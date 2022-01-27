11 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Getaways Across Texas

The historic Commodore Perry Estate in Austin is extra lovely during Valentine's Day. (Photo by Auberge Resorts Collection)

Roses are lovely, candy is fine, but if there’s one absolutely foolproof Valentine’s Day gift, it’s a romantic getaway. In honor of the love-themed holiday, we’re highlighting some of the best hotel stays (complete with incentivizing offers) across Texas — because the only thing better than a thoughtful retreat is a short and sweet journey to get there.

Hotel Emma | San Antonio, Texas

With its lush, lived-in aesthetic, it’s hard to believe this Pearl District hotel has only been around since 2015. Of course, it helps that Hotel Emma is housed in a historic 19th-century brewhouse and features a design by renowned New York interiors firm Roman & Williams.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The see-and-be-seen hotel’s elevated farm-to-table restaurant Supper is offering an exclusive pre-fixe menu for the holiday. Bonus points for booking one of Hotel Emma’s romantic suites.

Five-star luxury located just off the grid. The unique, intimate property is known for wine tastings, shooting instruction, horseback riding, romantic outdoor dining, and plenty of room — 13,000,000 acres to be exact — to unwind.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The Texas Hill Country is romantic all on its own, but to up the ante, JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa is offering a fourth night free for couples looking to book a weekend stay through Monday.

Proper Hotel | Austin, Texas

A luxe place to lay your head and a must-visit for any design-minded Texas traveler, Proper Hotels made its Texas debut in downtown Austin. With an aesthetic culled by Kelly Wearstler, a chic lobby bar, and cool pool scene, Austin Proper makes the most of its prime location across from Lady Bird Lake.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: Austin Proper’s Valentine’s Getaway includes a $300 hotel credit to be used at Verbena Spa or on-site restaurants like Peacock or Goldie’s. The offer is available for those who book at least a two-night stay between February 10 to 15.

The Joule | Dallas, Texas

The slick spot often feels like the pulsing heart of Main Street. It’s a luxurious retreat for travelers looking for a unique getaway, a gathering spot for local artists, and (thanks to spots like Midnight Rambler) a perfect pit stop during an adventurous night in downtown Dallas. The hotel’s subterranean spa may just be the best in the city.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: Take advantage of The Joule’s “Make It a Date” package this Valentine’s Day weekend. The one-night stay includes complimentary valet, a custom sweet from the hotel’s in-house pastry team, and a $50 food and beverage credit.

Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk | San Antonio, Texas

Far from dueling piano bars, tequila shooters, and Sea World, an elegant new scene is forming along San Antonio’s “North River Walk.” The brand-new Thompson San Antonio (one of the latest in the Thompson’s Texas expansion) rises across the river from the Tobin Center of the Performing Arts and offers pleasures for the body and soul.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: In partnership with San Antonio’s Sexology Institute, the River Walk hotel is offerings a new “Thompson Temptation Room Package,” which includes a free bottle of prosecco and a special service from the sex-positive shop.

The Post Oak Hotel | Houston, Texas

Houston’s five-Diamond hotel lives up to the glamorous hype. The upscale Uptown destination has the best of best of everything — think 500-count Egyptian cotton bed linens, all-white marble bathrooms, and custom-beaded crystal fixtures. Funded by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, Post Oak brought game-changing luxury to the city when it opened in 2018.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: Post Oak’s “Roses and Romance” package includes a bottle of Veuve Cliquot, a dozen roses, and breakfast at Bloom & Bee.

Originally built in 1928 as a country home for “Commodore” Edgar and Lutie Perry, the 10,800-square-foot Italianate manse was revitalized — with the help of notable designer Ken Fulk — and reopened in 2020 as the first Texas property by Auberge Resorts Collection, known for ultra-luxury inns. It’s quickly become a hot spot for travelers and locals alike thanks to the estate’s private membership program.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The property is known for curating picture-perfect moments (caviar picnic, anyone?), so you can trust the destination to execute a perfect Valentine’s Day. There are a handful of romantic offerings on deck, including a private couples yoga class, gourmet fireside s’mores, and romantic Champagne dinner on the estate’s manicured grounds.

Hotel Drover | Fort Worth, Texas

With its hacienda-style architecture and lush courtyards, Hotel Drover is a dreamy escape in Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards — and proves that a Western aesthetic can be seriously swanky. Seated at the head of the beautifully preserved and revitalized Mule Alley, the Marriott Autograph Collection hotel offers an immersive Southern experience.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The holiday weekend at Hotel Drover includes red velvet pancakes, a special Western Romance cocktail, and a three-course pre-fixe menu (available Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) crafted by Executive Chef Devin Walline at 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

Hall Arts Hotel | Dallas, Texas

The towering Hall Arts Hotel, with its sleek glass facade and commanding views of the Dallas skyline, is the only hotel in the country’s largest contiguous arts district. Naturally, the hotel has its own expansive collection to display — one that doesn’t shy away from the provocative.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: A luxurious “Art of Love” offer runs through February, but the Dallas hotel knows that Galentine’s deserves its own getaway experience. Hall Arts’ Valentine’s Day-adjacent package includes a bottle of Hall Arts Sauvignon Blanc and two beauty sets from Texas-based Milk + Honey.

The Harper | Fort Worth, Texas

Last Summer, Kimpton breathed new life into a century-old Fort Worth landmark to debut The Harper, a stylish boutique hotel armed with a contemporary Italian restaurant (iL Modo) and a slick penthouse bar.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The More Amore package includes a pre-fixe dinner for two at iL Modo (featuring filet and lobster tail), late-night bubbles delivered to your hotel suite, and a rose petal welcome.

Hotel ZaZa | Houston, Austin, and Dallas

Known for its sophisticated — yet sexy — vibes and detailed concepts suites, the Texas boutique hotel chain is dedicated to showing guests a good time.

For the Love of Valentine’s Day: The XO ZaZa package is available at all four Texas properties and includes a $250 food and beverage credit and complimentary valet parking.