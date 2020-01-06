Dallas’ Best Fitness Centers, Gyms, Pilates Studios and More

It’s that time of year where New Year’s resolutions to work out more kick off. Thankfully, Dallas has got tons of places to meet your goals, whether it be to lose weight, gain strength, or just maintain a healthy lifestyle. From cycling and weight training to yoga and versa climbing, there is a Dallas gym, fitness center, yoga haven or pilates studio for every workout level and interest.

Here are the Best 10 Fitness Studios in Dallas:

Class Studios

2801 N. Central Expressway, Suite 100 & 6116 Luther Lane

Opened just two years ago at West Village, Class Studios has quickly gained a cult following for its heart pumping spin classes and killer strength training workouts. Fitness guru Jasmine Zutter founded the new hybrid studio with one goal in mind: to mix things up. A second location also just opened up at Preston Center, which brings on new classes like Sprint60 and Sculpt45.

What’s nice about Class Studios is that you can mix and match classes at both locations as all is included in one membership.

Barry’s Bootcamp

3600 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150

Next

Barry’s has long been known for its high intensity cardio and weight training workouts that take place in The Red Room. After initially debuting in places like Los Angeles and New York, Barry’s finally came to Dallas in 2017. Since 1998, Barry’s has proved that its bright red lights, loud music and motivating instructors are the real deal if you’re looking to get in shape

I’ve done a few classes and I must say the atmosphere and feeling like you really, really worked out afterwards is worth the soreness that follows.

Barry’s Bootcamp is a celebrity favorite.

CycleBar

2020 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 180

Located in the fancy McKinney & Olive building on Cedar Springs Road, CycleBar came about two years ago, adding to the pretty saturated spin scene in Dallas. I’m an avid attendee of the Classic class and I never get tired of it. Differing from other spin studios, CycleBar allows you to track your stats and even compete against others in class with “races.”

Two flat screen televisions sit high up behind the instructor on either side and are turned on only for these races. Otherwise, the room is filled with red and light blue lights, hardly ever pitch black which I have experienced before and would really rather not. Also, shoes are free to rent.

Unique to CycleBar, the spin studio tracks stats and allows competition. Courtesy of Classpass

TruFusion

9100 N. Central Expressway

TruFusion opened just this summer at Caruth Plaza. An Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez approved workout, the mega-gym features five studios under one roof. Classes include yoga, Pilates, cycling, HIIT, barre, boxing, kettlebell, bootcamp and more. More than 35 classes in more than 65 different styles are available each day, making member experiences as customizable as possible to achieve different fitness level and goals. So if you get bored with one kind of workout very quickly, this place is for you.

Corepower Yoga

1700 Cedar Springs Road (Victory Park)

With five locations in Dallas, CorePower Yoga has proved itself popular with its core-focused hot yoga and sculpting exercises. Classes vary from a beginner level C1 class and increase in heat and difficulty to a Hot Power Fusion class. All you have to bring is a yoga mat, towel and water, or you can rent a mat for $2.

A brand new studio just opened in West Villag for those close to Uptown. And if you’re new to the studio, your first week is free.

F45 Training

1710 Payne Street

F45 Training also has several locations sprinkled throughout Dallas with its main arena being in Victory Park. In F45, the F stands for functional training, which includes a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared towards everyday movement. The Aussie-born workout is 45 minutes long and is split up in days.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday are for cardio, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday for resistance and Saturday is for recovery and hybrid sessions. If you’re new here, you can also try a seven day free trial.

VITAL Fitness Studio

1608 Main Street

Located inside of The Joule hotel, VITAL has several kinds of workouts under one roof. Cycling, boxing, yoga, TRX, HIIT and personal training are available and use state of the art equipment including Stages indoor bikes, color-changing croma LED lights and performance IQ metrics. For $150 a month, partake in unlimited Rhythm Ride, Strength, Flex & Flow and more classes.

Rise Nation

4640 McKinney Avenue, Suite 140

If you love climbing and sweating a lot while climbing, Rise Nation could be your new favorite studio. All the 30 minute workout uses is a Versaclimber. You may think 30 minutes isn’t very long, but trust me, I’ve tried it and this place works you very hard in a short amount of time

Classes are divided into levels. Level 1 ranges from 700 to 2,500 feet climbed, Level 2 from 1,500 to 3,500, and Level 3 climbs up to 6,000 feet. It’s tough, but with the right form (which you can learn in Level 1) it ends up being a great and challenging workout.

Session Pilates

3121 N. Fitzhugh Avenue

With locations in Uptown, Lakewood, and Lovers Lane, Session Pilates is taking over the pilates scene in Dallas. In a 50 minute workout, music (and an instructor) will have you moving from one exercise to the next. Session uses the Allegro 2 pilates reformer and only asks that you bring water and non-slip socks with you. Besides the basic class, there’s also a 60 minute Advanced Session for those who are more experienced.

The Lakewood location of Session Pilates. Courtesy of Session Pilates

GRIT Fitness

1729 Irving Boulevard, Suite 101, 5612 SMU Boulevard, Suite 200, 4288 Spring Valley Road

Owner Brittani Rettig opened up GRIT Fitness in 2015 after finding success with her fitness blog, GRIT By Brit. Her full-body boutique fitness concept includes three kinds of classes: cardio, strength and restoration. Body Sculpt, Dance Club Cardio and Slow Stretch are just a few of the 16 classes offered.

You can also find kickboxing, cycling and high-intensity interval training in the mix. If you’re looking to try it out, there’s a $10 for first 10 days deal.