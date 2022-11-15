Michelle and Jason Witten on How They’ve Supported The Salvation Army for Nearly Two Decades

Michelle is wearing ZIMMERMANN and Eiseman Jewels. Jason is wearing his own suit (Photo by Justin Clemons, photographed at NorthPark Center).

As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program ― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― a spotlight shines upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support. Today, we’re speaking with Michelle and Jason Witten.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. This year’s Ambassadors are threaded together with a solid commitment to the community. Events that support causes important to them are united in the ultimate spirit of fashion, art, and stylish philanthropy.

And to finish off 2022’s NorthPark Ambassador list, we land on the dynamic power couple, Michelle and Jason Witten. The two have been active in the Salvation Army of North Texas since Jason’s rookie year in the NFL in 2003.

“One of our favorite memories with our children when they were young was serving Thanksgiving Dinner, early obviously because the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving every year,” Jason Witten says. “They proudly would wear their red Salvation Army apron and serve with a happy heart so eagerly. We made this a priority to do as a family.”

Nearly two decades later and the Witten family still prioritizes giving back as a family, and this year serves as Salvation Army’s NorthPark Ambassadors. NorthPark Center supports the Salvation Army’s efforts through multiple endeavors including hosting the Red Kettle Campaign onsite, as well as the Angel Tree each holiday season. A time-honored tradition that is synonymous with many family memories for all, just like the Wittens.

Holiday Gifting Swipe

















Next

Your favorite NorthPark memory.

Jason Witten: Honestly, the hustle and bustle around the holidays, going to visit the “Real” North Park Santa!

How would you describe your own personal style?

Jason Witten: We both enjoy trendy and youthful, yet something that’s around to stay for a while and will turn classic. We both would rather purchase quality items that will last for years in our closet in our shopping than quantity.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Describe your own art and fashion interests.

Jason Witten: I mean, I believe Michelle could tell you how much she would enjoy me playing the New York Giants every year, because shopping in New York would be the highlight. She and I both enjoy purchasing art for our new home we moved into a little over a year ago. We are selective over our purchases and our last several have been local Dallas artists.

Michelle Witten: I always made smart decisions with my purses and shoes so they could be passed down to our girls, right? Vintage one day! And I will be so thankful I have kept all the special ones.

Who are your role models?

Jason Witten: My Grandfather, Coach Dave Rider, who passed away last year. He was my high school football coach and the most influential man in my life.

Michelle Witten: Carol Weber. She led the Cowboys’ Bible study and was the biggest role model for parenting, relationships, and just life in general.

What keeps you driven?

Jason Witten: We both feel we are put on this earth to grow God’s Kingdom whether that’s through service, mentoring, teaching, coaching, or just loving on people. So we are driven every day, to take the focus off ourselves, and place it on what we can do for someone else. We are both passionate about service to others.

What’s a fun fact about you?

Jason Witten: I can juggle.

How do you find a moment of balance while getting it all done?

Jason Witten: We both have to hold each other accountable to make sure to take a day of rest and recharge with the freedom to not feel guilty when you need a pause. Delegating has been something new in our vocabulary that we are both working to refine every day so that we can get everything done we need.

The best advice you’ve ever heard?

Jason Witten: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.

Michelle Witten: Agree to disagree.

On the importance of giving back.

Jason Witten: We have a duty to pour into our community, to pour into others, and not take that lightly. To whom much is given, much is required and we don’t take that lightly.