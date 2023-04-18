Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas this Weekend — Catch a Show at the Newly Reopened Longhorn Ballroom

Plus, the Eyeboretum, Hope Fest, Dallas History, and a Wine Mural Walk

BY // 04.18.23
Dinosaur Jr.

Rock band Dinosaur Jr. is performing at the newly reopened Longhorn Ballroom this weekend.

This weekend in Dallas, catch a show at the newly reopened Longhorn Ballroom, attend Hope Fest in the Harwood District, learn more about Dallas history, or sip wine and tour murals in Deep Ellum.

 

211830460_368289384655381_676306953830485743_n
Country singer Emmylou Harris will also perform at Longhorn Ballroom for two nights this weekend. (Courtesy)

See a Show at Longhorn Ballroom

The newly reopened Longhorn Ballroom in South Dallas is hosting a couple of big performers this weekend. Built in 1950 for country musician Bob Wills, the venue has hosted legends such as Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, the Sex Pistols, and more. On Friday, rock band Dinosaur Jr. will perform with special guest The Infamists. And on Saturday and Sunday evenings, country singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris is putting on shows.

 

Hope Fest Dallas
Harwood International’s fourth annual Hope Fest takes place this Thursday evening. (Courtesy)

Hope Fest

On Thursday evening, the Harwood District is hosting its fourth annual Hope Fest. In partnership with Connecting Point of Park Cities, the event will feature a dinner led by chef Taylor Kearney, entertainment, a silent auction, and a special performance by country music artist Ray Johnston Band. Tickets are $150 each or two for $250. All proceeds benefit CPPC.

 

DDI Arts Month Eyeboretum
The Eyeboretum will bring a unique, outdoor garden experience to one of Dallas’ most recognizable landmarks.

Eyeborteum

This Friday through Sunday, make sure to check out Downtown Dallas‘ outdoor garden experience at The Eye at The Joule. In celebration of the Dallas Art Fair, the three-day-long event features surreal gardens, cocktails, and more. Tickets are available here.

 

Deep Ellum murals
Deep Ellum is hosting a wine walking mural tour this Thursday evening. (Courtesy of Deep Ellum Foundation)

Art in the City Walking Tour

In celebration of the visual arts in Deep Ellum (and as part of the neighborhood’s 150th-anniversary festivities), a walking tour of the Cultural District’s 150 murals will take place on April 20. Led by Frank Campagna from 6 pm to 9 pm, the tour will include wine for sipping and a conversation about Deep Ellum’s most iconic murals. Find tickets here.

 

Klyde Warren Park
Klyde Warren Park. (Courtesy of DAD)

Dallas Historical Society Centennial Community Celebration

On Sunday, head to Klyde Warren Park from 2 pm to 6 pm for a free event highlighting the history of Dallas. Hosted by the Dallas Historical Society, the event will feature live performances by local cultural groups and artists, an exhibit from the DHS collection, pop-ups and activities, games, and giveaways.

