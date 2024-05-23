Rediscover Dallas’ Warwick Melrose — A Historic Oak Lawn Hotel With a Recent Refresh

The Landmark Prime Rib modern steakhouse is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (5 pm to 10 pm) service seven days a week, as well as Sunday brunch.

When you step inside the Warwick Melrose, you instantly feel transported to a different time. With a century of tradition radiating from its walls, the luxurious hotel built in 1924 sits at the corner of some of Dallas’ most coveted neighborhoods with prime location and proximity to Oak Lawn, Turtle Creek, Uptown, and more.

Its timeless grandeur and opulence create a hospitality experience rarely found in today’s age, and from its recently revamped restaurant to its amenities — it’s time to rediscover the Warwick Melrose.

The Landmark Prime Rib

The Warwick Melrose recently opened its newest dining concept: The Landmark Prime Rib. This modern steakhouse is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (5 pm to 10 pm) service seven days a week, as well as Sunday brunch. The restaurant is where tradition meets innovation, similar to all things within the storied hotel. An example of where classic, timeless legacy never goes out of style, The Landmark has a unique focus on the beloved prime rib, making every evening a special occasion.

The distinct prime rib service offers Dallas (8 ounces), English (12 ounces), Prime (14 ounces), and “Millionaire” (20 ounces) cuts at one of three temperatures, and is cut and served from a vintage carving cart in the center of the restaurant. All beef cuts are sourced from local Texas grass-fed vendors. The dish features rotating sauces, rubs, and butter that the culinary team has imagined, from traditional to spicy chili-infused. Other menu items include pan-seared salmon and sea bass, free-range roasted chicken breast, garlic mash and truffle mac & cheese, Bordeaux mushrooms, sauteed broccolini, and additional cuts of steak, such as NY strip Dianne and filet mignon.

The restaurant also features a wide array of vivacious cocktails, including The Landmark Prime Rib Boulevardier, The Staycation with Hendricks gin, PAMA Pomegranate liqueur, spiced pear liqueur, and lime juice, and the vodka-based A Walk Down Landmark Lane, as well as a series of mocktails featuring Tepetan cold press cocktail mixers.

Library Bar

When you hear Dallasites talk about their favorite haunts, the Library Bar at Warwick Melrose is one locals are quick to mention. Known for its live music, vibrant cocktails, and cozy setting, the favorite bar offers its guests a peek into the Jazz Age every night of the week. Come with your crew or make a new friend. The Library Bar is the perfect place to deepen your connections and friendships.

Pool and Spa

In the middle of Dallas’ concrete jungle sits the Warwick Melrose’s oasis — a serene pool and spa experience that beckons one to spend an afternoon or two relaxing, while the city swirls outside the hotel doors. The tranquil pool, decorated with quintessential pool chairs and umbrellas, is not only a welcome reprieve from Dallas’ scorching hot summer temperatures but an idyllic place to relax all year long from sun up to sun down.

If a spa day is calling your name, look no further than Le Spa by Warwick Melrose. Le Spa includes a serenity lounge, an extensive list of curated treatments for both men and women, luxury steam rooms, and more. This wellness sanctuary revives not only the body, but the mind as well, using the finest European products.

This summer, rediscover the Warwick Melrose deep in the heart of Dallas.