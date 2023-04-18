The Best Things To Do in Dallas this Weekend — Catch a Show at the Newly Reopened Longhorn Ballroom

This weekend in Dallas, catch a show at the newly reopened Longhorn Ballroom, attend Hope Fest in the Harwood District, learn more about Dallas history, or sip wine and tour murals in Deep Ellum.

See a Show at Longhorn Ballroom

The newly reopened Longhorn Ballroom in South Dallas is hosting a couple of big performers this weekend. Built in 1950 for country musician Bob Wills, the venue has hosted legends such as Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, the Sex Pistols, and more. On Friday, rock band Dinosaur Jr. will perform with special guest The Infamists. And on Saturday and Sunday evenings, country singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris is putting on shows.

Hope Fest

On Thursday evening, the Harwood District is hosting its fourth annual Hope Fest. In partnership with Connecting Point of Park Cities, the event will feature a dinner led by chef Taylor Kearney, entertainment, a silent auction, and a special performance by country music artist Ray Johnston Band. Tickets are $150 each or two for $250. All proceeds benefit CPPC.

Eyeborteum

This Friday through Sunday, make sure to check out Downtown Dallas‘ outdoor garden experience at The Eye at The Joule. In celebration of the Dallas Art Fair, the three-day-long event features surreal gardens, cocktails, and more. Tickets are available here.

Art in the City Walking Tour

In celebration of the visual arts in Deep Ellum (and as part of the neighborhood’s 150th-anniversary festivities), a walking tour of the Cultural District’s 150 murals will take place on April 20. Led by Frank Campagna from 6 pm to 9 pm, the tour will include wine for sipping and a conversation about Deep Ellum’s most iconic murals. Find tickets here.

Dallas Historical Society Centennial Community Celebration

On Sunday, head to Klyde Warren Park from 2 pm to 6 pm for a free event highlighting the history of Dallas. Hosted by the Dallas Historical Society, the event will feature live performances by local cultural groups and artists, an exhibit from the DHS collection, pop-ups and activities, games, and giveaways.