American soul legend Smokey Robinson will perform in Dallas this Sunday. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Country group, Zac Brown Band, performs in Frisco this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

The 2022 Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival takes place in Richardson all weekend. (Courtesy)

Head to Klyde Warren Park this Saturday for the 3rd annual Festival of Joy. (Courtesy of Festival of Joy Dallas)

American rapper Kodak Black is performing at The Factory in Deep Ellum this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Grapevine's Main Street Fest returns for its 38th annual event this weekend. (Courtesy)

Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Smokey Robinson, Zac Brown Band, and Wildflower Festival

Plus, Two Local Festivals to Eat, Drink, and Enjoy Performances

BY // 05.16.22
From Smokey Robinson performing at Winspear Opera House to music and cultural festivals across North Texas, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Smokey Robinson

This Sunday at 7 pm, the legendary Smokey Robinson will be performing at Winspear Opera House. The singer-songwriter, record producer, and co-founder of Motown Records, Robinson is known for his soul music over the past five decades. Some of his hits include “Crusin,” “Tracks Of My Tears,” and “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me.” This will be a can’t-miss event in Dallas. Tickets are available here.

 

Zac Brown Band

Head to Frisco’s Toyota Stadium this Saturday to see country music group Zac Brown Band. Known for songs like “Chicken Fried” and “Colder Weather,” the band is led by Zac Brown, but also includes Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Clay Cook, Matt Mangano, and Daniel de los Reyes. Their latest album, The Comeback, came out in 2021. Get your tickets here.

 

2022 Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival

Richardson’s biggest arts and music festival is back this Friday through Sunday at Galatyn Park Urban Center. The 2022 Wildflower! fest will feature music headliners Collective Soul and American Authors on Friday, Toadies and Neon Trees on Saturday, The Wailers, and more on Sunday. There will also be tons of local singers, bands, and cover groups performing. The family-friendly event also includes a marketplace, kid’s area, strolling entertainers, and food and drink options. Tickets are available here.

Kodak Black

American rapper Bill Kahan Kapri (aka Kodak Black) is stopping at The Factory in Deep Ellum this Saturday at 8 pm. After initially earning recognition for his single “No Flockin'” in 2014, the rapper gained even more popularity when his debut album Painting Pictures reached number three on the US Billboard 2020 charts. His latest album, Back for Everything, was just released this year. Tickets are here.

 

Festival of Joy Klyde Warren

Head to Klyde Warren Park this Saturday for The Festival of Joy — an event celebrating India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. From 11 am to 7 pm, the 3rd annual, free event includes a parade around the Arts District, classical music and dance performances on the main stage, cultural and educational exhibits, street food stalls, and a free vegetarian feast from Kalachandji’s.

 

Main Street Fest

This weekend in Grapevine, historic Main Street is hosting a festival of shows, craft brew experiences, live music, and a street fair. The 38th annual event features non-stop street performers and entertainers all down Main Street including Big Bee the Transforming Robot Car, Pogo Fred, Pirates of the Columbian Caribbean, and more. Craft beer will be provided by local spots like Bishop Cider Co., Community Beer Company, and Hop and Sting, as well as out-of-state breweries including Dogfish Head, Lagunitas, Stone Brewing, and more. There will also be food vendors and a Main Street Fest Tennis and Pickleball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

