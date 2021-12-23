PaperCity Dallas’ Top 5 Most-Read Lifestyle Stories of 2021

In the foyer, April Manson in her Moxie roller skates beneath a painting by New Orleans artist Ashley Longshore. Bench by Cuellar Custom Upholstery, in Pierre Frey velvet. Antique Turkish dowry rug. Vintage Henredon chests. Chandeliers original to the house. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

And now for a massively generalized understatement: the news hasn’t always been pleasant this year. But when things get bleak, we hope you’ve found a little lightness in more frivolous reporting. Based on the numbers from this past year, that refuge was often sought in lifestyle stories about an architecturally significant Dallas estate, glittering downtown pools, and a particularly A-List Texas wedding.

Before we move on to 2022, we look back at a few fun stories that hopefully brought a bit of brightness to this crazy year — they certainly did for us.

Inside One of Dallas’ Most Prestigious Estates, a Maximalist Work of Art in Highland Park

April and Jeff Manson’s Bold Lakeside Drive Home is a Riot of Fantasy: Read the full story.

The Best Dallas Hotel Pools to Dip Into This Summer

10 Beautiful Spots Worth a Staycation or Day Pass: Read the full story.

Keep an Eye Out For These Dallas Locations in Freeform’s New Cruel Summer Series

The New, Bingeable Drama Filmed At a Local Bar, Preston Hollow Home, Roller Rink, and More: Read the full story.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Finally Tie the Knot — Meet the Dallas Wedding Dream Team Behind the Intimate Affair

An Illustrious List of Local Favorites Helped Execute the Dreamy Weekend: Read the full story.

The Most Relaxing Dallas Hotel Staycation Packages To Indulge in Right Now

Spa Treatments, Pool Access, and Complimentary Cocktails: Read the full story.

BONUS: Dallas Wellness Destinations Adapt to Create a Safe Escape

{*Note: This story was technically published in 2020, but the need for feel-good wellness clearly lives on.}

The Health-Focused Reprieves May Be More Needed Than Ever: Read the full story.