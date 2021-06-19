Yordan Alvarez Goes Walkoff, Gets the Coldest Celebration Ever — This Pure Hitter is Only Getting Started

Yordan Alvarez Astros
Houston Astros faced the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Trevor Bauer in game two of a series at Minute Maid Park
The Astros hosted the Oakland A’s in their home season opener at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners. Lance McCullers pitches 2nd game of 2020 season a Minute Maid Park
Astros_OAK_OpeningDay_0001_web
Houston Astros faced the Chicago White Sox in game one of a weekend series at Minute Maid Park. Former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel was welcomed home before the game.
Yordan Alvarez Astros
Houston Astros faced the Chicago White Sox in game one of a weekend series at Minute Maid Park. Former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel was welcomed home before the game.
Houston Astros welcomed former Astros skipper A.J. Hinch, now managing the Detroit Tigers to Minute Maid Park
Yordan Alvarez Astros
Houston Astros lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 before a full capacity crowd at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros faced the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Trevor Bauer in game two of a series at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers played the second game of their series in the final homestand in Minute Maid Park
Outfielder George Springer visits with his former Astros teammates and coaches before his new team, the Toronto Blue Jays, began a series at Minute Maid Park. Springer is currently on the injured list and won’t be in uniform to play against his first te
Astros fans Minute Maid
01
15

Yordan Alvarez knows how to wield a bat like few others. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
15

Luis Garcia has gone from afterthought to essential Astros arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
15

Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez are powerful sluggers for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
15

Yuli Gurriel's bat is as steady and strong as ever for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
15

Minute Maid Park is a much more beautiful with fans in the stands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
15

Dusty Baker and Tony La Russa are the two oldest managers in baseball. And they could meet again in the postseason. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
15

Yordan Alvarez got plenty of love after another explosive swing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
15

Michael Brantley is a professional hitter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
15

Luis Garcia could be an underrated weapon for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
15

Yordan Alvarez knows something about creating big moments. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
15

Astros fans also made themselves heard during this intense Dodgers-Astros scene. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
15

Luis Garcia has shown strikeout stuff as an Astros starter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
15

Yuli Gurriel is usually very steady on defense. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
15

Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio and GM James Click share a laugh. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
15

Astros fans are embracing another summer of fun. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Yordan Alvarez Astros
Houston Astros faced the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Trevor Bauer in game two of a series at Minute Maid Park
The Astros hosted the Oakland A’s in their home season opener at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners. Lance McCullers pitches 2nd game of 2020 season a Minute Maid Park
Astros_OAK_OpeningDay_0001_web
Houston Astros faced the Chicago White Sox in game one of a weekend series at Minute Maid Park. Former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel was welcomed home before the game.
Yordan Alvarez Astros
Houston Astros faced the Chicago White Sox in game one of a weekend series at Minute Maid Park. Former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel was welcomed home before the game.
Houston Astros welcomed former Astros skipper A.J. Hinch, now managing the Detroit Tigers to Minute Maid Park
Yordan Alvarez Astros
Houston Astros lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 before a full capacity crowd at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros faced the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Trevor Bauer in game two of a series at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers played the second game of their series in the final homestand in Minute Maid Park
Outfielder George Springer visits with his former Astros teammates and coaches before his new team, the Toronto Blue Jays, began a series at Minute Maid Park. Springer is currently on the injured list and won’t be in uniform to play against his first te
Astros fans Minute Maid
Culture / Sporting Life

Yordan Alvarez Goes Walkoff, Gets the Coldest Celebration Ever — This Pure Hitter is Only Getting Started

Young Force From Cuba Drives a Dominant Carlos Rodon Batty, and the Astros Know His Best is Still to Come

BY // 06.19.21
Yordan Alvarez knows how to wield a bat like few others. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Luis Garcia has gone from afterthought to essential Astros arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez are powerful sluggers for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Yuli Gurriel's bat is as steady and strong as ever for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Minute Maid Park is a much more beautiful with fans in the stands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Dusty Baker and Tony La Russa are the two oldest managers in baseball. And they could meet again in the postseason. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Yordan Alvarez got plenty of love after another explosive swing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Michael Brantley is a professional hitter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Luis Garcia could be an underrated weapon for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Yordan Alvarez knows something about creating big moments. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros fans also made themselves heard during this intense Dodgers-Astros scene. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Luis Garcia has shown strikeout stuff as an Astros starter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Yuli Gurriel is usually very steady on defense. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio and GM James Click share a laugh. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros fans are embracing another summer of fun. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
15

Yordan Alvarez knows how to wield a bat like few others. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
15

Luis Garcia has gone from afterthought to essential Astros arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
15

Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez are powerful sluggers for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
15

Yuli Gurriel's bat is as steady and strong as ever for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
15

Minute Maid Park is a much more beautiful with fans in the stands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
15

Dusty Baker and Tony La Russa are the two oldest managers in baseball. And they could meet again in the postseason. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
15

Yordan Alvarez got plenty of love after another explosive swing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
15

Michael Brantley is a professional hitter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
15

Luis Garcia could be an underrated weapon for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
15

Yordan Alvarez knows something about creating big moments. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
15

Astros fans also made themselves heard during this intense Dodgers-Astros scene. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
15

Luis Garcia has shown strikeout stuff as an Astros starter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
15

Yuli Gurriel is usually very steady on defense. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
15

Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio and GM James Click share a laugh. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
15

Astros fans are embracing another summer of fun. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The ice cubes come pouring over Yordan Alvarez’s head, running down his chin and covering his shirt. Suddenly, the coolest of no-stress hitters is even more chill. Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado is the culprit, coming up from behind the big man with a full cooler and devious intentions.

Welcome to the world of walkoffs, Yordan.

The Houston Astros wonder slugger has been showing all season  that he’s much more than just a hitter of epic home runs. But this 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox that sets off a wild Friday night celebration at Minute Maid Park should be Exhibit A in Alvarez’s case for being the purest of pure professional hitters.

Yordan Alvarez just gets it done. By hook or by crook. By a roller slower than the Whataburger line at 2 am where the defense is not. Or by slicing a curving double into the right field corner that’s on a mission of its own.

That double — which allows the 37-year-old Yuli Gurriel to show all of his surprising speed and score the winning run from first in the bottom of the ninth — is the first walkout of Yordan Alvarez’s Major League career. But it’s definitely not going to be the last.

The 23-year-old who is a key to any visions of keeping this Astros’ modern mini dynasty going is still just getting started in many ways. Alvarez really has not even gotten hot this season yet. Certainly not with his prodigious power stroke.

Yet, here he is on June 19, hitting .310 with 39 runs scored and 36 RBIs. Though, he might want to work on dodging teammates chasing after him with intentions of dog piling him in joy. And ice coolers.

“The truth is I got pretty surprised actually,” Alvarez says of the frenzied walkoff celebration. “Because I didn’t realize Yuli had a chance to score on that ball. So when I got there I lifted my head up, saw that he was rounding third and thought, ‘Wow, he has a chance to score here.’

“And after that everybody came storming out there onto the field. I was a little bit surprised. I wasn’t ready for the moment.”

Yes, even a hulk of a man (at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Alvarez is the most physically imposing Astro) can get swallowed up in a happy pile of teammates jumping around and pulling on his jersey.

“I’m really happy with the moment right there,” Alvarez says. “It was very special for me. It’s the first time that I’ve felt that kind of emotion in a Big League game.”

Toppling Rodon

The Astros (41-28) have now beaten the American League pace setting White Sox in two straight games, already guaranteeing themselves at least a split of this measuring stick series before the first pitch of the third game is even thrown.

This time, Dusty Baker’s team did it by overcoming one of the most fearsome obstacles in baseball in 2021. Carlos Rodon on the mound.

With his full beard and serious demeanor, Carlos Rodon looks like a Portland coffeehouse barista. But you wouldn’t want someone to make your latte with this much force. Rodon has already racked up nine or more strikeouts in five starts this season. He’s thrown a no hitter that almost was a perfect game.

Rodon’s fastball comes in at 98, 97 MPH again and again on this night. His slider dances like it’s Al Pacino doing the tango.

But he’s gone by the time this game is decided, done in by one of the softest singles Yordan Alvarez has ever hit.

“It’s a tough team to face offensively,” Rodon says afterwards. “I was just trying to attack. They made me work.”

Yordan Alvarez Astros
Yordan Alvarez collects RBIs the way kids used to collect baseball cards. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Astros’ first hit of the night off Rodon does not come until the fifth inning. And it could not have been a softer one. Wonder slugger Yordan Alvarez just reaches down and half flicks a slider — one that’s so low and out of the zone that it almost scrapes the dirt — down a wide open third base line. With the White Sox playing a shift, there is no one to stop the dribble roller.

Alvarez sheepishly grins at first base having turned an 0-2 count into a game shifting hit, but Rodon looks seriously disgusted. And he becomes undone. For a little bit. The dominant White Sox ace proceeds to walk Carlos Correa, allow another relatively soft single to Abraham Toro and then walk Martin Maldonado, the Astros’ unimposing ninth hitter, on four pitches with the bases loaded.

“It was very special for me. It’s the first time that I’ve felt that kind of emotion in a Big League game.” — Yordan Alvarez

That bit of self-inflicted damage that even a masochist would balk at ties the game at one. And ruins Carlos Rodon’s brilliant evening. Of course, Rodon still allows only three hits and strikes out eight in seven innings, weaving together 106 pitches of near total dominance.

But it’s not enough to get the White Sox the win.

Not against an Astros team that seems to have found its grove. Baker’s squad has won 14 of its last 18 games, setting the stage for another Astros summer and fall in Houston.

“You can’t win the same way every single day,” Baker says. “One day you’re scoring runs. One day you need pitching. One day it’s defense. Winning streaks are usually about that. You find ways to win.”

Having a weapon as complete as Yordan Alvarez sure aids in that search for winning ways. The big man from Cuba gets three of the Astros’ five total hits on this night, shakes Rodon out of his dominance with that soft beating-the-shift roller. And oh yeah, wins the game in the bottom of the ninth.

“I heard that was his first walkoff,” Baker says of Alvarez’s moment. “It’s hard to imagine.”

Astros_OAK_OpeningDay_0001_web
Minute Maid Park is a much more beautiful with fans in the stands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Soon everyone is chasing Alvarez across the field as a Friday night crowd of more than 30,000 roars. Then, when Alvarez is doing the postgame interview with Julia Morales, with Astros translator Andrew Dunn-Bauman at his side, Maldonado strikes.

Some ice baths are earned. Yordan Alvarez has his first Big League walkoff. And the Astros are winning games they probably shouldn’t — when the starting pitcher has dominated them.

“Oh yeah, I enjoy it a lot,” Baker laughs about the celebration. “If I could run any faster I’d be out there myself.”

Baker needn’t worry. Few people can keep up with Yordan Alvarez and the Astros these days.

Welcome to the world of walkoffs, Yordan. Everyone expects you to make yourself at home

DeBeers
Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
107 Sage
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

107 Sage
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
107 Sage
2525 Eastside
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2525 Eastside
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2525 Eastside
5401 Fairdale
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5401 Fairdale
Houston, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5401 Fairdale
5346 Val Verde
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5346 Val Verde
Houston, TX

$1,165,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5346 Val Verde
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
1617 Woodhead
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

1617 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Doke
This property is listed by: Kate Doke (713) 205-7246 Email Realtor
1617 Woodhead
2207 Dryden
Southgate
FOR SALE

2207 Dryden
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 858-7170 Email Realtor
2207 Dryden
4019 Inverness
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness
3444 Piping Rock
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock
Houston, TX

$4,899,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock
4510 Staunton
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4510 Staunton
Houston, TX

$2,999,999 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Michele Scheffer
4510 Staunton
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X