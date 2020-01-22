San Antonio’s New Tulips Wonderland Comes From Dallas’ Flower Wizards — Fields of Joy Await

After collecting your own personal bouquet, they'll wrap it for you to take home.

It might feel like winter just finally got underway in Texas, but one company that truly screams Spring is ready to welcome you into a new lush landscape filled with blooms. You can actually find a little piece of Holland, right here in Texas.

Texas-Tulips has a knack for cultivating “early tulips” ― a method the Koeman family perfected in their homeland of the Netherlands. They found that installing plastic foil over the tulip bulbs while they were still in the field forced the tulips to flower earlier than normal, giving their horticultural farm a lead time of almost two weeks over other greenhouses.

Owner Pieter Koeman opened the first blooming tulip field in Texas in 2018, just outside of Dallas. The Dallas area fields are located at 10656 FM 2931 in nearby Pilot Point.

And now, Texas-Tulips is ready to debut its second tulip field at 15122 FM 775 in La Vernia, just east of San Antonio. Those fields open this Thursday, January 23. Plan your future flower adventures accordingly.

With lush fields blanketed in hundreds of different varieties of colorful tulips, the pick-your-own farm is open to visitors seven days a week, during the brief blooming season (which will likely end this year by early March in San Antonio). During this season, Texas-Tulips will be open from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

The Dallas fields will be open beginning in mid-February until the end of March, with hours running from 10 am to 8 pm, seven days a week. The entrance fee is $5 per person in both Dallas and San Antonio and the tulips are $2.50 per stem, so you can take your own picking basket along to stroll the fields and create your personal bouquet. They’ll even treat the stems with gel and wrap them to keep them fresh on the trip home.

It’s flower season after all.