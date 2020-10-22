PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Stephen Summers, Kimberly McDonald, Elisa Summers (Photo by WJN Photo)
Michelle Delavaldene, Cornelia Guest, JP Delavaldene (Photo by WJN Photo)
Jewelry by Kimberly McDonald (Photo by WJN Photo)
Gwynne Henderson, Kathleen & Jake Jacobson (Photo by WJN Photo)
Kimberly McDonald’s extravagant display space for her jewelry at the Market Pop-Up (Photo by WJN Photo)
Becky Bowen, Kelly Dillard (Photo by WJN Photo)
Keenan Walker, Deborah Stern (Photo by WJN Photo)
Jewelry by Kimberly McDonald (Photo by WJN Photo)
Kimberly McDonald, Simona Beal, Natasha Magee (Photo by WJN Photo)
Simona Beal, Natasha Magee (Photo by WJN Photo)
Liz Thrash, Becky Bowen, Kelly Dillard (Photo by WJN Photo)
Jewelry by Kimberly McDonald (Photo by WJN Photo)
Jake Jacobson, Gwynne Henderson, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by WJN Photo)
Fashion / Shopping

Market Highland Park Village Hosts a Night With Fine Jewelry Designer Kimberly McDonald

Her Immersive, Geological-Inspired Pop Up is in Dallas Through January

BY // 10.22.20
photography WJN Photo
The invites are beginning to come in — albeit slowly — as businesses begin to get momentum going for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Brian Bolke threw a socially distanced trunk show for Adam Lippes a few weeks back at the Conservatory on Two. Most recently, Cornelia Guest hosted a cocktail party to celebrate her friend Kimberly McDonald‘s pop up at Market in Highland Park Village.

Air kisses were blown, socially distanced of course, as guests took off their masks to have their pics snapped. I got a moment to pose why the jewelry designer enjoys coming to Dallas, in addition of course to seeing Guest. McDonald proclaimed, “In Dallas, I’m fortunate to have some of the most sophisticated clients on the planet who love and appreciate nature as well as a good time. Dallas is always a big yes for me.”

Market founder and owner, Elisa Summers, blew in slightly winded after celebrating her daughter’s sweet sixteen (before sending her off with her friends). She brought a tiny jewel box filled with pieces she had accumulated from McDonald’s past collections, a versatile assortment that could be worn with everything from a chic cocktail dress to a pared-down night in jeans.

Guests shopping the cases filled with McDonald’s creations included Elisa’s husband Stephen SummersDiana LizinskaBecky BowenKelly DillardLiz ThrashBeverly LevyKathleen JacobsonJake JacobsonSimona BielNatasha MageeMichelle DelavaldeneJP DelavaldeneVictoria SneeGwynne HendersonDeborah Stern, and Emily Anwar.

