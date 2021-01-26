8 Great Remote Working Getaways — Top Resorts Are Now Offering Serious Work Perks

Washington boasts some of the best wineries in the world, immersed in Walla Walla’s bucolic charms. (photo by Fire & Vine Hospitality)

Built in 1938, the historical Snowpine Lodge at Alta Ski Area was the first ski lodge in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Yes, 2021 is here. Really. Although many remnants of 2020 remain. One of the most notable is many Texans’ place of work, or the lack of a physical one. With cubicles, 20-story-high views and the commuting crusades on hold for many of us, working remotely is the new norm. While that may have been an unimaginable possibility prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now reality for many. The result is makeshift personal offices popping up all around the country.

From forest-soaked mountain towns to breezy beachside retreats, many vacation locations are now touting their “work from home” bonafides, advertising views and activities that can’t be beat.

Of course, Colorado is a natural locale for many Texans to look to when thinking of a getaway, working or not. Whether it’s a long day’s (or two) drive or quick plane ride, Texans flee to Colorado because of its proximity and majestic mountains. Vail and Aspen, in particular, are hotspots for good reason.

Working From Vail

With Vail a natural landing spot for any Texans seeking the snowbird scene, Grand Hyatt Vail offers private workspaces for remote working guests. With an increase in remote working guests, the resort has added amenities to its robust offerings, including laundry service, anticipating the needs of guests looking to make a cozy retreat more extended.

One of the most popular post-work pastimes for these temporary Coloradoans is learning to cross country ski or snowshoeing amidst Vail’s winter wonderland. With the sun setting just when happy hour starts, many folks are trading in cocktails for snowshoes and dabbling in night skiing, or snowshoeing as soon as a day’s work is complete. And the most popular happy hour activity at the resort just may be snagging a bottle of Möet from the lobby champagne vending machine.

Toiling in Apsen

The Little Nell is more than just a little gem to the town of Aspen. A mainstay for more than three decades, this spot is the gathering ground at the base of Aspen Mountain. It is also home to the best truffle fries in the mountains at Ajax Tavern. But this ski season, there is also plenty of buzz around the resort’s new Work From Hotel program.

Offering extended stays of 30 days or more, Texans are able to work remotely from the comfort of a true luxury retreat. The hotel’s dedicated IT department manages all guest requests and ensures high speed Wi-Fi is operational. When not on back-to-back Zoom calls, work vacationers can dust off their skis and hit the slopes for an afternoon of ski, sun and après.

Alta, Utah

For those seeking an off-the-beaten path extended escape, Snowpine Lodge is a luxe traveler’s oasis. After a $50 million renovation, the Utah lodge is the first luxury resort to offer ski-in/ski-out access with the simultaneous opening of the adjacent Snowpine ski lift. The lodge’s ski-in/ski-out location is ideal for those using the lodge as a remote work location. It is easy to pop out for a few runs whenever it’s quiet.

After work, guests can enjoy The Nest, Alta’s first fully-stocked game room with foosball, pool, ping pong, karaoke and nostalgic arcade games such as Pac-Man and Big Buck Hunter. The fitness center is even equipped with a Peloton, which has proved to be a luxury must for many this past year.

Montage Deer Valley offers premier access to over 2,000 acres of Deer Valley’s mountain setting.

Park City

Luxe skiing and Deer Valley have always been synonymous. Located in Park City, Utah, Deer Valley is just 38 miles east of the Salt Lake International Airport, which has direct flights from Dallas and Houston. The resort offers luxurious amenities such as ski valets and on-site child care. So going from conference call mode to getaway mode is seamless.

For discerning travelers, lodging choices include Stein Eriksen or the Montage Deer Valley. Stein Eriksen is an authentic European ski lodge, nestled in the alpine beauty of Park City and surrounded by spectacular views of Deer Valley Resort. Earlier this year, the lodge launched a new entity perfect for remote working – Luxury Homes by Stein Collection.

These freestanding, ski-in homes are all located in Deer Valley and provide an opulent, expansive home setting where visitors can find solace, ample space and fresh mountain air. And with self care’s importance becoming more and more apparent, remote workers can unwind at the largest luxury spa in Utah — Spa Montage. With 35,000 square feet of sanctuary to recharge and relax, visitors may never want to leave.

The Breakers is a Palm Beach luxe staple, and has been since 1896.

Palm Beach, Florida

With more than 47 miles of palm-tree lined, golden beaches along the warm coastal waters of the Atlantic Ocean, The Palm Beaches offer remote workers an array of fully-equipped luxury accommodation options, as well as an endless supply of area activities. These range from immersive outdoor adventures to extravagant shopping sprees.

One of the most iconic and treasured destinations in Palm Beach is The Breakers, a storied resort founded in 1896. This household icon continues to welcome guests with unapologetic luxury, seaside glamour and world class service. Situated on 140 acres of oceanfront property, this classic resort makes for a peaceful backdrop for any work-cation.

Shou Sugi Ban House offers guided daily meditations for guests. (Photo by Fredrika Stjarne for Shou Sugi Ban House)

The Hamptons

Tranquil countryside escapes are something many crave these days. For good reason. The Hamptons’ first destination spa and wellness retreat, Shou Sugi Ban House, introduces a new offering geared towards those who are working remotely. Shou Sugi Ban House reflects an appreciation of wabi-sabi principles in ethos and design. You could almost say it was designed to be a perfect place for remote employees to recharge and achieve a new sense of work-life balance in a space that is free from ordinary distractions.

Resting on three acres, the property’s 13 guest studios each have two private entrances to the outside, with no shared corridors or elevators. Extended stayers can take part in an included daily morning movement class and breakfast. Those who choose to stay for the full work week (Monday through Friday) will also enjoy a daily mid-day meditation as well as healthy snacks and beverages to fuel their work day.

Jackson Hole’s Caldera House is a luxurious alpine retreat.

Jackson Hole

Another iconic spot, Jackson Hole has appeared in a flood of Instagram stories as a popular destination for slowing down and remote working. Caldera House, an eight-suite luxury hotel and alpine club in the rich Wyoming city, is a naturally sprawling private destination. Consider its spacious residential style suites, unparalleled natural setting and the outdoor adventures it has for adults and kids alike.

The expansive suites boast large open-format kitchens, which can be fully pre-stocked before arrival. Add elegant dining rooms, a home theater, soaking tubs and patios with fire pits. An inspiring place to connect with nature, Caldera House encourages guests to fully immerse themselves in Jackson Hole.

In the winter, guests can arrange backcountry skiing experiences, vintage sleigh rides, National Park snowshoeing (the ultimate field trip for school-aged children) and cross-country ski adventures with an experienced naturalist guide. Not to mention potential spottings of the largest elk herd in America. And with the Caldera House’s dedicated concierge, every stay can be completely personalized and privatized, from daily ski instructors to private in-suite chefs.

Washington boasts some of the best wineries in the world, immersed in Walla Walla’s bucolic charms. (Photo courtesy Fire & Vine Hospitality)

Walla Walla, Washington

For those wondering what it would be like to live in wine country, Walla Walla is a remote destination just steps away from some of the best wineries in the world. Set in quiet Southeastern Washington, Walla Walla is an easy and scenic drive of about four hours from Seattle, Portland or Boise.

From a Walla Walla vacation rental to the region’s Eritage Resort, spend the morning being productive with work while keeping afternoons free for tastings at any one of more than 120 wineries, complete with outdoor tasting spaces. Or perhaps put the work off until later, and use the morning for a picturesque bike ride through the country roads of wine country or a hike into the scenic Blue Mountains.