The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Valentine’s Day Weekend

Between Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day, it’s a big weekend in Dallas. If you haven’t booked your dinner reservations, a romantic staycation, or found your S.O. (or yourself) a gift yet, we have a few suggestions. And if you’re looking for a spot to watch the Big Game or order takeout to celebrate at home on Sunday, we also have you covered with our Super Bowl guide.

But this is Dallas, so there’s plenty to do beyond dinner for two. For unique date ideas or fun ways to explore the city, we’ve collected the best concerts, art exhibits, tasting dinners, comedy shows, and more to round out your weekend.

Kacey Musgraves

For an epic Valentine’s Day date, consider taking your S.O. to see Texas-native Kacey Musgraves at American Airlines Center on Monday night. On her star-crossed: unveiled tour, the country singer-songwriter will be performing songs from her newest album, star-crossed, as well as hit like “Slow Burn” and “Happy & Sad.” King Princess and MUNA will open for the artist starting at 8 pm. Tickets are available here.

“Like a Bolt Out of the Blue,” 2019 by Korean artist JooYoung Choi.

JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith

Opening at the Crow Museum of Asian Art on Saturday, February 12, this new exhibit from The University of Texas at Dallas features the works of Houston-based Korean artist JooYoung Choi. Her paintings, videos, animations, sculptures, and music and installation art combines the autobiographical with the fantastical. Titled the Cosmic Womb, Choi’s fictional land she has created explores issues of identity, belonging, trauma, and resilience.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

Sip a cocktail in the beautiful Bourbon and Banter cocktail bar at The Statler.

Bourbon & Banter Texas-Based Craft Spirits Tasting

On Thursday, February 10 at 6 pm, this speakeasy bar at The Statler hotel will be hosting Dripping Springs-based Waterloo Gin and Treaty Oak Bourbon for a three-course tasting event. For $100 per person, you’ll get access to the bar starting at 4 pm, three samples of Waterloo Gins, four samples of Treat Oak Bourbons, a charcuterie board, sea bass, and ribeye with asparagus. Purchase your tickets here.

Dallas Comedy Club takes over the former Dallas Comedy House space in Deep Ellum.

Dallas Comedy Club: Flip Orley

This Valentine’s Day weekend, share some laughs with your loved ones at the Flip Orley show at Dallas Comedy Club. Book a ticket for one of four shows from Friday through Saturday. A show of hypnotism, stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy, Orley’s act is one-of-a-kind.

Head to Richardson this Saturday for the city’s Chinese New Year Festival. (Courtesy)

Chinatown: Chinese New Year Festival

Keep the Chinese New Year festivities going this Super Bowl weekend at Richardson’s Chinese New Year Festival on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. Head to Richardson Core District for an afternoon of performances, local food (including 12 in Chinatown), home decor, and jewelry vendors, arts and crafts, and more. The Dallas Chinese Community Center will also have a culture display including calligraphy, paper cutting, red envelopes, and more.

MUTTS Love is hosting adoption events in Dallas and Fort Worth this weekend.

MUTTS Love Adoptions Event

In the market to adopt a new pup? MUTTS Canine Cantina is hosting an adoption event at their parks this Saturday in Dallas and Fort Worth. In partnership with Rahr to the Rescue, the parks will host the Humane Society of Dallas and Saving Hope Animal Rescue in Fort Worth. The bar will also be serving $4 Rahr & Sons brews all day long. Vendors include Goodest Pup Bandanas and BFF Bus.

Eataly imported over 1,200 Italian wines and liquors to Dallas. (Photo by Allison David)

Wine & Cheese Fest: 15 Shades of Red

This Thursday from 5:30 pm to 9 pm, Eataly Dallas is hosting a romantic evening of wine and cheese pairings. There are three different times to book and tickets are priced at $65 per person. Spend the evening sipping 15 regional red wines while tasting bites and sweets from chef-curated stations.