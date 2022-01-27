Culture / Travel / Holiday

11 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Getaways Across Texas

A Short and Sweet Journey to the Top Hotels in the State

BY // 01.26.22
20210115CommodorePerryValentines055

The historic Commodore Perry Estate in Austin is extra lovely during Valentine's Day. (Photo by Auberge Resorts Collection)

Roses are lovely, candy is fine, but if there’s one absolutely foolproof Valentine’s Day gift, it’s a romantic getaway. In honor of the love-themed holiday, we’re highlighting some of the best hotel stays (complete with incentivizing offers) across Texas — because the only thing better than a thoughtful retreat is a short and sweet journey to get there.

 

HotelEmma_Emma Suite2
A romantic Hotel Emma suite in San Antonio’s historic Pearl District. (courtesy)

Hotel Emma | San Antonio, Texas

With its lush, lived-in aesthetic, it’s hard to believe this Pearl District hotel has only been around since 2015. Of course, it helps that Hotel Emma is housed in a historic 19th-century brewhouse and features a design by renowned New York interiors firm Roman & Williams.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The see-and-be-seen hotel’s elevated farm-to-table restaurant Supper is offering an exclusive pre-fixe menu for the holiday. Bonus points for booking one of Hotel Emma’s romantic suites.

 

valentine's day getaways texas
JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa in Sonora, Texas. (courtesy)

JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa | Sonora, Texas

Five-star luxury located just off the grid. The unique, intimate property is known for wine tastings, shooting instruction, horseback riding, romantic outdoor dining, and plenty of room — 13,000,000 acres to be exact — to unwind.

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The Texas Hill Country is romantic all on its own, but to up the ante, JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa is offering a fourth night free for couples looking to book a weekend stay through Monday.

 

AUP_Ingals_12.2019_028
The lobby of Austin Proper, designed by Kelly Wearstler, sets the tone for the luxurious, wellness-minded boutique hotel.

Proper Hotel | Austin, Texas

A luxe place to lay your head and a must-visit for any design-minded Texas traveler, Proper Hotels made its Texas debut in downtown Austin. With an aesthetic culled by Kelly Wearstler, a chic lobby bar, and cool pool scene, Austin Proper makes the most of its prime location across from Lady Bird Lake.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: Austin Proper’s Valentine’s Getaway includes a $300 hotel credit to be used at Verbena Spa or on-site restaurants like Peacock or Goldie’s.  The offer is available for those who book at least a two-night stay between February 10 to 15.

valentine's day getaways texas
The Joule hotel in downtown Dallas (courtesy)

The Joule | Dallas, Texas

The slick spot often feels like the pulsing heart of Main Street. It’s a luxurious retreat for travelers looking for a unique getaway, a gathering spot for local artists, and (thanks to spots like Midnight Rambler) a perfect pit stop during an adventurous night in downtown Dallas. The hotel’s subterranean spa may just be the best in the city.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: Take advantage of The Joule’s “Make It a Date” package this Valentine’s Day weekend. The one-night stay includes complimentary valet, a custom sweet from the hotel’s in-house pastry team, and a $50 food and beverage credit.

 

Thompson San Antonio Skyline San Antonio
The Thompson San Antonio towers above the popular River Walk. (courtesy)

Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk  | San Antonio, Texas 

Far from dueling piano bars, tequila shooters, and Sea World, an elegant new scene is forming along San Antonio’s “North River Walk.” The brand-new Thompson San Antonio (one of the latest in the Thompson’s Texas expansion) rises across the river from the Tobin Center of the Performing Arts and offers pleasures for the body and soul.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: In partnership with San Antonio’s Sexology Institute, the River Walk hotel is offerings a new “Thompson Temptation Room Package,” which includes a free bottle of prosecco and a special service from the sex-positive shop.

 

Post Oak Hotel
The Post Oak Hotel in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood. (Photo Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Post Oak Hotel | Houston, Texas

Houston’s five-Diamond hotel lives up to the glamorous hype. The upscale Uptown destination has the best of best of everything — think 500-count Egyptian cotton bed linens, all-white marble bathrooms, and custom-beaded crystal fixtures. Funded by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, Post Oak brought game-changing luxury to the city when it opened in 2018.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: Post Oak’s “Roses and Romance” package includes a bottle of Veuve Cliquot, a dozen roses, and breakfast at Bloom & Bee.

 

valentine's day getaways texas
The Commodore Perry Estate makes a stunning first impression. (Photo by Auberge Resorts Collection)

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection | Austin, Texas 

Originally built in 1928 as a country home for “Commodore” Edgar and Lutie Perry, the 10,800-square-foot Italianate manse was revitalized — with the help of notable designer Ken Fulk — and reopened in 2020 as the first Texas property by Auberge Resorts Collection, known for ultra-luxury inns. It’s quickly become a hot spot for travelers and locals alike thanks to the estate’s private membership program.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The property is known for curating picture-perfect moments (caviar picnic, anyone?), so you can trust the destination to execute a perfect Valentine’s Day. There are a handful of romantic offerings on deck, including a private couples yoga class, gourmet fireside s’mores, and romantic Champagne dinner on the estate’s manicured grounds.

 

Drover – 97 West Back Exterior
Sit on the veranda at Hotel Drover’s signature restaurant 97 West.

Hotel Drover | Fort Worth, Texas

With its hacienda-style architecture and lush courtyards, Hotel Drover is a dreamy escape in Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards — and proves that a Western aesthetic can be seriously swanky. Seated at the head of the beautifully preserved and revitalized Mule Alley, the Marriott Autograph Collection hotel offers an immersive Southern experience.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The holiday weekend at Hotel Drover includes red velvet pancakes, a special Western Romance cocktail, and a three-course pre-fixe menu (available Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) crafted by Executive Chef Devin Walline at 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

 

valentine's day getaways texas
The components of Lava Thomas’ “Resistance Reverb: Movements 1,” 2018, floating above a lobby seating area in the Hall Arts Hotel, are reminiscent of the tambourines held by activists during the pivotal women’s marches of 2017. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

Hall Arts Hotel | Dallas, Texas

The towering Hall Arts Hotel, with its sleek glass facade and commanding views of the Dallas skyline, is the only hotel in the country’s largest contiguous arts district. Naturally, the hotel has its own expansive collection to display — one that doesn’t shy away from the provocative.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: A luxurious “Art of Love” offer runs through February, but the Dallas hotel knows that Galentine’s deserves its own getaway experience. Hall Arts’ Valentine’s Day-adjacent package includes a bottle of Hall Arts Sauvignon Blanc and two beauty sets from Texas-based Milk + Honey.

 

Kimpton – 24th floor living room and bar
Kimpton Harper Hotel’s 24th-floor lobby and bar.

The Harper | Fort Worth, Texas

Last Summer, Kimpton breathed new life into a century-old Fort Worth landmark to debut The Harper, a stylish boutique hotel armed with a contemporary Italian restaurant (iL Modo) and a slick penthouse bar.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The More Amore package includes a pre-fixe dinner for two at iL Modo (featuring filet and lobster tail), late-night bubbles delivered to your hotel suite, and a rose petal welcome.

 

ZaZa-HOU-Poolside-4
The luxe swimming retreat at Hotel ZaZa’s Houston location in the Museum District. (courtesy)

Hotel ZaZa | Houston, Austin, and Dallas

Known for its sophisticated — yet sexy — vibes and detailed concepts suites, the Texas boutique hotel chain is dedicated to showing guests a good time.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The XO ZaZa package is available at all four Texas properties and includes a $250 food and beverage credit and complimentary valet parking.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
7 Wexford Ct
Piney Point
FOR SALE

7 Wexford Ct
Piney Point, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
7 Wexford Ct
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X