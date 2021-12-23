Culture

PaperCity Dallas’ Top 5 Most-Read Lifestyle Stories of 2021

From One of the City's Most Interesting Estates to a Very Texas Celebrity Wedding

BY // 12.23.21
lifestyle stories dallas

In the foyer, April Manson in her Moxie roller skates beneath a painting by New Orleans artist Ashley Longshore. Bench by Cuellar Custom Upholstery, in Pierre Frey velvet. Antique Turkish dowry rug. Vintage Henredon chests. Chandeliers original to the house. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

And now for a massively generalized understatement: the news hasn’t always been pleasant this year. But when things get bleak, we hope you’ve found a little lightness in more frivolous reporting. Based on the numbers from this past year, that refuge was often sought in lifestyle stories about an architecturally significant Dallas estate, glittering downtown pools, and a particularly A-List Texas wedding.

Before we move on to 2022, we look back at a few fun stories that hopefully brought a bit of brightness to this crazy year — they certainly did for us.

4412_Lakeside_April_And_Jeffrey_Manson
Hal Thompson’s Italian Renaissance classic along Lakeside Drive, one of Dallas’ most prestigious streets

Inside One of Dallas’ Most Prestigious Estates, a Maximalist Work of Art in Highland Park

April and Jeff Manson’s Bold Lakeside Drive Home is a Riot of Fantasy: Read the full story

 

lifestyle stories dallas
Reserve a private poolside cabana at Thompson Dallas to unwind.

The Best Dallas Hotel Pools to Dip Into This Summer

10 Beautiful Spots Worth a Staycation or Day Pass: Read the full story

 

River Oaks District

Swipe
EXPLORE
SLEEK
JOYFUL
ENLIVENING
FASHION
ICONIC
CHIC
TIMELESS
THE EDIT
TREASURED
DISCOVER
POLISHED
CONFIDENT
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
Cruel Summer TV Show
Freeform’s new drama series, Cruel Summer, was filmed in Dallas.

Keep an Eye Out For These Dallas Locations in Freeform’s New Cruel Summer Series

The New, Bingeable Drama Filmed At a Local Bar, Preston Hollow Home, Roller Rink, and More: Read the full story

 

gwen stefani blake shelton wedding
Fancy Cakes by Lauren was one of many Dallas vendors who helped execute Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s intimate Fourth of July weekend wedding. (courtesy)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Finally Tie the Knot — Meet the Dallas Wedding Dream Team Behind the Intimate Affair

An Illustrious List of Local Favorites Helped Execute the Dreamy Weekend: Read the full story

 

lifestyle stories dallas
Completely relax in the outdoor area at Spa Adolphus.

The Most Relaxing Dallas Hotel Staycation Packages To Indulge in Right Now

Spa Treatments, Pool Access, and Complimentary Cocktails: Read the full story

 

Breathe_1279 dallas wellness
Breathe’s guided meditation studio.

BONUS: Dallas Wellness Destinations Adapt to Create a Safe Escape

{*Note: This story was technically published in 2020, but the need for feel-good wellness clearly lives on.}

The Health-Focused Reprieves May Be More Needed Than Ever: Read the full story

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Tootie Lyons Rixman
This property is listed by: Tootie Lyons Rixman (979) 277-2694 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
6978 Skull Creek Road
FOR SALE

6978 Skull Creek Road
Fayetteville, TX

$689,000 Learn More about this property
Jeannette Burger
This property is listed by: Jeannette Burger (281) 610-8274 Email Realtor
6978 Skull Creek Road
2395 Brushy Road
FOR SALE

2395 Brushy Road
Fayetteville, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christopher Diehl
This property is listed by: Christopher Diehl (979) 595-8449 Email Realtor
2395 Brushy Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
1983 Tiemann Road
FOR SALE

1983 Tiemann Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
1983 Tiemann Road
7544 FM 609
FOR SALE

7544 FM 609
La Grange, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
7544 FM 609
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X