The invites are beginning to come in — albeit slowly — as businesses begin to get momentum going for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Brian Bolke threw a socially distanced trunk show for Adam Lippes a few weeks back at the Conservatory on Two. Most recently, Cornelia Guest hosted a cocktail party to celebrate her friend Kimberly McDonald‘s pop up at Market in Highland Park Village.

Air kisses were blown, socially distanced of course, as guests took off their masks to have their pics snapped. I got a moment to pose why the jewelry designer enjoys coming to Dallas, in addition of course to seeing Guest. McDonald proclaimed, “In Dallas, I’m fortunate to have some of the most sophisticated clients on the planet who love and appreciate nature as well as a good time. Dallas is always a big yes for me.”

Market founder and owner, Elisa Summers, blew in slightly winded after celebrating her daughter’s sweet sixteen (before sending her off with her friends). She brought a tiny jewel box filled with pieces she had accumulated from McDonald’s past collections, a versatile assortment that could be worn with everything from a chic cocktail dress to a pared-down night in jeans.

