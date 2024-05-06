Diamond Mahone, Brian Bolke, Jessica Nowitzki (Photo by BFA Photography )
Society / Fashion

Mario Carbone, the Black Pumas, and Custom Couture — Inside Dallas’ Intimate Chanel Supper Club

A Fashionable Affair to Celebrate the Reopening of the Highland Park Village Boutique

BY // 05.06.24
photography BFA Photography
Diamond Mahone, Brian Bolke, Jessica Nowitzki (Photo by BFA Photography )
Jessica Nowitzki, Billy Fong, Nancy Rogers, Porschla Kidd, Diamond Mahone (Photo by BFA Photography )
Chanel's newly expanded two-story boutique in Highland Park Village (Photo by BFA Photography )
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Photo by BFA Photography )
Anais Nussbaumer, Capera Ryan, Nile Nussbaumer (Photo by BFA Photography )
Chanel's newly expanded two-story boutique in Highland Park Village (Photo by BFA Photography )
Ceron (Photo by BFA Photography )
Kelli Ford, Cornelia Guest (Photo by BFA Photography )
Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson (Photo by BFA Photography )
Angela Fink, Deon Hinton (Photo by BFA Photography )
Chanel's newly expanded two-story boutique in Highland Park Village (Photo by BFA Photography )
Bridget Barbier, Rachel Hutchinson, Mary Hefner, Bradley Agather (Photo by BFA Photography )
Caly Ngo, Ashima Negi (Photo by BFA Photography )
Diamond Mahone (Photo by BFA Photography )
Gracie Hunt, Rachael Kaufman (Photo by BFA Photography )
Chanel's newly expanded two-story boutique in Highland Park Village (Photo by BFA Photography )
Laura Price, Christine Flanagan (Photo by BFA Photography )
Olya Beal, Elizabeth Pollock (Photo by BFA Photography )
Veerpal Singh, Rashmi Kapur (Photo by BFA Photography )
Chanel's newly expanded two-story boutique in Highland Park Village (Photo by BFA Photography )
Katie Tauscher, Nyassa Lee (Photo by BFA Photography )
Missy Peck, Bradley Agather, Lynsey Eaton (Photo by BFA Photography )
Porschla Kidd, Nancy Rogers, Ceron (Photo by BFA Photography )
Chanel's newly expanded two-story boutique in Highland Park Village (Photo by BFA Photography )
Rachel Hutchinson, Kathleen Hutchinson (Photo by BFA Photography )
Sherra Batey, Ashima Negi (Photo by BFA Photography )
Chanel's newly expanded two-story boutique in Highland Park Village (Photo by BFA Photography )
To properly honor the opening of the reimagined Chanel Dallas boutique, a two-part event was required. First, cocktails in the Peter Marino-designed Highland Park Village store, where model-like men greeted guests at the door with flutes of bubbles.

Post cocktail reception, a line of luxury SUVs purred at the curb waiting to ferry the group to an intimate dinner at the Block House in Dallas’ East Quarter. Inside the imposing brutalist building, it was time for more cocktails. Many a well-heeled guest (several of whom had been dressed by the Chanel team) guessed at the surprise entertainment that had been teased on the invitation.

CHANEL DALLAS REOPENING CELEBRATION DINNER 4.10 (Photo by BFA Photography )
Leigh Anne Clark and Reed Robertson at the event honoring the opening of the reimagined Chanel Dallas boutique.  (Photo by BFA Photography)

Dramatic curtains parted to unveil the supper space for a dinner of oysters, endive salad, and filet mignon — all supervised by Mario Carbone of Major Food Group. And that surprise performance? American psychedelic soul band, Black Pumas, based in Austin and led by singer/songwriter Eric Burton.

The fashion was as striking as expected. Erin Mathews, wearing all Chanel, shared that she had pulled a classic treasure dating back at least 10 years from her closet — a white lace blouse that she paired with a pink and white skirt from the current collection. Leigh Anne Clark had a one-of-one vest made of jewelry — the only other person to have worn it previously was none other than Barbie herself, Margot Robie. Lynsey Eaton was wearing a finale from the spring runway show. One of my favorite accessories was a bouncy grosgrain bow paired with a high, glossy pony —  worn by Cornelia Guest and Bradley Agather. On the handbag front, Nancy Rogers carried a coveted sculptural piece resembling a cross between a Faberge egg and a rocket ship.

CHANEL DALLAS REOPENING CELEBRATION DINNER 4.10 (Photo by BFA Photography )
Missy Peck, Bradley Agather, Lynsey Eaton (Photo by BFA Photography)

Others spotted throughout the evening included Highland Park Village owner Stephen Summers; sisters Anais Nussbaumer and Nile Nussbaumer; mother-daughter duos Kelli Ford and Electra Ford and Kathleen Hutchinson and Rachel Hutchinson; art advisor Jessica Nowitzki; Missy Peck, hair guru Ceron, whose salon chair was booked months in advance for that afternoon of blowouts; Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum; Angela Fink; Bridget Barbier; Deon Hinton; Gracie Hunt; Mary Hefner, and Jane Dashley.

