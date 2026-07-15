Texas Summer Escapes — Your Guide to the Best Hotels Across the Lone Star State

If you’re looking for a quintessential, urban Austin getaway this summer in the heart of the hustle and bustle of it all, look no further than The Loren Austin.

If you ask someone for a recommendation on a weekend getaway in Texas, you can bet Lake Austin Spa is on the list.

Wanderlust is one of those things that just never seems to go away. There’s always a new place to add to the list.

If you’ve got the travel itch but want to stay in Texas this summer, luckily there are plenty of destinations that deliver. From luxurious spas that offer the perfect solution for a romantic couples getaway to nostalgic cabins on the banks of the Llano River (nostalgia is so en vogue right now), these are the top Texas hotels to visit this season.

Lake Austin Spa Resort

Sitting along a scenic waterfront preserve, Lake Austin Spa Resort is Austin’s iconic all-inclusive wellness destination. The award-winning retreat offers charming lakeside accommodations, rejuvenating spa experiences, wellness classes, boating, watersports, hikes and nourishing cuisine. It’s a Texan favorite to recharge and reconnect. If you ask someone for a recommendation on a weekend getaway in Texas, you can bet this one is on the list.

Castell Cabins

Discover a premier Texas Hill Country destination like no other with Castell Cabins, a cozy riverside hideaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Nearly equidistant from both Dallas and Houston, the historic, quaint town of Castell is located along the banks of the spring-fed Llano River and deep in the heart of Texas. Talk about a Texas Hill Country vacation.

The Loren Austin

Located on the edge of scenic Lady Bird Lake, The Loren Austin offers exceptional views of the city skyline and Lady Bird Lake. Guests can enjoy striking design and architecture, an enviable art collection, and Nido, their world-class top-floor restaurant, with sweeping views of the sunset over the city. If you’re looking for a quintessential, urban Austin getaway this summer in the heart of the hustle and bustle of it all, look no further than The Loren Austin.

Frame Hotels

Frame Hotels offers a quieter and more luxurious way to experience Austin. The adults-only, design-led boutique hotels sit in the heart of SoCo, with private lanais, spa-style baths, SFERRA linens, and keyless arrival. The experience feels intimate, independent, and deeply considered, while restaurants, shops, galleries, and live music are only a short walk away.

Hotel San José

Continuing the incredible options on South Congress Avenue, the iconic Hotel San José offers another vibe: a lush, hidden oasis, secluded from the bustle of one of Austin’s busiest streets. Savor a cold martini and live music at the Courtyard Lounge, take a dip in the pool, and settle in for the perfect summer respite at a coveted Austin original.

Hotel Magdalena

If you’re looking for lake house vibes this summer, escape to Hotel Magdalena. This quiet, Texas green space-inspired retreat in the heart of South Congress gives you all the lake house feels, without actually needing to clean one up yourself. Settle into a laid-back, Austin summer escape with slow mornings at Summer on Music Lane for fresh coffee, house-made pastries, and breakfast favorites before drifting into poolside afternoons, warm Texas sunsets, and nightcaps at Equipment Room.