J.Crew’s Scottish wool-blend in grey glen plaid, currently $64.50, available at select J.Crew stores and Jcrew.com
Creed men’s inspiration kit, $65, available at select Creed boutiques and Neimanmarcus.com
Nude’s Arch set of whisky glasses, $85, available at Mytheresa.com
Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux, $30 (with embossing for only a little bit more), available at Leatheroloy stores and leatherology.com
Brooks Brothers navy robe in cotton flannel, currently $59, available at Brooksbrothers.com
Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux, $30 (with embossing for only a little bit more), available at Leatheroloy stores and leatherology.com
Boardroom Socks burgundy and navy striped merino wool dress socks, $16.95, available at Boardroomsocks.com

Boardroom Socks burgundy and navy striped merino wool dress socks, $16.95, available at Boardroomsocks.com

J.Crew's Scottish wool-blend in grey glen plaid, currently $64.50, available at select J.Crew stores and Jcrew.com

Creed men's inspiration kit, $65, available at select Creed boutiques and Neimanmarcus.com

Nude's Arch set (2) of whisky glasses, $85, available at Mytheresa.com

Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux, $30 (with embossing for only a little bit more), available at Leatheroloy stores and leatherology.com

Brooks Brothers navy robe in cotton flannel, currently $59, available at Brooksbrothers.com

Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux, $30 (with embossing for only a little bit more), available at Leatheroloy stores and leatherology.com

Fashion / Shopping

6 Great Gifts For Guys That Are Under $100 — Thoughtful Presents Men Will Love That Meet Your Budget

Much More Than the Usual Suspects

BY // 11.28.23
J.Crew's Scottish wool-blend in grey glen plaid, currently $64.50, available at select J.Crew stores and Jcrew.com
Creed men's inspiration kit, $65, available at select Creed boutiques and Neimanmarcus.com
Nude's Arch set (2) of whisky glasses, $85, available at Mytheresa.com
Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux, $30 (with embossing for only a little bit more), available at Leatheroloy stores and leatherology.com
Brooks Brothers navy robe in cotton flannel, currently $59, available at Brooksbrothers.com
Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux, $30 (with embossing for only a little bit more), available at Leatheroloy stores and leatherology.com
Boardroom Socks burgundy and navy striped merino wool dress socks, $16.95, available at Boardroomsocks.com

Boardroom Socks burgundy and navy striped merino wool dress socks, $16.95, available at Boardroomsocks.com

J.Crew's Scottish wool-blend in grey glen plaid, currently $64.50, available at select J.Crew stores and Jcrew.com

Creed men's inspiration kit, $65, available at select Creed boutiques and Neimanmarcus.com

Nude's Arch set (2) of whisky glasses, $85, available at Mytheresa.com

Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux, $30 (with embossing for only a little bit more), available at Leatheroloy stores and leatherology.com

Brooks Brothers navy robe in cotton flannel, currently $59, available at Brooksbrothers.com

Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux, $30 (with embossing for only a little bit more), available at Leatheroloy stores and leatherology.com

With the holiday season here, you’re probably in need of toys for the boys in your life. And if you are like me and did a number on your wallet this fall, you also might be in need of some suggestions that won’t max out your credit cards. (If you are able to splurge, I did create a list of Luxury Gifts For Men.)

In the olden days, dads would often find the usual assortment of boxes filled with items like cologne, ties, or fishing accessories. They didn’t require much thought and honestly, how many bottles of scents does the man in your life really need in his bathroom? I did end up putting one fancy cologne on this list as well as a tie, but rest assured, I’ve stayed true to myself and did not include any outdoorsy type items (perish the thought of heading into a Bass Pro Shop).

These are The Best Gifts For Men Under $100:

Socks

You might put this into the category of uninspired, but rest assured good socks are needed. And appreciated. Many men will find a dresser drawer filled with hosiery rife with holes. I recently discovered the company Boardroom Socks and have been ordering socks regularly. They offer the finest quality with some luxe choices.

Ties

I feel like J.Crew is having a moment again. And by again, I mean for the first time since likely Jenna Lyons left the company. I’ve been noticing J.Crew’s new ads and been intrigued by some of the offerings. In particular, I’ve been forwarding some of the metallic looks — which look incredibly chic in an uptown meets downtown girl kinda way — to friends who are searching for holiday party outfit ideas.

I took a look through the website and found quite a few things I’ve put down on my wish list from Santa. One is tie that would be perfect for a man in your life. Whether he’s a buttoned-up corporate type or top-collar undone prep. That’s the Scottish wool-blend in grey glen plaid.

Cologne

The Creed men’s inspiration kit is one way to go high end for under $100. One of the cologne bottles found on my vanity is the luxury houses iconic scent Aventus. A bottle of that will set you back at least $375. However, you can gift four different fragrances — Aventus, Millésime Impérial, Green Irish Tweed, Silver Mountain Water and Original Santal — via this $65 kit.

This luxurious set offers trial sized fragrances so your boy can find his perfect match.

Robes

Every man needs a robe or two. After a year or two, they tend to need to be thrown away too. Hence, your guy can probably always use a robe.

My go-to is the oh-so classic Brooks Brothers. Thankfully with the holiday shopping season here, Brooks Brothers is continually running online sales and items that are normally more than $100 are often marked down 25 to 50 percent off. I am contemplating ordering this Brooks Brother navy robe in cotton flannel (currently on sale for $59) for myself. It also makes a great gift.

Barware

Nude’s Arch set of whisky glasses is $85. If you want to go that extra mile and spend more than $100 for some alcohol to really make the gift special then might I suggest a bottle of The Macklowe Kentucky Gold Edition (the packaged single malt whiskey retails for $259).

Travel

With COVID in everyone’s rearview mirrors, travel is back in full swing. Leatherology small square luggage tag in Bordeaux is only $30 and you can even get it with a custom embossing of your boy’s initials for still less than $100.

