy Tommy Bahama)

Runny yolks, fluffy omelets and perfectly poached eggs never go out of style. Whether you’re craving a classic breakfast plate or something more adventurous, The Woodlands has plenty of memorable breakfast restaurants to start the day. Some mornings call for a simple plate of eggs. Others call for a loaded breakfast burrito or a steaming skillet of shakshouka.

These restaurants are serving some of the area’s most egg-cellent Benedicts, omelets and breakfast staples.

Here are the Best Breakfast Restaurants in The Woodlands:

Hearsay on The Waterway

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Avenue, Suite 105
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Hearsay deviled eggs

Hearsay's deviled eggs are topped with bacon jam and fresh chives for a savory start to the day.

At Hearsay, breakfast comes with a Southern-inspired flair.

Favorites include eggs Benedict, brunch steak & eggs and the breakfast taco trio. Of course, there’s also the salmon omelet and farmers omelet to indulge in. Don’t forget to add a side of fontina grits to make your meal egg-stra satisfying.

Hearsay offers its indulgent breakfast and brunch options on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm.

To view the menu and make reservations, go here.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar

9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-924-8500

Website

The Audrey Breakfast at Tiffanys CK credit

The Audrey's Breakfast at Tiffany's is a hearty breakfast plate with all the classics.

Breakfast at The Audrey comes with plenty of upscale options. The Breakfast at Tiffany’s includes two eggs any style, along with bacon, two sausages, toast, jam, butter, Parmesan grits or potatoes.

Or elevate your eggs Benedict with the coastal Benedict, where you can choose between Maine lobster or Chesapeake crab cake. The menu also features an egg and prosciutto benedict and smoked salmon omelet.

Polish it off with a mimosa or specialty brunch cocktail.

For the full menu and to make reservations, go here.

Madame Brioche

The Woodlands

2400 FM 1488 , Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77384  |  Map

 

Website

Madam Briosh croque madame

Madame Brioche puts a French twist on breakfast classics with dishes like this Croque Madame.

With a whole menu section called “Egg-ceptionnals,” Madame Brioche is a breakfast destination worth exploring. This intimate French restaurant sits just outside The Woodlands and imports flour and butter directly from France.

Breakfast options include the French Way, which features two oeufs cage-free à la coque (soft-boiled eggs) with smoked salmon or cooked ham, avocado and toasted brioche sticks on the side. More traditional favorites include the American breakfast, eggs Benedict and cowboy breakfast.

To see the full menu, go here.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-825-5368

Website

State Fare egg kimichi

State Fare's Kimchi and Egg Fried Rice is topped with a crispy egg and drizzled with gochujang aioli.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar serves up plenty of breakfast favorites on the weekends. Options include the State Fare Breakfast, crawfish & creole Benedict, ham & cheese omelet, chicken fried steak & eggs, birria Benedict and birria beef hash.

Add a sweet side of Belgian waffles or buttermilk griddlecakes to make it a true breakfast feast.

State Fare is open on Saturdays and Sundays for breakfast and brunch from 10 am to 4 pm.

To see the full menu and make reservations, go here.

Snooze, an A.M Eatery

The Woodlands

2415 Research Forest Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Snooze classic

Snooze serves up everything from classic breakfast plates to inventive egg dishes.

Whether it’s a weekday craving or a weekend treat, Snooze knows how to do breakfast right.

The extensive menu includes everything from the Snooze classic and Denver omelet to favorites like the habanero pork belly breakfast fried rice or shrimp & grits topped with a sunny-side up egg.

For the full menu and to make a reservation, go here.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

19075 Interstate 45, Suite 102
Shenandoah, TX 77385  |  Map

 

936-273-2011

Website

Another broken egg al pastor benedict

Another Broken Egg Cafe serves creative brunch dishes like the Al Pastor Benedict, topped with poached eggs, hollandaise, spicy red pepper sauce and green onions.

Another Broken Egg Cafe has built a menu around breakfast favorites.

Try the bacon & egg grilled tomato Benedict or the smoked salmon Benedict for delicious takes on a classic. Omelet lovers can choose from the Cajun shrimp & crawfish omelet, lobster & brie omelet or the supreme omelet stuffed with sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese.

For the full menu and to make a reservation, go here.

Postino

The Woodlands

2025 Hughes Landing Blvd Suite , Suite 11001
The Woodlands , TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Postino Meatball Shakshuka

Postino's Meatball Shakshouka combines soft-boiled eggs, meatballs and spicy arrabbiata sauce.

If you’re looking for elevated breakfast dishes, Postino has a variety of upscale options.

Favorites include the Classic Remix with bacon or sausage, meatball shakshouka and the focaccia stack.

Top off your meal with a Postino mimosa, espresso martini or prickly pear mezcal margarita.

Breakfast and brunch are served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm.

For the full menu and to make reservations, go here.

First Watch – The Woodands

The Woodlands

1620 Research Forest Drive , #100
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

First Watch Spread

Designed for sharing, The First Watch breakfast spread features a variety of sweet and savory favorites.

First Watch offers everything from breakfast classics to more creative morning dishes.

Choose from the elevated egg sandwich, barbacoa breakfast tacos or a traditional breakfast. The smoked salmon and roasted vegetable frittata is also a favorite, along with several Benedicts, omelets and breakfast bowls.

Pair your plate with a specialty iced coffee or refreshing juice, or get boozy with the cinnamon toast cereal milk, spiked lavender lemonade or a classic mimosa.

To see the full menu or to make reservations, go here.

Local Table

The Woodlands

4223 Research Forest Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

346-372-8427

Website

Local Table Recovery Burrito

Local Table's Recovery Burrito is loaded with eggs, sausage, cheddar and bourbon mushroom gravy.

Local Table features “Brunch for Lunch” Mondays through Fridays from 11 am to 3 pm.

Made with locally sourced, farm-fresh, cage-free eggs, the Huevos Rancheros features jalapeño sausage, cheddar, a Texas caviar blend and tortilla chips topped with three fried eggs. Avocado and pico de gallo add freshness, while rosemary fingerling potatoes and flour tortillas round out the plate.

If weather permits, dine outside on the patio.

Check out the menu for the complete list of breakfast dishes.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive , #700
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Filet & Eggs – Brunch Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

Tommy Bahama elevates the classic steak-and-eggs breakfast with a filet mignon, over-easy eggs and breakfast potatoes.

Tommy Bahama has exactly what you’re looking for in a high-protein breakfast: steak and eggs. Alongside a steak, enjoy over-easy eggs, poblano rajas, herb chimichurri and breakfast potatoes.

This Market Street hotspot has the perfect patio, with a great view of all the happenings on the lawn at this lively mixed-use development.

Breakfast favorites are available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm. Reserve a table here or walk-in.

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